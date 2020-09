San Antonio's top 25 Thai food restaurants, according to Yelp 

This Northeast-side Pho spot has an extensive menu, great for those who might be torn on what sort of Asian cuisine they’re craving. Yelper Natalie J. said, of her experiences: “I already commented on the food, but I guess it's the atmosphere of this nearly hidden restaurant that makes me enjoy my Pho or Pad Thai that much more. Sometimes less is better, and Pho La knows how to do it right.”Photo via Facebook / pholavietnamesechinesethairestaurant