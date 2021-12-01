San Antonio's Künstler Brewing will open second location at Hemisfair next summer 

click image
Künstler Brewing is set to expand its footprint next summer via a second location at San Antonio’s Hemisfair complex.
Southtown San Antonio's Künstler Brewing will expand its footprint next summer, opening a location at the fast-evolving Hemisfair complex downtown.
The new drinking and dining spot — the second for owners Vera and Brent Deckard — will be called Künstler Tap and Brat-Haus and serve up Künstler’s award-winning beers along with bratwurst and other German favorites. The menu will also include quick bites and to-go foods packaged for picnicking in the adjacent Yanaguana Garden.
The new concept will occupy the site's historic Pereida House, utilizing two interior rooms, the front porch and a shared outdoor patio space. Built in 1883 by Thomas Pereida and his wife, Petra, the home is a State Antiquities Landmark.
Künstler Brewing owners Vera (left) and Brent Deckard stand in front of the historic Pereida House at Hemisfair.
“It's fitting that Künstler, which is German for ‘artist,’ would come to Hemisfair to be surrounded by public art and homes from the Germantown neighborhood that existed here before the 1968 World’s Fair,” Hemisfair CEO Andres Andujar said in a release. “We’re looking forward to welcoming Vera, Brent and the Künstler team — and, of course, their delicious brews and brats — to the Hemisfair family.”
Woman- and veteran-owned Künstler's new location is scheduled for a summer 2022 opening.
The new spot will join other local food businesses that have opened locations at the rejuvenated Hemisfair. Those include CommonWealth Coffeehouse & Bakery, Dough Pizzeria Napoletana, Lick Ice Creams, Paleteria San Antonio and Re:Rooted Urban Winery
.
Bombay Bicycle Club
, Box Street Social
and the Jerk Shack
are also slated to open at Hemisfair in coming months.
