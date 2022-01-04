Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 04, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio's Pabst Blue Ribbon tweets New Year's advice for sober followers: 'Try eating ass!' 

By
Pabst Blue Ribbon is in hot water, thanks to a now-deleted tweet. - FACEBOOK / PABST BLUE RIBBON
  • Facebook / Pabst Blue Ribbon
  • Pabst Blue Ribbon is in hot water, thanks to a now-deleted tweet.
A now-deleted tweet from Pabst Blue Ribbon suggesting that folks perform anal play if they're sticking with sobriety in the new year has prompted an apology from the San Antonio-based brewer, Ad Age reports.

"Not drinking this January? Try eating ass!” reads the tweet posted Monday from the beer brand's official account.
Initially, Pabst's account doubled down on the bewildering tweet, snarkily responding to Twitter users who dared call it out.



"PBR or ass?" user @thruandthrudave asked. "Whats the difference?"

"Ask your mom,” the brand account responded.

After a flurry of responses, the tweet disappeared the same day it was posted.

In a statement to Ad Age, Pabst Vice President of Marketing Nick Reely confirmed that the company deleted the message. He also apologized for the naughty language.

“We apologize about the language and content of our recent tweets,” Reely said. “The tweets in question were written in poor judgment by one of our associates. In no way does the content of these tweets reflect the values of Pabst and our associates. We’re handling the matter internally and have removed the tweets from our social platforms.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio’s Bexar Kolache Co. to open second storefront next month Read More

  2. San Antonio to gain four more Jersey Mike’s locations by spring of 2022 Read More

  3. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue will open second San Antonio-area store, this one in New Braunfels Read More

  4. Jerusalem Grill location in Northwest San Antonio damaged by overnight fire, closed for repairs Read More

  5. San Antonio Jewish diner The Hayden will appear on Cooking Channel’s Food Paradise Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation