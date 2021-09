The 20 worst damn intersections in San Antonio, according to crash data 

Driving in San Antonio is no picnic.While the people behind the wheel are often the problem, there's no shortage of intersections that are also a serious pain in the ass. These trouble spots force motorists to deal with anything from bad angles and limited visibility to railroad crossings.San Antonio personal injury law firm Villarreal & Begum collaborated with data analysis company 1point21 Interactive to analyze Texas Department of Transportation data on Bexar County's 2020 motor vehicle collisions. Using that information, they determined which intersections were the most dangerous . Analysts even compared the data from 2020 to 2019 to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.Using the firms' rankings, we rounded up the worst intersections in San Antonio, counting down from 20 to 1.