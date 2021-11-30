Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 30, 2021

San Antonio’s Best Quality Daughter will upgrade patio with full-service bar, other features 

Popular Asian American fusion eatery Best Quality Daughter plans to upgrade its patio by next spring.
  Popular Asian American fusion eatery Best Quality Daughter plans to upgrade its patio by next spring.
Asian American fusion eatery Best Quality Daughter has submitted plans to upgrade its patio by adding an outdoor bar, new awnings and ceiling fans, news site MySA reports.

The restaurant, which opened in the Pearl last November, is seeking permission for the upgrades from the Historic and Design Review Committee since its property is in historic and river improvement overlay districts, the news site reports.



Owners Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin and Quealy Watson want to add the new features to an existing patio along the south side of the building. Dobbertin told MySA the restaurant will add fans and space heaters to make the patio a year-round option for fans of its playful Asian American cuisine.

The new outdoor bar will be smaller than the one indoors. However, it will be full-service, the news site also reports.

Dobbertin told MySA crews will start work early next year, culminating in a grand reopening of the space in March. The patio will be closed during the proposed renovations.

The plans are slated to appear before the HDRC Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Best Quality Daughter is located at 602 Avenue A inside the building that once housed upscale barbecue restaurant The Granary 'Cue & Brew.

