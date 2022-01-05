Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 05, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio’s free Taste of the Southside festival will take place March 26-27 

By
click image The 2022 iteration of San Antonio’s free Taste of the Southside event is set to be held March 26-27. - INSTAGRAM / SOCIALIZESANANTONIO
  • Instagram / socializesanantonio
  • The 2022 iteration of San Antonio’s free Taste of the Southside event is set to be held March 26-27.
The 2022 iteration of San Antonio’s free Taste of the Southside event will take place March 26-27, TV station KSAT reports.

The event, which aims to showcase the culture, food, art and music of San Antonio’s vibrant South Side, will benefit the students and campus of Por Vida Academy, a charter high school located in that community.



Taste of the Southside will be held on the Por Vida Academy campus, where families can enjoy kiddo-friendly activities, exhibitors, food, beverages and music. The gathering will also host the second annual Michelada Match, a competition in which bars and restaurants vie to create the best Michelada mix for a $1,000 prize.

Taste of the Southside 2022 will kick off at noon on Saturday, March 26. Musical group Erick Y Su Grupo Massore will close out the evening. The festival will continue at noon on Sunday, March 27, with an interdenominational mass followed by local and regional entertainers and bands.

A Kid’s Zone will be available from noon to 8 p.m. on both days, featuring rides, face painting, games and activities for children ages 2-10. Wristbands will be available for purchase for $5, granting admittance on select rides and activities.

Por Vida Academy is located at 1135 Mission Road.

Bars and restaurants looking to enter the Michelada Match competition can do so at the Taste of the Southside website.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Pabst Blue Ribbon tweets New Year's advice for sober followers: 'Try eating ass!' Read More

  2. San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q temporarily closes dining rooms, citing labor shortage Read More

  3. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman releasing "antioxidant-rich" light beer Read More

  4. Topo Chico’s new Ranch Water Hard Seltzer now available in San Antonio Read More

  5. San Antonio’s Bexar Kolache Co. to open second storefront next month Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation