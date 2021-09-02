The 20 worst damn intersections in San Antonio, according to crash data 

September 02, 2021
By San Antonio Current Staff
Driving in San Antonio is no picnic.
While the people behind the wheel are often the problem, there's no shortage of intersections that are also a serious pain in the ass. These trouble spots force motorists to deal with anything from bad angles and limited visibility to railroad crossings.
San Antonio personal injury law firm Villarreal & Begum
collaborated with data analysis company 1point21 Interactive
to analyze Texas Department of Transportation data on Bexar County's 2020 motor vehicle collisions. Using that information, they determined which intersections were the most dangerous
. Analysts even compared the data from 2020 to 2019 to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Using the firms' rankings, we rounded up the worst intersections in San Antonio, counting down from 20 to 1.
20. West Military Drive & Highway 90
19. Ingram Road & Loop 410
17. Culebra Road & Loop 1604
16. Fredericksburg Road & Wurzbach Road
15. Highway 281 & Stone Oak Parkway
14. Lockhill Selma Road & Loop 1604
13. Marbach Road & Loop 410
12. Portranco Road & Loop 1604
11. Wetmore Road & Wurzbach Parkway
10. Alamo Ranch Parkway & Westwood Loop
9. State Highway 151 & West Military Drive
7. Loop 410 & Old Seguin Road
6. Rigsby Avenue & Loop 410
4. Loop 410 & San Pedro Avenue
3. Loop 1604 & Highway 281
2. Bandera Road & Loop 1604
1. Highway 151 & Loop 410
