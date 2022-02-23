Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 23, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Texas Testicle Festival will bring balls, booze and bedlam to the Hill Country next month 

By
click to enlarge The second annual Texas Testicle Festival will dole out fried family jewels of several different animals. - FACEBOOK / THE BEST OF TEXAS FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL
  • Facebook / The Best of Texas Food and Wine Festival
  • The second annual Texas Testicle Festival will dole out fried family jewels of several different animals.
The second annual Texas Testicle Festival is rolling its way back to the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg on Saturday, March 5.

The fest will dole out fried family jewels of several different animals, as well as sweetbreads made from the thymus or pancreas of calf or lamb. Past festivals have included turkey, lamb and veal testicles that have been served up battered, fried or grilled.



And before you ask, yes, there will be a testicle-eating competition with a $100 cash prize. So, bring your appetites, nad noshers.

Those who prefer not to gnaw on balls can purchase barbecue ribs, pulled pork sandwiches and oysters — not of the Rocky Mountain variety, just to be clear. Of course, there will also be beer, wine and spirits to wash it all down.

Tickets to the event, which runs noon-5 p.m., range from $10 to $65. The latter will afford the ticketholder ball-you-can-eat privileges. A parking pass is required for each vehicle, and these cost $10 if purchased in advance from the teste fest’s Eventbrite page. On the day of, that price jumps to $20.

Those with the balls to enter the eating competition will need to pay a $40 sign-up fee.

The fest will take place at Bankersmith, TX, an ice house and dance hall at 7905 Old San Antonio Road in Fredericksburg.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. These San Antonio bars and restaurants are celebrating National Margarita Day in a big way Read More

  2. City of San Antonio calls East Side bar Twin Sisters Cantina a "nuisance," orders demolition Read More

  3. Now-defunct San Antonio strip club suffers heavy damage from weekend fire Read More

  4. San Antonio’s Weathered Souls Brewing Co. to release first official barrel-aged Girl Scout beers Read More

  5. San Antonio Food Bank to host second annual Vegan Family Reunion next month Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation