Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 07, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Taco Bell launches Taco Lover's Pass, a totally useless one-taco-a-day digital subscription service 

By
click image Taco Bell has launched the Taco Lover's Pass, a one-taco-a-day digital subscription service. - INSTAGRAM / TACOBELL
  • Instagram / tacobell
  • Taco Bell has launched the Taco Lover's Pass, a one-taco-a-day digital subscription service.
"Mexican food" purveyor Taco Bell has launched a $10-a-month digital subscription service that allows participants to obtain a free tacos — but limits them to just one tortilla-wrapped handheld a day.

What in the fresh hell?



First of all, who can eat only one taco at a time? We know we can’t. Second, the launch of the chain's Taco Lover's Pass apparently follows a "successful" test run in Tucson, Arizona, where the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme was the most-redeemed taco.

You can keep your super salty, cheese dust-covered tacos, Tuscon. We’re all set here in San Antonio, the Taco Capitol of the World.

Just the same, we realize some folks enjoy taco-adjacent — and totally not mystery meat-filled — handheld menu items, so we'll share the specifics. Taco Bell's monthly service allows subscribers scarf down one of seven of the brand's tacos daily, free of charge. Options include the Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

To unlock the once-per-day goods, users are required to purchase the pass via the Taco Bell app — yes, apparently there is such a thing. After buying the $10-a-month pass, a secret category will unlock in the app menu, allowing the subscriber to choose a taco and redeem in-restaurant.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio’s Best Quality Daughter named to USA Today's best new restaurants list Read More

  2. New dual-level bar Conversa will bring ‘dress-to-impress' vibes to San Antonio in March Read More

  3. San Antonio’s free Taste of the Southside festival will take place March 26-27 Read More

  4. San Antonio Mexican eatery La Fogata takes over the former Nosh space on Austin Highway Read More

  5. Founder of longtime San Antonio staple Nadler’s Bakery dead at 91 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation