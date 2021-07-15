Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, July 15, 2021

San Antonio's Rocky's Taco House hosting event with Blood In, Blood Out actor Carlos Carrasco

Posted By on Thu, Jul 15, 2021 at 1:18 PM

click image Actor Carlos Carrasco with Damian Chapa in Blood In, Blood Out. - HOLLYWOOD PICTURES
  • Hollywood Pictures
  • Actor Carlos Carrasco with Damian Chapa in Blood In, Blood Out.
Fans of the 1993 cult classic Blood In, Blood Out will soon get their chance to be starstruck at a meet and greet with actor Carlos Carrasco, who played Popeye in the flick about prison, drugs and gang wars.

The event will take place Friday, July 16 at Rocky's Taco House, located at 2423 Pleasanton Road. Carrasco will be take selfies with fans and sign merch, which folks can bring from home or purchase onsite.



To meet the star and snap a selfie, fans can expect to shell out $20. Guests ages 13-17 are $10, and kids 12 and get in free with a parent. Getting Carrasco's autograph is free if customers purchase merchandise available at the event, but bringing outside memorabilia incurs a $20 signing charge.

The actor will be onsite from 6-8 p.m.

