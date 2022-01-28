Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 28, 2022 Slideshows » Food & Drink

The 20 best H-E-B stores in San Antonio 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
The Alamo City loves H-E-B, and for good reason. The San Antonio-based grocery chain is renowned for great product selection, items tailored to Texan tastes and delivering an excellent shopping experience. The latter holds true whether you get your groceries in store or via the company's curbside or delivery services.

We know H-E-B is gets high marks overall, but which stores are the best? The Current took a look at online reviews and social media posts — and drew from our own experiences — to round up the 20 best H-E-Bs to shop at in San Antonio.

All photos via Google Maps.
OF 20
PREV NEXT
Alon Market H‑E‑B
8502 NW Military Hwy., (210) 479-4300, heb.com/heb-store/US/tx/san-antonio/alon-market-h-e-b-102
The expansive Alon Market has a lot to offer, but is particularly well-known for its large selection of Kosher food.
Nogalitos H‑E‑B
1601 Nogalitos, (210) 212-2600, heb.com/heb-store/US/tx/san-antonio/nogalitos-h-e-b-699
Many of the H-E-Bs on this list can be described as sprawling, but Nogalitos adds a whole other dimension — a second story. In 2015, the Nogalitos grocery became the first multi-level market in Texas. The new, two-story H-E-B replaced the company’s oldest operating store.
Bandera and 1604 H‑E‑B plus!
9238 N Loop 1604 W, (210) 682-0165, heb.com/heb-store/US/tx/san-antonio/bandera-and-1604-h-e-b-plus—623
Foodies can hit up the chefs at Cooking Connection for new recipe ideas when stocking up from the store’s great selection of products, while those who want a night off kitchen duty can grab a serrano roast chicken from Flaming Bird or a pizza with the works from South Flo Pizza.
South Flores Market H‑E‑B
516 S. Flores St. Ste. 718, (210) 444-1879, heb.com/heb-store/US/tx/san-antonio/south-flores-market-h-e-b-718
This downtown outpost doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of some of the behemoth locations on this list, but it still packs a punch. Located just north of the company’s HQ, the store’s size makes it easy to pick up the necessities on a quick trip. It also has a great beer and wine selection and tasty pies from in-store pizzeria South Flo Pizza.
El Mercado H‑E‑B
2130 Culebra, (210) 737-1027, heb.com/heb-store/US/tx/san-antonio/el-mercado-h-e-b-189
Known for its selection of Mexican food products, this H-E-B has a tortillera and carniceria on site, as well as the brand’s chicken-centric in-store restaurant Flaming Bird.
Oak Park H‑E‑B
1955 Nacogdoches Rd., (210) 930-3707, heb.com/heb-store/US/tx/san-antonio/oak-park-h-e-b-372
This store is a lot smaller than many of the others on this list, but it makes up for it with history. The building wasn’t always home to H-E-B — it was a Handy Andy until the ‘90s. H-E-B has made some upgrades, including a metal roof, but kept the store’s midcentury charm intact.
Central Market
4821 Broadway St., (210) 368-8600, centralmarket.com/locations-san-antonio/
There’s only one location of H-E-B’s bougie sister brand in San Antonio, and it is always hoppin’. It’s more than worth battling the crowds to stock up on fancy groceries at Central Market, whether you’re looking for organic produce, top-notch craft beer or environmentally-friendly cleaning products. The store also has an extensive selection of chef-made heat-and-eat food for easy, tasty meals at home, as well as an on-site made-to-order café with sandwiches and burgers, a coffee shop and much more.
Deco District H‑E‑B
2118 Fredericksburg Rd., (210) 737-2047, heb.com/heb-store/US/tx/san-antonio/deco-district-h-e-b-556
People don’t just flock to this H-E-B for its flashy deco-style exterior. This location has a fuel station for those who need to gas up their cars, but is particularly convenient for VIA bus riders.
281 and Evans Road H‑E‑B plus!
20935 U.S. Hwy 281 N, (210) 491-2400, heb.com/heb-store/US/tx/san-antonio/281-and-evans-road-h-e-b-plus—108
On top of the usual bells and whistles of H-E-B plus! stores, the 281 and Evans location has an expanded Healthy Living section and a Cafe on the Run, where you can pick up Central Market heat-and-eat meals without having to drive all the way into the city.
Lincoln Heights Market H‑E‑B
999 E Basse Rd., (210) 822-0156, heb.com/heb-store/US/tx/san-antonio/lincoln-heights-market-h-e-b-567
This older H-E-B has a full slate of loyal regulars. It currently lacks some of features other H-E-Bs have on offer, but that might not be the case for long — last September, MySA reported that the company had filed plans for a massive $5 million renovation at the location that would expand the store’s footprint by 42,000 square feet. The renovation is scheduled to be completed in late 2022.
