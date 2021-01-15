The 20 best restaurants in San Antonio right now, according to Yelp 

With all the great food in San Antonio, sometimes choosing what’s for dinner can be a bit overwhelming. So, how about a little help from Yelp?
To make things easy, we pulled together our city’s 20 highest-ranked restaurants on the crowdsourced review site. That way, no matter what you’re in the mood for, you have options that you know plenty of other folks in the Alamo City swear by.
20. Piranha Izakaya 260 E Basse Rd, (210) 822-1088, piranhaizakaya.com
Offering fresh and flavorful sushi and more, Piranha Izakaya is a great way to curb a craving and eat light. Choose from a chef-made roll like the Wasabi Salmon or something more classic like a standard tuna roll. Piranha Izakaya even makes fresh ramen bowls with customizable add-ons.
Photo via Instagram / piranhaizakaya
19. Brasserie Mon Chou Chou 312 Pearl Pkwy Building 2, PHONE, brasseriemonchouchou.com
You won’t need a passport to get a delicious and authentic taste of France in San Antonio. The menu is full of French comfort food inspired by the country's diverse regions. Whether you’re broadening your culinary horizons or just craving an old favorite, you can find it here.
Photo via Instagram / brasseriemonchouchou
18. Tycoon Flats 2926 N St Mary's St, (210) 320-0819, tycoonflats.net
Tycoon Flats serves the classics, and serves them well. Burgers, fries, chicken strips and other classic Americana eats make for fun and casual meals. Stuffed burgers are definitely a highlight.
Photo via Instagram / tycoonflats
17. Mr. Juicy 3910 McCullough Ave, (210) 994-9838 Mr. Juicy Menu
Mr. Juicy offers a no-frills, all-flavor burger experience. Snag a cheeseburger combo and a shake for dessert and you won’t walk away hungry. Let’s just say these burgers live up to their name.
Photo via Instagram / mrjuicyburger
16. Texadelphia 11255 Huebner Rd #109, (210) 729-9001, texadelphia.com
In a match made in food heaven, Texadelphia combines the classic philly cheesesteak with a little Texan inspiration. Go classic with The Founder's Favorite, or embrace your inner “yeehaw” with The Texican. Either way you’ll wonder why you hadn’t tried one sooner.
Photo via Instagram / texadelphia.thestrand
15. Papa’s Burgers 6900 San Pedro Ave., Ste. 101, (210) 781-9171, papasburgerssatx.com
This burger joint may have taken a hiatus due to COVID-19, but the spirit of Papa’s Burgers lives on. Made with high quality ground beef and the freshest produce, it’s easy to see why Papa’s Burgers continues to be a recommended SA spot.
Photo via Instagram / sanantoniostephanie
14. Clementine San Antonio 2195 NW Military Highway, (210) 503-5121, clementine-sa.com
Clementine’s Feed-Me Dinner highlights the flavors of the season, with a special four-course meal crafted by eaterie’s top-notch chefs
Photo via Instagram / clementine.sanantonio
13. Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine 2313 NW Military Hwy #125, (210) 340-0690, Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine Menu
Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine’s menu is as delicious as it is comprehensive. Noodles, soup and, of course, dim sum are just some of the options available. Choose your meal with confidence — you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything less than delectable.
Photo via Instagram / instasatx
12. 225 Urban Smoke 1015 Rittiman Rd #113, (210) 444-9956, 225urbansmoketxtogo.com
BBQ favorites with a Cajun fair are 225 Urban Smoke’s specialty. Flavorful meat and all the classic sides you could want are waiting for you at this local smokehouse.
Photo via Instagram / ravenalanala
11. The Hayden 4025 Broadway, (210) 437-4306, thehaydensa.com
Somewhere between a deli and a diner, The Hayden offers breakfast, brunch and, of course, lunch. They even have a craft cocktail menu if you’re in the mood to wet your whistle. Grab a hot pastrami and Swiss and you’ll understand the hype.
