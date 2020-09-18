September 18, 2020
San Antonio's top 25 Thai food restaurants, according to Yelp
By San Antonio Current Staff
As temperatures start to dip into the 70s, comforting Thai dishes like rich curries, spicy pad Thai and basil-flecked krapow start to emerge as top-tier cravings among San Antonians. So get cozy, because even if you're not about that get-off-the-couch life, we've got you covered. We've rounded up the top 25 Thai spots in the Alamo City, according to Yelp — and they all offer takeout and delivery.
Thai Vegan
15614 Huebner Rd #113, (210) 257-0090, thaivegantx.com/wordpress
This vegan joint allows diners to request their dishes hotter than Hades, so if super spicy is your jam, this is the spot for you. Go for the perfectly crispy spring rolls or the green curry for authentic, vegan Thai eats.
Photo via Instagram / alamocity.vegans
Sukhothai Restaurant
410 Valley Hi Dr #205, (210) 463-9001, sukhothaisa.com
Yelpers rave about the affordable prices, huge portions and flavorful fare at Sukhothai; the cheese rolls, Thai teas and bubble drinks are all authentic accompaniments to your lunch or dinner.
Photo via Instagram / noni185
Bangkok 54 Thai Cuisine
2515 Nacogdoches Rd, (210) 822-5454, bangkok54texas.com
This unassuming Northeast-side spot offers a cozy atmosphere, huge servings and bomb lunch specials, so if you’re in this neck of the SA woods, do yourself a solid and stop in.
Photo via Instagram / kristi.tansilia
Thai Lucky
102 Navarro St Ste 101, (210) 888-1096, hailuckysushibar.com/
This BYOB spot has folks raving about the consistency and authenticity. Yelper Tzook R. said, “Surprised how good it was compared to coastal cities on the east and west coasts.”
Photo via Instagram / chica_foodie
Thai Dee Restaurant
5307 Blanco Rd, (210) 342-3622, thaideesa.com
If you get only one insider tip from this collection of SA Thai spots, let it be this: DO NOT sleep on Thai Dee’s iced tea. Order anything off the menu, and it’ll be tasty, but this tea, y’all… like your abuelita’s rice, it could probably cure cancer.
Photo via Instagram / thaideesa
Pho Win
12830 Silicon Dr #102, (210) 731-2917, phowinsa.com
Obviously rave reviews on the food are exciting, but Yelpers make sure to praise this family-owned business’s customer service and efficiency in the COVID-era, to-go age. When you order pho to-go, know that you’ll get all of your components — we’re talking a container of broth, a full box of protein & noodles, a bag of greens and hot & sweet sauces, all packaged separately, so you can build your perfect bowl.
Photo via Instagram / phowinsa
Thai Walzem Cuisine
5009 Walzem Rd, (210) 599-9968, orderthaiwalzencuisine.com
Fair portions, fair prices and incredible service are just a few of the things Yelpers praise when it comes to Thai Walzem Cuisine. We may be doing this mom & pop shop a disservice by shining the light their way, but we can‘t keep this small local shop under wraps.
Photo via Facebook / ThaiWalzemCuisine
Saeb Thai & Noodles
226 W Bitters Rd #124, (210) 545-3354, facebook.com/Saebthaiandnoodlesa
If spicy Thai is your jam, this is THE spot for you. Yelper Reeyo R. says, “Love the food here. Be wary though, their spice level is authentic Thai spice level. Medium spice is still spicy hot.” You’ve been warned!
Photo via Instagram / sawbthainoodlesa210
Thai House 2 Restaurant
5136 Fredericksburg Rd, (210) 267-5534, thaihouse2sanantonio.com
The pad thai at Thai House 2 gets tons of praise, especially if you appreciate a balance of salty, sweet, and sour. An expertly crafted symphony of radish, bean sprout and peanut added to the usual protein and noodles create a texturally stimulating dining experience that you’ll be hard-pressed to beat elsewhere.
Photo via Instagram / breaking.bread.in.sa
Thai Lucky
711 S Pine St, (210) 774-9650, orderthailucky.com
Yelper Andrew H. says, “Thai lucky is the shit. Always has been.” That’s an endorsement, if we ever saw one.
Photo via Instagram / sa_foodlove
Sukhothai Thai Restaurant Express
7664 Tezel Rd Suite 105, (210) 314-1106, sukhothaisa.com
This spot has a decadent red curry: full of veggies and meat, with a broth that’s so rich and creamy, it should be illegal. It should be noted that this location of Sukhothai does not offer the same happy hour specials or hours, but as long as you plan accordingly, that curry can be yours.
Photo via Facebook / Sukhothaisa.co
Baan Thai
9386 Huebner Rd suite 101, (210) 690-6000, baanthaisa.com
While many post positive reviews about the service, Baan Thai’s rice dishes are apparently where it’s at; “Their pineapple fried rice, Thai fried rice, and basil fried rice are all incredible (my mouth is watering just typing this),” Yelper Vickas A. wrote.
