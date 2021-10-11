Sen. Ted Cruz blasts Joe Biden for taking a weekend trip, then jokes about his own Cancun vacation 

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz's Twitter trolling hit a new low over the weekend as the Texas Republican lashed out against President Joe Biden for taking a weekend trip to his home state of Delaware.

And, oh yeah, Cruz also brought up his own-much criticized trip to Cancun in the same fucking tweet.

Cruz shared an official Republican Party tweet on Saturday that ripped Biden for taking the weekend off and "running away from all the problems he has caused."

"Cancun is lovely this time of year," Cruz added at the top of his reshare.

Cancun is lovely this time of year. https://t.co/LtCqwKjRCI — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 9, 2021

Of course, Cruz's remark is a reference to the Cancun trip he took with his family while millions of his constituents suffered without power through February's catastrophic winter storms. As many as 700 Texans died amid the outages, and Cruz later delivered a floundering TV apology.

It's unclear whether Cruz meant this weekend's tweet as a self-deprecating joke or whether he simply wanted to show the world that his followers don't give a good goddamn how hypocritical he is, so long as he's sticking it to the libs.

What's clear, though, is that Twitter users unloaded on Cruz yet again for not keeping his mouth shut. Many pointed out that for the families of the medically fragile Texans who perished during the winter storm, that shit's not funny — no matter what Cruz's intent.

I can’t believe you think this is funny. You do realize people here in Texas died during that storm last February, don’t you. Without electricity, people who are on oxygen, dialysis, and other treatments, were in serious danger. Plus, we were without heat for days. — Carolyn Adams (@CAFA1968) October 10, 2021

"Remember when I left my constituents to freeze to death while I went to Cancun? LOL"



Is that the joke? Is that what we're supposed to laugh at? — Lars (@LarsTheWanderer) October 10, 2021

Val Santos, a DJ on San Antonio radio stations The Beat 98.5 FM and VIBE 107.5 FM wasted no time in pointing out that Cruz's good buddy Donald Trump spent much of his presidency on golf outings, which included millions in expenses to taxpayers. Other folks noted the same.

@GOP yall try too hard pretending to care lol How often did Trump golf and how much did that cost tax payers??? — Val Santos (@ValSantosOnAir) October 9, 2021

Hey Rafael, first time long time. Can you retweet your objections of Trump golfing every weekend for four years and avoiding his responsibility for hundred of thousands of American deaths during the outbreak of Covid. I’ll hang up and wait for your response. — Sgt. Hugo Stiglitz (@Culinary_Jeremy) October 9, 2021

Meanwhile, yet another major news outlet has written an editorial excoriating Cruz for holding up dozens of nominations for State Department personnel. A growing chorus of critics — including some from his own party — warn that the senator is hurting national security so he can make a point about a gas pipeline he opposes.

