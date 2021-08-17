Sen. John Cornyn says he won't support legalizing pot because of, get this, opioid overdoses

NORML recently shared a letter Cornyn sent a constituent who asked him about marijuana policy, and in that reply, the Texas Republican said he won't vote to legalize cannabis because he's worried about overdose deaths.
Been up late watching Reefer Madness again, John?
Cornyn, who chairs the Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control, points out that between 1999 and 2020, nearly a million U.S. residents died of drug overdoses. He added: "Reasonable minds can disagree, but I am concerned that marijuana legalization could make this epidemic worse. I am committed to working with my colleagues to end the opioid epidemic and save lives."
If you know much of anything about weed, you've likely picked up a couple problems with Cornyn's argument.
When asked by a Texan about marijuana policy, Sen @JohnCornyn instead replied about drug overdose deaths.— NORML (@NORML) August 13, 2021
*Narrator*: He did not mention that no one has ever died from marijuana.
Get the facts on how cannabis can be an exit drug from opioid addiction: https://t.co/pJVaVeY8Yd pic.twitter.com/47ZUjOUakY
