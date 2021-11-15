Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 15, 2021 Cannabis » Cannabis News

Email
Print
Share

Senators call on Biden to pardon all nonviolent cannabis offenders 

By
Sen. Elizabeth Warren is one of three lawmakers who sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to issue a blanket pardon for all federal nonviolent cannabis offenders. - MAVERICK PICTURES / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Maverick Pictures / Shutterstock.com
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren is one of three lawmakers who sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to issue a blanket pardon for all federal nonviolent cannabis offenders.
U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Jeff Merkley of Oregon sent a letter to President Joe Biden last week calling on him to use his executive authority to issue a blanket pardon for all nonviolent federal cannabis offenders, whether currently or formerly incarcerated. 

In the letter, the senators, all Democrats, called America's war on drugs "failed and racist."



"America’s cannabis policies have punished Black and Brown communities for too long," the lawmakers wrote, adding that despite legalization in states across the country, as well as roughly equal cannabis usage rates, "Black Americans are still nearly four times as likely to be arrested for cannabis possession as white Americans." 

The Senators also note that 27 states and Washington D.C. have decriminalized cannabis possession, while 36 states have legalized cannabis for medical use and 18 states, two territories and the District of Columbia have legalized cannabis for adult use. 

The senators also point out that a majority of Americans, nearly 7 in 10, support cannabis legalization. 

On the campaign trail, Biden said that "we should decriminalize marijuana" and "everyone [with a marijuana record] should be let out of jail, their records expunged, be completely zeroed out." 

"Our country’s cannabis policies must be completely overhauled, but you have the power to act now: you can and should issue a blanket pardon for all non-violent federal cannabis offenses, fulfilling your promises to the American people and transforming the lives of tens of thousands [of] Americans," the letter states. 

"The Constitution grants you the authority to pardon broad classes of Americans to correct widespread injustice, as previous Presidents have done," the lawmakers added. "Most importantly, such a pardon — combined with your leadership on an accessible expungement process to formally clear the criminal records of those affected — would mark the beginning of a reversal of decades of ineffective and discriminatory cannabis policies, allowing Americans to return to their communities, find housing and jobs, and rebuild their lives without the burdens of an unjustly imposed criminal record." 

Earlier this year, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, introduced the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, which would legalize marijuana, allowing for it to be taxed and regulated. The proposed legislation would also immediately expunge the criminal records of people with low-level pot offenses. 

Last year, the U.S. House voted in support of the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, which would also decriminalize cannabis at the federal level. It was the first time Congress ever took up cannabis reform legislation

It seems cannabis reform would be a winning issue with voters. Even the Republicans are considering cannabis legislation of their own.

This story first appeared in the Detroit Metro Times, an affiliated publication.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Cannabis News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Cannabis News

Most Popular

  1. Texas said delta-8 is illegal. But state troopers haven’t made a single arrest. Read More

  2. A new Republican-led bill could be the middle-of-the-road solution to legalizing and taxing marijuana Read More

  3. As court considers delta-8's future in the state, new poll shows 94% of Texans support it being legal Read More

  4. Delta-8 retailers and users struggle through an uncertain regulatory environment Read More

  5. Judge grants injunction making delta-8 THC legal in Texas again — for now Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation