March 11, 2022 Cannabis » Cannabis News

Texas cannabis dispensary launches THC-infused chocolates 

The same company introduced a mobile dispensary called the Cannabus last fall

click to enlarge Each square in a package of The Heights Dark Chocolate contains a 5-milligram dose of THC. - COURTESY PHOTO / GOODBLEND TEXAS
  • Courtesy Photo / goodblend Texas
  • Each square in a package of The Heights Dark Chocolate contains a 5-milligram dose of THC.
Cannabis dispensary goodblend Texas has introduced what it's calling the first THC-inflused chocolates for patients enrolled in the state's medical marijuana program.

The company, part of multi-state cannabis operator Parallel, will begin selling The Heights Dark Chocolate to patients via its online shop starting March 15.



The recipe was designed by goodblend's in-house chocolatier, according to company officials. It's marketed in $35 child-resistant packages containing 20 single-serving squares, each infused with a 5-milligram dose of THC.

"Studies suggest that by infusing THC with lipids like those found in chocolate, the beneficial THC experience may be amplified," goodblend Texas President Gene Tallman said in an emailed statement. "This is great news for patients who need long-lasting relief from conditions such as PTSD, cancer or neurological diseases."

Goodblend made headlines last fall when it unveiled a 36-foot-long mobile dispensary called the Cannabus. Parallel has also dropped $25 million on a state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation, production and retail site in San Marcos.

