Texas Testicle Festival will bring balls, booze and bedlam to the Hill Country next month 

The second annual Texas Testicle Festival is rolling its way back to the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg on Saturday, March 5.
The fest will dole out fried family jewels of several different animals, as well as sweetbreads made from the thymus or pancreas of calf or lamb. Past festivals
have included turkey, lamb and veal testicles that have been served up battered, fried or grilled.
And before you ask, yes, there will be a testicle-eating competition with a $100 cash prize. So, bring your appetites, nad noshers.
Those who prefer not to gnaw on balls can purchase barbecue ribs, pulled pork sandwiches and oysters — not of the Rocky Mountain variety, just to be clear. Of course, there will also be beer, wine and spirits to wash it all down.
Tickets to the event, which runs noon-5 p.m., range from $10 to $65. The latter will afford the ticketholder ball-you-can-eat privileges. A parking pass is required for each vehicle, and these cost $10 if purchased in advance from the teste fest’s Eventbrite page
. On the day of, that price jumps to $20.
Those with the balls to enter the eating competition will need to pay a $40 sign-up fee.
The fest will take place at Bankersmith, TX, an ice house and dance hall at 7905 Old San Antonio Road in Fredericksburg.
