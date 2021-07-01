The San Antonio hamburgers everyone should have tried by now 

Broadway 5050 Dine-in Only, 5050 Broadway St., (210) 832-0050, broadway5050.com
This central SA staple offers up 10 signature burgers, as well as a specialty Burger of the Month. For those that like heat, the 09er Burger features ghost pepper cheese, chipotle mayo and jalapenos.
Photo via Instagram / broadway5050
Armadillo’s Texas Style Burgers 1423 McCullough Ave, 210-226-7556, armadilloburger.com
Known for enormous, loaded burgers and comfort food vibes, Armadillos is a neighborhood haunt you’ll want to try at least once. Massive portions of ultimate comfort food are the ticket at this local spot.
Photo Courtesy of Armadillo’s Texas Style Burgers
Bobbie’s Cafe 6728 S Flores St, (210) 923-1158,bobbiescafe.com
For country eatin’, there’s no need to leave San Antone. This no-frills cafe keeps it humble with country-style American dishes for every meal, right inside SA city limits. This cozy eatery has been around for more than 40 years, and is working through the pandemic by offering dine in, to go and curbside options.
Photo via Instagram/ bobbiescafe
Fletcher’s Hamburgers 312 Pearl Pkwy, 210-277-0090, fletchers-hamburgers.com
This popular counter-service spot serves up burgers, fries and decadent milkshakes at the Pearl’s Bottle Department Food Hall. Just be sure to ask for extra Fletcher’s Sauce — that stuff is delish.
Photo via Instagram / fletchers.hamburgers
JDub’s Burgers & Grub 516 E. Houston St., (210) 229-0391, jdubsburgersandgrub.com
If gooey cheese and extra napkins are your jam, definitely try a burger from JDubs. Hand-formed chuck patties and lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mustard and the chef’s secret-recipe Dub Sauce all make a sweet, cozy home inside a potato roll bun at this spot.
Photo via Instagram / jdubs_burgers_and_grub
Muck & Fuss 295 E San Antonio St, New Braunfels, (830) 255-7055, muckandfuss.com/
Okay, technically this spot isn’t in SA, but we’d be silly not to include it on a list of burger spots an aficionado should try. Don’t be turned off by the novel mini fry baskets, these burgers are the real deal.
Photo via Instagram / muckandfuss
Pumpers 2410 N St Mary's St, 210-994-0015, pumpers.world
Wagyu beef patties are prepared in the classic smashburger style at this mobile eatery, featuring a crispy char on the outside while retaining a juicy interior. Dripping with melty cheese, mustard, ketchup, onions and pickles on a toasted bun, all you're missing is a mountain of napkins.
Photo courtesy of Pumpers
Benjie’s Munch Dine-In, Curbside and Pick-up, 1218 W. Bitters Road #107, (210) 556-8624, benjiesmunch.com
Half-pound, hand-pressed patties made with hand-ground Angus Chuck make Benjies’ multi-hyphenate burgers a mouthful in more ways than one.
Photo courtesy of Benjie’s Munch
Slider Provider Drive Thru and Curbside, Multiple Locations, (936) 718-3315, sliderprovider.com
These small but mighty eats are just the ticket for a sweltering summer day. With monikers like Chuck Norris, Hasselhoff and Cowboy From Hell, you know these burgers mean business, regardless of their small stature.
Photo courtesy of Slider Provider
Biff Buzby's Burgers Dine-in and Pick-up, 12702 Toepperwein Road, Live Oak, (210) 590-2040, biffbuzbys.com
Biff Buzby’s is known for hand-formed beef patties, sweetened sourdough buns and family-friendly classic car shows every Friday. Snag a burger and take a gander at a lot full of classic rides while you digest.
Photo courtesy of Biff Buzby’s Burgers
Big'z Burger Joint Multiple Locations, bigz-burgerjoint.com
Grab yourself a single burger and an order of fries for about $10. If you’re feeling fancy, splurge on a giant fudge pecan brownie, filled with chocolate chips and pecans. Treat yo’self!
Photo via Instagram / natasburgerblog
Fattboy Burgers & Dogs 2345 Vance Jackson Rd, (210) 377-3288, fattboyburgers.com
From fresh fries to premium beef and kosher franks, Fattboy Burgers and Dogs goes the extra mile to make all-time favorites with all-star ingredients. Don’t forget to save room for a side of Fattshrooms, or maybe some tangy fried pickles.
Photo via Instagram / sanantoniostephanie
Che’s Chicken & Burgers 4303 S Presa St., (210) 533-7989
Pick up some fish, gizzards, burgers and – duh – chicken at this counter-serve fast food spot. Sit under the covered patio and enjoy the fried goodness. You can worry about the calories later. Or never. This is a no-judgement zone.
Photo via Instagram /
davistho_sa
Cheesy Jane's 4200 Broadway St, (210) 826-0800,
cheesyjanes.com
With its sock hop vibes, creamy milk shakes and cheese-filled burgers, Cheesy Janes is a great family friendly burger joint.
Photo via Instagram
femalefoodie_satx
Mark's Outing 1624 E Commerce St., (210) 299-8110, marksouting.com
Formerly known as Fatty’s Burgers, this eastside staple serves up delectable, stick-to-your-ribs eats amid comfy neighborhood vibes. Don’t miss out on the slow-simmered beans!
