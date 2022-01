San Antonio's Pabst Blue Ribbon tweets New Year's advice for sober followers: 'Try eating ass!' 

Facebook / Pabst Blue Ribbon

Pabst Blue Ribbon is in hot water, thanks to a now-deleted tweet.

Pabst Blue Ribbon is wild pic.twitter.com/vWF6lHHW4d — De'Coldest Elf (@OfficiallyGT69) January 3, 2022

A now-deleted tweet from Pabst Blue Ribbon suggesting that folks perform anal play if they're sticking with sobriety in the new year has prompted an apology from the San Antonio-based brewer, Ad Age reports "Not drinking this January? Try eating ass!” reads the tweet posted Monday from the beer brand's official account.Initially, Pabst's account doubled down on the bewildering tweet, snarkily responding to Twitter users who dared call it out."PBR or ass?" user @thruandthrudave asked. "Whats the difference?""Ask your mom,” the brand account responded.After a flurry of responses, the tweet disappeared the same day it was posted.In a statement to, Pabst Vice President of Marketing Nick Reely confirmed that the company deleted the message. He also apologized for the naughty language.“We apologize about the language and content of our recent tweets,” Reely said. “The tweets in question were written in poor judgment by one of our associates. In no way does the content of these tweets reflect the values of Pabst and our associates. We’re handling the matter internally and have removed the tweets from our social platforms.”