Photo via Instagram / thehayden_sa
Skip ad in
10. Fattboy Burgers & Dogs 2345 Vance Jackson Rd, (210) 377-3288, fattboyburgers.com
From fresh fries to premium beef and kosher franks, Fattboy Burgers and Dogs goes the extra mile to make all-time favorites with all-star ingredients. Don’t forget to save room for a side of Fattshrooms, or maybe some tangy fried pickles.
Photo via Instagram / sanantoniostephanie
9. Smack's Chicken Shack 447 W Hildebrand Avenue,
(210) 281-4077, smackschicken.com
Wings, sandwiches and burgers, all with a smack of flavor. Smack’s Chicken does things their own way with innovative chicken sandwiches like the PB&J. You read that right — a peanut butter and jelly chicken sandwich. They also serve up the essentials like Nashville hot and lemon pepper.
Photo via Instagram / letshopscotch
8. Sangria on the Burg 5115 Fredericksburg Rd, (210) 265-3763, sangriaontheburg.com
A great signature sangria isn’t the only thing people love about Sangria on the Burg. Enjoy soups, salads, tacos and even sliders. With multiple varieties of each, there’s a little something for everyone to try.
Photo via Instagram / sangriaontheburg
7. The Dogfather 6211 San Pedro Ave, (210) 481-4272, sadogfather.com
The dogfather puts a tasty and unique twist on classic snacks. From the Tot Dog to The Elote, their hot dogs are anything but ordinary. Vegan options are also available for the meat-free munchers.
Photo via Instagram / thedogfathersa
6. Project Pollo 723 N Alamo, (210) 772-4464, projectpollo.com
Everything you love about the classic chicken sandwich but without any fowl. Project Pollo specializes in vegan chickn sandwiches, strips and more. Call them savory, call them tasty — just don’t call them chicken!
Photo via Instagram / project_pollo
5. Ida Claire 7300 Jones Maltsberger Rd, (210) 667-2145, www.ida-claire.com
Grab some shrimp and grits, pecan-smoked pork chops or maybe a little creole gumbo. All of your favorite home-cooked southern favorites are at Ida Claire. You’re guaranteed Southern hospitality and Southern cooking, but a Southern drawl isn't guaranteed.
Photo via Instagram / shegeek
4. Outlaw Kitchens 2919 N Flores St, (210) 300-4728, outlawkitchens.com
Three course dinners? Of course! Outlaw Kitchens’ menu changes frequently, but one thing that doesn’t is the quality of the nightly dinners. No matter what they’re serving when you decide to order, you are in for a treat.
Photo via Instagram / eat_it_b
3. Tlahco Mexican Kitchen 6702 San Pedro Ave, (210) 239-9457, tlahcokitchen.com
Authentic Mexican cuisine with an all-day breakfast menu as well? What’s not to love? Whether you are in the mood for al pastor, pollo asado or maybe just some conchas, they have you covered.
Photo via Instagram / tlahcomexicankitchen
2. Jollibee 5033 Northwest Loop 410, (830) 328-4485, jollibeeusa.com
Their mission is to spread the joy of eating, and they accomplish it at every turn. Offering an eclectic menu with Filipino favorites like spaghetti, palabok and of course the delicious Chicken sandwich Classic, you can get your joy of eating without ever leaving your car.
Photo courtesy of Jollibee
1. Gold Feather 834 Northwest Loop 410 Suite 106, (210) 342-2473, goldfeatherbb.com
Birds of a Gold Feather eat together! If you’ve got a craving for classic fried chicken, killer sides and even some vegan and vegetarian options, you can’t go wrong with the Gold Feather. Try the kahula brownie for a sweet and indulgent finish to any meal.
Photo via Instagram / goldfeatherbb
20. Piranha Izakaya 260 E Basse Rd, (210) 822-1088, piranhaizakaya.com
Offering fresh and flavorful sushi and more, Piranha Izakaya is a great way to curb a craving and eat light. Choose from a chef-made roll like the Wasabi Salmon or something more classic like a standard tuna roll. Piranha Izakaya even makes fresh ramen bowls with customizable add-ons.
Photo via Instagram / piranhaizakaya