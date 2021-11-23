San Antonio’s La Gran Tamalada returns with hybrid model Dec. 11-12 

Dan Payton

La Gran Tamalada will in 2021 cater to both virtual and in-person crowds Dec. 11-12.

One of San Antonio’s staple holiday events, La Gran Tamalada, will in 2021 cater to both virtual and in-person crowds.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the annual tamale-centric fest to go digital in 2020, and organizers have decided to continue that aspect with a line of virtual programming featuring videos from Dr. Ellen Clark. Clark, who founded La Gran Tamalada in 2008, will talk about ingredients, recipes and cooking methods that go into making tamales.

In-person amenities include opportunities to buy pre-made tamales, tamale kits and holiday gifts, as well as live Tejano entertainment, a reading of the children's bookand faux snow. Guadalupe Cultural Arts will also perform a themed skit.Tamal, hot chocolate and buñuelo vendors will post up at Historic Market Square for eats and drinks during the two-day fest.La Gran Tamalada will take place Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.