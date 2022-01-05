San Antonio’s free Taste of the Southside festival will take place March 26-27 

click image
The 2022 iteration of San Antonio’s free Taste of the Southside event is set to be held March 26-27.
The event, which aims to showcase the culture, food, art and music of San Antonio’s vibrant South Side, will benefit the students and campus of Por Vida Academy
, a charter high school located in that community.
Taste of the Southside will be held on the Por Vida Academy campus, where families can enjoy kiddo-friendly activities, exhibitors, food, beverages and music. The gathering will also host the second annual Michelada Match, a competition in which bars and restaurants vie to create the best Michelada mix for a $1,000 prize.
Taste of the Southside 2022 will kick off at noon on Saturday, March 26. Musical group Erick Y Su Grupo Massore will close out the evening. The festival will continue at noon on Sunday, March 27, with an interdenominational mass followed by local and regional entertainers and bands.
A Kid’s Zone will be available from noon to 8 p.m. on both days, featuring rides, face painting, games and activities for children ages 2-10. Wristbands will be available for purchase for $5, granting admittance on select rides and activities.
Por Vida Academy is located at 1135 Mission Road.
Bars and restaurants looking to enter the Michelada Match competition can do so at the Taste of the Southside website
.
