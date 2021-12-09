Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 09, 2021

San Antonio’s Jollibee location bringing the heat with new spicy fried chicken 

By
click to enlarge Filipino fast food chain Jollibee is now offering Spicy Chickenjoy. - PHOTO COURTESY JOLLIBEE
  • Photo Courtesy Jollibee
  • Filipino fast food chain Jollibee is now offering Spicy Chickenjoy.
Filipino fast food chain Jollibee has unveiled a spicy new menu item that seems tailor made for heat-seeking Alamo City diners.

The San Antonio Jollibee, located at 5033 NW Loop 410, is now serving the chain's Spicy Chickenjoy, a fiery take on uber-crispy fried yardbird. The twist starts with a spicy marinade and culminates in a savory batter pepped up to deliver heat in every bite.



Spicy Chickenjoy is available in two-piece and three-piece meals, six- and 10-piece buckets and family meals.

