March 01, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio's flagship Rosella Coffee, the chain's last freestanding store, has closed 

Rosella Coffee, at 203 East Jones, has permanently closed, according to people familiar with the operation.
  • Rosella Coffee, at 203 East Jones, has permanently closed, according to people familiar with the operation.
San Antonio's Rosella Coffee, once brewing up a local coffee-shop empire, has permanently shuttered its flagship location at East Jones and Broadway streets. The location was its last freestanding store.

The spot, located at 203 E. Jones, closed its doors in early January, citing rising COVID-19 cases, and it's since been inactive on social media. Vendors and people connected to Rosella's management tell the Current the spot won't reopen. Those individuals declined to be identified since they didn't want to speak for the company.



The Current reached out to Rosella via multiple outlets for confirmation of the closure. The paper got no response by press time press time.

Rosella was launched in 2014 by Charles Gonzalez, then a weekend anchor at KSAT-TV.

After the initial success of its first store, the business opened others around the city, including in Rand Building downtown and the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Tiny Rosella Express locations followed inside some H-E-B stores.

Closures of those freestanding operations followed, although the company still operates kiosks inside Methodist Hospital in the Medical Center and Northeast Methodist Hospital on in Northeast San Antonio.

When the chain's Jones Street location launched, it featured Cuvee Coffee, along with Texas beers and wines and a small-bites menu curated by Tim McDiarmid of Tim the Girl catering.

Last July, the shop reconfigured, debuting a dedicated wine bar and extending its evening hours to accommodate imbibers. It stopped serving coffee in the evening, however, and closed for part of the afternoon.

