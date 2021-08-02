Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 2, 2021

Texas Attorney General candidate Joe Jaworski says legal weed is one of his top four priorities

Posted By on Mon, Aug 2, 2021 at 2:26 PM

click to enlarge Former Galveston mayor Joe Jaworski (right) speaks to potential supporters at an event. - FACEBOOK / JOE JAWORSKI FOR TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL
  • Facebook / Joe Jaworski for Texas Attorney General
  • Former Galveston mayor Joe Jaworski (right) speaks to potential supporters at an event.
At least one candidate for Texas Attorney General is eager to make marijuana legalization a key part of what's shaping up to be one the most hotly contested statewide races.

Democrat Joe Jaworski, a former Galveston mayor and the grandson of Watergate special prosecutor Leon Jaworski, told the Corpus Christi Caller Times on Saturday that legalizing recreational use of cannabis is one of his four top priorities.



"[L]egalizing recreational use cannabis will usher in long overdue social and criminal justice reform," said Jaworski, who announced plans to run last summer. "When we remove this wasteful petty prosecution from the books, not only will we prevent young adults from having their productivity decimated by putting them in private prisons for possessing a flower, but more importantly, we will fund the police."

A field of candidates that also includes Democrat Lee Merritt, a prominent civil-rights attorney, and Republican Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, grandson of former President George H. W. Bush, are campaigning to take the job away from current AG Ken Paxton.

Paxton, a Republican, recently landed the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, but he's been plagued by scandal during his time in office. In addition to a 2015 indictment on securities fraud charges, Paxton has been accused by top aides of abusing his office and is reportedly under FBI investigation

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Cannabis News »

Trending

Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2021
San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Most Popular

  1. If you're going to smoke weed in a bong, might as well make it an interesting one Read More

  2. Chuck Schumer says federal marijuana legalization and expungement is Senate priority Read More

  3. GOP group asking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to make medical pot a priority during special session Read More

  4. UFC warns its athletes of Texas' stringent anti-marijuana testing rules ahead of Houston event Read More

  5. Study suggests weed smokers are good at decision-making, struggle with memory recall Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation