San Antonio’s historic Cool Crest Miniature Golf to hold spring reopening this weekend 

Cool Crest Miniature Golf, one of the nation's oldest operating miniature golf courses, will celebrate its spring reopening March 4-5 by unveiling a new outdoor dance floor, the latest addition to its accompanying Metzger Biergarten.The Friday, March 4 festivities will kick off with Tex-Mex tunes from Los Callejeros de San Anto on the outdoor stage from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The Stone Bros mobile kitchen will serve wood-fired pizza from 5-9 p.m.On Saturday, March 5, Cool Crest’s monthly plant and crafts market will feature locally made or grown products from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Entertainment from SA garage rockers Los #3 Dinners will begin at 6:30 p.m. Food truck So. Tex BBQ will sling barbecue from 5-10 p.m.Named for former Cool Crest owners Harold and Maria Metzger — and built where the couple's home once stood — the site's 3,000-square-foot Biergarten features locally produced brews plus wine, pads for food trucks and live music.The Metzger Biergarten originally opened in October of 2020 , but the entire facility, located 1402 Fredericksburg Road, closes annually in mid-November for winter cleaning.