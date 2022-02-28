San Antonio’s historic Cool Crest Miniature Golf to hold spring reopening this weekend 

click image
Instagram / coolcrestgolf
Cool Crest Miniature Golf will debut a new dance floor within its Metzger Biergarten March 4.
Cool Crest Miniature Golf, one of the nation's oldest operating miniature golf courses, will celebrate its spring reopening March 4-5 by unveiling a new outdoor dance floor, the latest addition to its accompanying Metzger Biergarten.
The Friday, March 4 festivities will kick off with Tex-Mex tunes from Los Callejeros de San Anto on the outdoor stage from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The Stone Bros mobile kitchen will serve wood-fired pizza from 5-9 p.m.
On Saturday, March 5, Cool Crest’s monthly plant and crafts market will feature locally made or grown products from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Entertainment from SA garage rockers Los #3 Dinners will begin at 6:30 p.m. Food truck So. Tex BBQ will sling barbecue from 5-10 p.m.
Cool Crest Miniature Golf will debut this new dance floor within its Metzger Biergarten March 4.
Named for former Cool Crest owners Harold and Maria Metzger — and built where the couple's home once stood — the site's 3,000-square-foot Biergarten features locally produced brews plus wine, pads for food trucks and live music.
The Metzger Biergarten originally opened in October of 2020
, but the entire facility, located 1402 Fredericksburg Road, closes annually in mid-November for winter cleaning.
