San Antonio's 10th annual DreamWeek features a tapestry of events 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Musical Bridges Around the World

Mezzo-soprano Veronica Williams will be featured in Musical Bridges Around the World's concert The Quilt: A Living History of African American Music.

DreamWeek's 16-day summit centered on civil and civic engagement features a host of events across San Antonio.Inspired by the teachings of Martin Luther King Jr., DreamWeek is held “to foster the exchange of ideas” in an environment “where real-world issues are presented and nurtured.” The 10th annual event will include symposiums, panel discussions, film screenings, art exhibits and musical performances.Selected works by artist Jose Villalobos will be on exhibit during his show “Joto Fronterizo/Border Faggot.” Raised on the U.S./Mexico border in El Paso, Villalobos is known for his artistic protests of toxic masculinity through performance, sculpture and fashion ().The history of civil rights in San Antonio will be on display during the exhibition “Piecing Together a Story of Courage” through historic images, recordings and interviews ().African American culture will be celebrated through music in a concert presented by Musical Bridges Around the World, where featured artists from the documentarywill be in attendance ().