December 03, 2021

San Antonio’s Ida Claire launches new seasonal brunch, happy hour menus 

By
click to enlarge Ida Claire is now offering Nana’s Stack of pancakes for brunch - PHOTO COURTESY IDA CLAIRE
  • Photo Courtesy Ida Claire
  • Ida Claire is now offering Nana’s Stack of pancakes for brunch
Alamo Quarry-area eatery Ida Claire has launched a new brunch and happy hour menu for fall, which focuses on its forte of stick-to-your-ribs Southern fare.

For Saturday and Sunday brunch, the local outlet of the Dallas chain is offering pancakes with fresh bananas, chocolate chips, dulce de leche, cinnamon pecans and whipped cream. Brunchers can also dive into a short-rib and potato hash featuring shreds of the aforementioned beef rib meat along with kale, pickled Fresno chilis and sunny-side-up fried eggs.



Ida Claire, located at 7300 Jones Maltsberger Road, has also updated the bar bites at its weekday Vinyl Hour happy hour to include spicy, beer-battered shrimp with pickled vegetables and buttermilk dressing as well as short-rib sliders with coleslaw, house pickles and black pepper aioli.

The restaurant has also updated its regular menu to include autumn-inspired entrees such as a catfish po’boy.

