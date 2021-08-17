Sen. John Cornyn says he won't support legalizing pot because of, get this, opioid overdoses

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Republican Sen. John Cornyn said he doesn't want the feds to legalize cannabis because he's concerned about the opioid epidemic. Did anyone tell him pot isn't an opioid?

Don't expect U.S. Sen. John Cornyn to be swayed as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer works to build support for marijuana legalization in the upper chamber.

NORML recently shared a letter Cornyn sent a constituent who asked him about marijuana policy, and in that reply, the Texas Republican said he won't vote to legalize cannabis because he's worried about overdose deaths.

Been up late watching Reefer Madness again, John?

Cornyn, who chairs the Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control, points out that between 1999 and 2020, nearly a million U.S. residents died of drug overdoses. He added: "Reasonable minds can disagree, but I am concerned that marijuana legalization could make this epidemic worse. I am committed to working with my colleagues to end the opioid epidemic and save lives."

When asked by a Texan about marijuana policy, Sen @JohnCornyn instead replied about drug overdose deaths.



*Narrator*: He did not mention that no one has ever died from marijuana.