Photo via Instagram / marksouting
Chris Madrid’s
830 W Hollywood Ave, (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com
Though a fire made this San Antonio staple move out to a food truck operation, Chris Madrid’s is keeping the cheesiness coming. You can still order up their signature tostada burger AND get it macho-style at just $9.75 (that’s with tax!). Or you can try the new Flaming Jalapeño Cheddar Cheesy burger regular-style for $8.75.
Photo via Instagram / scream_one
Diana's Burgers Outdoor Dining and Curbside, 2202 N Zarzamora St., (210) 251-2252, facebook.com/dianasburgers
Fans of the flat ’n’ floppy style of burger epitomized by Chris Madrid’s will find a similar iteration at Diana’s — she is his sister, after all.
Photo courtesy of Diana’s Burgers
Hopdoddy Burger Bar
17623 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 101, (210) 434-2337, hopdoddy.com
When searching for a delicious burger that breaks the mold, you can trust Hopdoddy, based in Austin, to hit the spot. The names of the burgers are just as inventive as the ingredients used, plus your meal will be extra yummy with the shareable fries.
Photo via Instagram / hopdoddy
Papa’s Burgers 6900 San Pedro Ave., Ste. 101, (210) 781-9171, papasburgerssatx.com
This burger joint may have taken a hiatus due to COVID-19, but the spirit of Papa’s Burgers lives on. Made with high quality ground beef and the freshest produce, it’s easy to see why Papa’s Burgers continues to be a recommended SA spot.
Photo via Instagram / sanantoniostephanie
The Cove 606 W Cypress St, (210) 227-2683
With their live music, welcoming and good vibes, and most delectable burger, The Cove is the place to be for an all around dream burger experience.
Photo via Instagram
alamocity.epicurean
Bandit BBQ 1913 S. Flores St., (858) 353-3999, banditbbqsatx.com
Tucked away into an unassuming Southtown spot, Bandit BBQ serves up more than just smoked meats. The smashburger that comes out of this chef-owned joint is juicy and crispy in all the right spots, and the brisket fries are to die for.
Photo via Instagram / banditbbqsatx
Sam's Burger Joint 330 E Grayson St, (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com
See live performances, enjoy a perfect lunch date, and devour Sam’s signature burgers.
Photo via Instagram /
_pcta
Bunz Handcrafted Burgers Dine-In, Curbside and Pick-up, 122 East Houston St., (210) 354-3555, tastybunz.com
This newish downtown spot offers both Kobe and Super Texas organic ground beef patties and bakes their Bunz fresh daily.
Photo courtesy of Bunz Handcrafted Burgers
Bombay Bicycle Club Dine-In, Curbside and Pick-up, 3506 N St. Mary's Ave., (210) 737-2411, bombaybicycleclubsa.com
Six ounce Texas Angus burger patties are the ticket at this San Antonio staple. Go for the hearty ABC Burger with avocado, bacon and cheddar. Get it? ABC!
Photo courtesy of Bombay Bicycle Club
Good Time Charlie's 2922 Broadway, (210) 828-5392, gtcsatx.com
Down-home staple Charlie’s continues to draw downtown lunch crowds with its quick service, big portions and affordable prices. Virtually every one of its sandwiches and meal-sized salads comes in under $10. The $7.65 bean burger is not to be missed.
Photo via Instagram / eli_fowler
Burger Boy 2323 N St. Mary’s St, (210) 735-1955
Burger Boy serves up banging burgers on the go, always paired with golden fries for your satisfaction.
Photo via Instagram /
quinto_g
Luther's Cafe 1503 N Main Ave, (210) 223-7727,
lutherscafe.com
Luther's serves up this scrumptious signature burger, with the side of golden onion rings.
Photo via Instagram
rogersaurus_mex
Mr. Juicy 3910 McCullough Ave, (210) 994-9838 Mr. Juicy Menu
Mr. Juicy offers a no-frills, all-flavor burger experience. Snag a cheeseburger combo and a shake for dessert and you won’t walk away hungry. Let’s just say these burgers live up to their name.
Photo via Instagram / mrjuicyburger
Uncle Barney’s Old-Fashioned Hamburgers 7015 Interstate 35 Access Road, (210) 922-6602
The cheese and mayo fuse together beautifully here, creating a slight creamy texture to your one-pound double burger. A tad pricier than some of the other options on this list, but you’ll definitely get your dollar’s worth.
Photo via Instagram /
s.a.vory
Mad Mack’s Burger Co. 2933 Roosevelt Ave., (210) 922-1500, facebook.com/Mad-Macks-Burger
Mad Mack’s namesake burger alone warrants a visit from any burger-lover. Double meat and cheese, onion rings, bacon and Mad Mack sauce all sound pretty par for the course for a good burger, but this joint sandwiches the goods between two grilled cheese sandwiches. Mad, I tell you!
Photo via Instagram /
alamocityburgerproject
Tycoon Flats 2926 N St Mary's St, (210) 320-0819, tycoonflats.net
Tycoon Flats serves the classics, and serves them well. Burgers, fries, chicken strips and other classic Americana eats make for fun and casual meals. Stuffed burgers are definitely a highlight.
Photo via Instagram / tycoonflats
