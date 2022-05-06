The 21 best San Antonio-area stores to shop for vinyl records

La Segunda Bartique & Gallery
1302 S. St. Mary’s St., (210) 314-2740, facebook.com/people/La-Segunda-Bartique-Gallery/100073228684341
Owned and operated by local musician and Lighthouse Lounge partner Eduardo Hernandez, La Segunda Bartique & Gallery offers an entire house stocked antique mall-style with vintage wares while serving up beer and wine to grease visitors' shopping wheels. Located adjacent to handcrafted wares spot The Artisan, La Segunda offers vintage clothing, decor, furniture, music gear from multiple vendors and, of course, records.
Photo via Instagram / la_segunda_bartiqueandgallery