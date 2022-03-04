San Antonio's Sangria on the Burg debuts spring menu with pork belly bites, brisket egg rolls and more 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Sangria on the Burg

Sangria on the Burg's taco trio features the restaurant's hand-pressed tortillas.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Sangria on the Burg

Sangria on the Burg's offers flights of its sangria varieties.

San Antonio's Sangria on the Burg may be known for killer flights of its namesake beverage, but chef-owner Caesar Zepeda has long worked to make his food a star attraction.To that end, Zepeda has unveiled a mew spring menu that favorite Alamo City flavors including Texas barbecue and Mexican spices. Among other things, the new items include a brisket salad, fideo, pork belly bites and brisket eggrolls.Since the Medical Center-area restaurant's 2016 opening, Zepeda has emerged as a high-profile member of the local culinary community, regularly participating in charity competitions and teaming with other chefs for kitchen takeovers.Located at 5115 Fredericksburg Road, the restaurant is open Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.