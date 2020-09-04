No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

September 04, 2020 Slideshows » News

The 10 Cutest Houses for Sale in San Antonio for Under $150,000 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
Let's face it: San Antonio isn't getting any cheaper.

The average price of a single-family home has climbed 10% to $302,068, according to a recent San Antonio Board of Realtors report. While that may be good news for folks looking to sell, it can look like an insurmountable climb for a first-time homebuyer.

That's why we rounded up these 10 super-cute properties for sale in the Alamo City that won't break the bank. Heck, one even slides in below $100,000.

No, you won't get a swimming pool for that kind of money, or a zip code with a posh reputation. But any of these properties would make a great place to call home.

Let's take a tour. 
OF 102
PREV NEXT
5927 McDavitt Rd
$115,000
Skip ad in
5127 Sagamore Dr
$147,500
Skip ad in
812 Jean St
$95,000
Skip ad in
143 Englewood Dr
$128,800
Skip ad in
653 Canton
$148,500
Skip ad in
1006 Menchaca St
$119,900
Skip ad in
4131 Sunrise Point Dr
$120,000
337 E Whittier St
$129,999
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
629 Westwood Dr
$150,000
Skip ad in
9311 Cerro Verde Dr
$142,999
Skip ad in
More slideshows
The Architectural Details on This Historic San Antonio Home for Sale Make It a 1921 Time Capsule
San Antonio Current Staff25 images
A $1.9 Million Mansion for Sale in Olmos Park Has a Master Bedroom Fit for Royalty
San Antonio Current Staff50 images
This 1940 House for Sale Near Downtown San Antonio Just Got a Funky Curbside Makeover
San Antonio Current Staff28 images
These Animals Ready to Be Adopted Right Now in San Antonio Will Complete Your Family
San Antonio Current Staff26 images
1/102
5927 McDavitt Rd
$115,000
Play Slideshow

Tags: Inexpensive homes, San Antonio homes for sale, houses for sale in San Antonio, Houses under $150, 000, houses under $150K, small homes, cute homes, quaint homes, starter homes, San Antonio real estate, affordable homes, modest homes, affordable housing, San Antonio architecture, Texas architecture, cheap housing

Additional News Slideshows

Support Local Journalism

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. If you're able to, please support the San Antonio Current today.

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. SAPD Detective Suspended for Social Media Post Asking 'When Can We Kill' Colin Kaepernick Read More

  2. Black Army Vet Was the Second Person Suffering a Mental Crisis Killed by Same Bexar Deputy Read More

  3. Assistant Texas Attorney General Loses Job After Report Surfaces Racist Tweets Read More

  4. What San Antonio’s Different Treatment of 2 Schools on the Same Block Says About Our City Read More

  5. San Antonio House Candidate Tony Gonzales Draws Fire for Ad Using Fake Border Patrol Agent Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation