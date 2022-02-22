Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 22, 2022

San Antonio's new Tech Port Arena lines up dates for Smashing Pumpkins, three other touring acts 

By
click to enlarge Smashing Pumpkins perform during a 2018 concert at San Antonio's Sunken Garden Theater. - JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
  • Smashing Pumpkins perform during a 2018 concert at San Antonio's Sunken Garden Theater.
A cluster of dates from touring music acts suggests the South Side's new Tech Center Arena could emerge as one of the Alamo City's premiere concert venues.

The arena, located at Port San Antonio, announced Tuesday that it's booked '90s-era rock heavyweights the Smashing Pumpkins, Southern rapper Kevin Gates, Mexican indie-pop singer Carla Morrison and rap-metal act Papa Roach for May concerts. The Pumpkins' performance will be the 3,100-seat facility's inaugural show.



“We’re excited and feel fortunate to kick things off with one of the all-time great musical artists,” Tech Port Arena General Manager Eric Blockie said in an emailed statement. “San Antonio is a city with a proud musical heritage, and this is the perfect way to get started.”

The four May shows are in addition to the metal-dominated Tierra Sagrada Rockfest featuring WASP, Michael Schenker Group and Armored Saint — the first music event announced by the ASM Global-managed venue.

So far, Tech Center Arena's scheduled shows include:
  • Smashing Pumpkins – May 2
  • Kevin Gates – May 14
  • Carla Morrison – May 21
  • Papa Roach and Highly Suspect – May 26
  • Tierra Sagrada Rockfest — Nov. 4
Tickets for the Smashing Pumpkins show go on sale Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m., while tickets for Morrison's performance go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m.

Smashing Pumpkins, $50-$270, 7:30 p.m., Monday, May 2, Tech Port Arena, 3331 General Hudnell Dr., (210) 362-7800, techportcenter.com.

Carla Morrison, $29.50-$49.50, 8 p.m., Saturday, May 21, Tech Port Arena, 3331 General Hudnell Dr., (210) 362-7800, techportcenter.com.

