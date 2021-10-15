San Antonio’s Emily Morgan Hotel named one of the most haunted in the U.S. 

click image
Instagram / willflyforbeer
Downtown’s Emily Morgan Hotel has been named one of 25 Most Haunted Hotels by Historic Hotels of America.
Folks looking for an overnight spook this Halloween season can get their kicks at downtown’s Emily Morgan Hotel, a local inn recently named one of the 25 Most Haunted Hotels by Historic Hotels of America.
The organization — which acts as the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation for recognizing and celebrating the finest Historic Hotels — produces the list of spooky accommodations annually. SA’s Emily Morgan Hotel is one of 25 on the 2021 list that offers ghostly tales of unexplained footsteps and friendly guests of the spectral persuasion, a press release states
According to Historic Hotels of America, the Emily Morgan once housed a medical facility, which had a morgue and a psychiatric ward on site. Countless reports of unexplained bumps in the night — as well as the feeling of being touched — have been reported by guests. Hotel guests have also reported seeing apparitions of nurses pushing gurneys down the hallways of the near century-old hotel.
The floors with the most paranormal activity that have been reported are the seventh, ninth, eleventh and twelfth floors. These floors once were the psychiatric ward, surgery level, waiting area and morgue, respectively, the organization says.
The Emily Morgan is currently getting into the Halloween spirit with a “Room with a Boo!” package, available Oct. 23-Nov. 7, that includes overnight accommodations, a free Boo-Berry Scream Cocktail and "Boo" Berry Pancake Breakfast. The one-night package also includes a copy of The Haunted Emily Morgan Hotel
, written by the hotel’s general manager.
