Self-professed San Antonio-area Boogaloo Bois member gets two-year sentence on gun charge 

Federal authorities say a Karnes City man arrested for on firearms charges has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Cameron Emerson Casey Rankin, 22, of Karnes City was sentenced Dec. 8 after he pleaded guilty to one count of possessing of a firearm he was prohibited from owning because he'd been judicially committed to a mental health facility, federal officials said.
The FBI arrested Rankin at his apartment
on Oct. 28, 2020. While executing a search warrant, agents found a semi-automatic rifle, loaded ammunition magazines and bulletproof vest, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas said, citing court records.
“The illegally possessed firearm had the capability and means to affect violence in furtherance of his beliefs,” according to the office's news release on Rankin's sentencing.
The Boogaloo Bois is a loosely coordinated group that aims to instigate a second civil war. Some members of the group are white supremacists who maintain that conflict will be a race war.
Individually, Rankin expressed interest in overthrowing the government, specifically including the ATF, FBI and IRS, according the Justice Department's statement.
Armed right-wing activists engage in a standoff at the Alamo with Black Lives Matter protesters on May 30, 2020.
On May 30 of last year, Rankin and other armed individuals convened at the Alamo as Black Lives Matter members and others peacefully marched to protest the police murder of George Floyd, according to federal authorities.
Following that march, a fight erupted between protesters and armed right-wing groups
in Alamo Plaza, although no serious injuries were reported.
The next day, Rankin posted Facebook photos of himself and others carrying firearms in front of the Alamo, federal authorities said. In comments, the Karnes City man noted that he hoped "they burn the precinct down” and “I’m BOOGALOO we hate police,” according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