Skip ad in
De Zavala H‑E‑B
12777 I-10 West, (210) 558-3981, heb.com/heb-store/US/tx/san-antonio/de-zavala-h-e-b-395
Located off I-10 near Clark High School, this H-E-B is reliably well stocked and has a reputation for good customer service. There’s also an electric vehicle charging station in the parking lot.
McCreless Market H‑E‑B plus!
4100 S. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 531-3100, heb.com/heb-store/US/tx/san-antonio/mccreless-market-h-e-b-plus—26
This H-E-B plus! has the one-two punch of a carniceria and tortillera for all your Tex-Mex needs.
Bulverde and 1604 H‑E‑B
17238 Bulverde Rd., (210) 642-4700, heb.com/heb-store/US/tx/san-antonio/bulverde-and-1604-h-e-b-732
This H-E-B is super clean and easy to navigate. It has three in-store restaurants — South Flo Pizza, True Texas BBQ and True Texas Tacos — and you can even pick up a hunting or fishing license while you do your weekly grocery run, if that’s your thing.
Olmos Park H‑E‑B
300 W Olmos Dr., (210) 829-7373, heb.com/heb-store/US/tx/san-antonio/olmos-park-h-e-b-385
Perhaps to keep up with the expectations of the Olmos Park crowd, this H-E-B is spacious and clean, and kept stocked with a great selection of products.
Loop 1604 and Blanco Rd. H‑E‑B plus!
1150 N Loop 1604 W, (210) 408-1641, heb.com/heb-store/US/tx/san-antonio/loop-1604-and-blanco-rd-h-e-b-plus—463
The H-E-B plus! at 1604 and Blanco covers a lot of the same ground as the grocery’s other plus! stores, like fresh-pressed juices and a South Flo Pizza restaurant. This location also has a Cafe on the Run with a selection of Central Market’s chef-made heat-and-eat meals.
Brook Hollow H‑E‑B
15000 San Pedro Ave., (210) 494-3501, heb.com/heb-store/US/tx/san-antonio/brook-hollow-h-e-b-164
This smaller H-E-B is not too heavily trafficked and convenient for commuters headed north up 281, since it’s easily accessible from the frontage road.
Babcock H‑E‑B
5910 Babcock Rd., (210) 641-6403, heb.com/heb-store/US/tx/san-antonio/babcock-h-e-b-618
This Medical Center-area H-E-B is large and well-stocked, and has a reputation for great customer service.
Schertz H‑E‑B plus!
17460 I-35 N, Schertz, (210) 651-5105, heb.com/heb-store/US/tx/schertz/schertz-h-e-b-plus—415
The Schertz H-E-B plus! is a one-stop-shop for those who’ve eschewed SA proper for the nearby suburb. Most car owners can fuel up at the gas station, but the store also has a Tesla charging station available for those who have gone electric.
Military and Goliad H‑E‑B
3323 SE Military Dr., (210) 333-1441, heb.com/heb-store/US/tx/san-antonio/military-and-goliad-h-e-b-444
This South Side H-E-B is great for shoppers in the Brooks City Base area. It’s well-stocked, has large aisles and has a supercharged bakery with a tortillera and Mexican pastries.
I10 and Wurzbach H‑E‑B
9900 Wurzbach Rd., (210) 696-0794, heb.com/heb-store/US/tx/san-antonio/i10-and-wurzbach-h-e-b-480
Alas, this H-E-B is no longer open 24 hours (thanks, COVID), but it’s still a great place to grab your groceries.
Skip ad in
More slideshows
The 25 most popular restaurants in San Antonio right now, according to Yelp
San Antonio Current Staff25 images
The 28 most anticipated new bars and restaurants coming to San Antonio
San Antonio Current Staff28 images
30 San Antonio lounges, speakeasies and hidden bars — and where to find them
San Antonio Current Staff30 images
Everything we saw as San Antonio Hell's Kitchen chef Mary Lou Davis held a going-away pop-up
San Antonio Current Staff65 images
1/20
Alon Market H‑E‑B
8502 NW Military Hwy., (210) 479-4300, heb.com/heb-store/US/tx/san-antonio/alon-market-h-e-b-102
The expansive Alon Market has a lot to offer, but is particularly well-known for its large selection of Kosher food.
Play Slideshow

Tags: San Antonio, Texas, H-E-B, HEB, grocery store, grocery, best grocery stores, H-E-B plus!, Central Market, grocery shopping, grocery stores near me, best grocery stores, best H-E-B, best HEB locations, Alon Market, Nogalitos, Central Market, South Flores Market, Bulverde and 1604, Oak Park, Brook Hollow, 281 and Evans Road, Babcock, Loop 1604 and Blanco Rd., Lincoln Heights Market, I10 and Wurzbach, De Zavala, Deco District, Olmos Park, Schertz, McCreless Market, El Mercado, Bandera and 1604, Military and Goliad

Additional Food & Drink Slideshows

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Activist says San Antonio bar's dress code banning 'saggin' pants and 'durags' is anti-Black Read More

  2. Popular San Antonio eatery Thyme for Lunch closing 'for a few months' so owners can focus on self-care Read More

  3. San Antonio Coffee Festival returns with new downtown location Feb. 12 Read More

  4. New San Antonio panadería and coffee house going into former Rise Bakery in Stone Oak Read More

  5. San Antonio chef Luca Della Casa to open new Italian eatery in Stone Oak this spring Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation