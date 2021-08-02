Texas Attorney General candidate Joe Jaworski says legal weed is one of his top four priorities

Democrat Joe Jaworski, a former Galveston mayor and the grandson of Watergate special prosecutor Leon Jaworski, told the Corpus Christi Caller Times on Saturday that legalizing recreational use of cannabis is one of his four top priorities.
A field of candidates that also includes Democrat Lee Merritt, a prominent civil-rights attorney, and Republican Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, grandson of former President George H. W. Bush, are campaigning to take the job away from current AG Ken Paxton.
Paxton, a Republican, recently landed the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, but he's been plagued by scandal during his time in office. In addition to a 2015 indictment on securities fraud charges, Paxton has been accused by top aides of abusing his office and is reportedly under FBI investigation.
