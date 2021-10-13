San Antonio’s Fish Lonja on NY Times' list of 50 restaurants ‘we’re most excited about right now’ 

click image
-
Instagram / fish_lonja
-
Fish Lonja has been featured on the New York Times' The Restaurant List.
San Antonio's Fish Lonja landed on the New York Times
' Restaurant List
, a new collection of 50 American eateries it dubbed the "most vibrant and delicious restaurants in 2021.”
The Southside seafood joint — owned and operated by James Beard Award semifinalist Alejandro Paredes — was selected by food writer Priya Krishna. It was the only Alamo City restaurant to make the list.
In her review, Krishna praises Paredes’ fare for highlighting specialities from Mexican coastal cities. The restaurant also drew praise for it uber-fresh seafood and well-seasoned preparations.
“The shrimp and cucumber in the aquachile, a dish found in Sinaloa and Nayarit, swims in a brightly flavored sauce of roasted tomatoes, chile piquín and lime juice; while a richer, more piquant shrimp-and-chorizo quesadilla takes cues from the camaronillas of Guerrero and Michoacán,” Krishna wrote.
The Times
' list is a collection of restaurants that “reflect the rich mosaic of American dining,” the article states. Only three other Texas spots made the cut: Birdie’s in Austin, Sylvia’s in Brownsville and Roots Southern Table in Farmers Branch, 20 minutes north of Dallas.
Fish Lonja chef-owner Paredes also helms Carnitas Lonja. Both eateries share space at 1107 Roosevelt Ave.