Photo via Instagram / sa_modmama
Thai Esan & Noodle House
Suite 109, 3266, 9820 Huebner Rd, (210) 877-0888, thaiesannoodlehouse.com
While traffic around Thai Esan can be a bit harrowing at lunch and quittin’ times, the food is worth navigating the traffic. Be aware that the ‘medium spice’ level on the panang curry really packed a punch!
Photo via Instagram / thaiesan_nh
Tong's Thai Restaurant
1146 Austin Hwy, (210) 829-7345, tongsthai.com/home
This Alamo Heights-area staple has been serving up bubble tea, Thai food and sushi for over 15 years. Grab a refreshing bubble tea in their serene Nong Garden, complete with koi fish pond and fountain.
Photo via Instagram / tongsthai
Lemongrass Thai Restaurant
16666 San Pedro Ave, (210) 490-3636, facebook.com/LemongrassThaiSushiBar
Yelper Allison L. has only gotten eats from Lemongrass Thai via delivery, but she raved about each experience: “If they can wow me with takeout I can't wait to go eat there! Curries are on point! Garlic sauce, I dream of it. Egg rolls, delicious! Scallops, perfect even with delivery, not rubbery at all. Pad Thai, perfect and not greasy.”
Photo via Instagram / lemongrassthairestaurant
Thai Hot
8333 Culebra Rd Suite 205, (210) 314-4508, orderthaihot.com
This unassuming Thai joint offers one of the smoothest curbside service models we’ve seen yet, making it easy and safer to get your Thai food fix. Don’t miss the Pad Thai and curries at this Northwest-side spot.
Photo via Instagram / alamofoodie
Pho La
13777 Nacogdoches Rd #101, (210) 590-1882, facebook.com/pholavietnamesechineseandthairestaurant
This Northeast-side Pho spot has an extensive menu, great for those who might be torn on what sort of Asian cuisine they’re craving. Yelper Natalie J. said, of her experiences: “I already commented on the food, but I guess it's the atmosphere of this nearly hidden restaurant that makes me enjoy my Pho or Pad Thai that much more. Sometimes less is better, and Pho La knows how to do it right.”
Photo via Facebook / pholavietnamesechinesethairestaurant
Thai Lao Orchid
Various Locations, thailaoorchid.com
This cozy Thai spot has a surprising amount of Vietnamese dishes on the menu, but don’t let that deter you… Each menu item is prepared with care, but be aware that Thai Lao Orchid’s spice levels are heftier than you’re probably used to. Start with a ‘level one,’ just to be safe.
Photo via Instagram / takingdaniel
Asia Kitchen
1739 SW Loop 410 #201, (210) 673-0662, asia-kitchen.com
Yelper Anna R. said, of Asia Kitchen: “The portions are HUGE and super affordable! Not to mention delicious. The staff is so sweet and just so welcoming. The fact that they are offering delivery service to accommodate the pandemic is awesome as well, we will have to try that.” Asia Kitchen is also offering dine-in service, with mask requirements if not seated.
Photo via Instagram OR Facebook / levileakes
Thai Taste
5520 Evers Rd, (210) 520-6800, facebook.com/thaitastesa
Set inside a strip mall on SA’s Northwest side, Thai Taste is our go-to for yellow curry. The broth is super rich and flavorful, with impressively developed heat, plus everything is fresh, fresh, fresh! Crisp veggies and tender meat up the ante.
Photo via Instagram / thaitastesa
Thai Chili
Various Locations, thaichili.net
Established in 20000, Thai Chili was voted "Top 100 Thai Restaurants in the United States" by the Royal Thai Government. If that’s not enough street cred to get you to try this Northside spot, we don’t know what is.
Photo via Instagram / jenny.pdx.tex
Thai Chalurn Restaurant
4941 Walzem Rd #1, (210) 599-6835, instagram.com/thai_chalurn
Yelpers call out the crab fried rice and iced Thai tea at Thai Chalurn, as well as the owner’s accommodation of special dietary needs. Try the chicken satay with peanut sauce for an authentic, hearty lunch plate that won’t weigh you down all afternoon.
Photo via Instagram / thai_chalurn
Tao's Thai Hot
8110 Fredericksburg Rd, (210) 994-6967, facebook.com/pages/category/Thai-Restaurant/Taos-Thai-Hot-1890620694594442
When the words ‘Thai’ and ‘hot’ are in the name, you know you need to gear up for a wildly spicy ride. Yelper Brian B. says, “You think you know hot, but you have no clue. Tao's brings the heat and you better make sure you can handle their speed.” Consider yourself warned!
Photo via Instagram / reader777
