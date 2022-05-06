Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

May 06, 2022

The 21 best San Antonio-area stores to shop for vinyl records

By San Antonio Current Staff

For music fans and obsessive collectors, nothing beats the thrill of scoring a rare album after a serious session of crate digging. Whether you're scouring for hidden gems or looking to pick up that brand new release available in a beautiful marbled swirl, good thing San Antonio has got plenty of spots to help you with your vinyl fix. 
Hogwild Records 1824 N. Main Ave., (210) 733-5354, facebook.com/hogwildrecords Known as a dependable spot for hard-to-find records (as well as new releases), Hogwild Records is popular for a reason. If you’ve yet to visit this Main Avenue favorite, you’ll be in a lots of future visits here — and we’re sure you’ll stumble upon some great finds each time. Photo via Instagram / buriedaliverecords
Batcave Vinyl 555 W Bitters Rd. #122, (210) 990-0071, facebook.com/batcavevinyl Now located in The Alley on Bitters, you’ll be able to find some solid gems at this store. Good thing is, you’ll be able to find most music genres here — from heavy metal and alternative to blues and soul. Perhaps most helpful, the shop consistently posts its new arrivals on social media so you can be on the lookout for special finds. Photo via Instagram / a_rez96
Southtown Vinyl 1112 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 231-0512, southtownvinyl.com Located in the heart of Southtown, this storefront is all about vinyl — seriously. You’ll be able to find new records from a variety of genres, plus all the accessories you may need to get to listening. We’re not kidding when we say this is a one-stop shop. Photo via Google Maps
Friends Of Sound Records 700 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 971-8044, facebook.com/friendsofsoundrecords A favorite for local music junkies, this Fredericksburg Road shop is a dependable stop for vinyl. Here you’ll be able to find older, hard-to-find records as well as newer albums. If you want a varying selection, you’ll be a happy shopper here. So go on, get to listening. Photo via Instagram / oremel19
La Segunda Bartique & Gallery 1302 S. St. Mary’s St., (210) 314-2740, facebook.com/people/La-Segunda-Bartique-Gallery/100073228684341 Owned and operated by local musician and Lighthouse Lounge partner Eduardo Hernandez, La Segunda Bartique & Gallery offers an entire house stocked antique mall-style with vintage wares while serving up beer and wine to grease visitors' shopping wheels. Located adjacent to handcrafted wares spot The Artisan, La Segunda offers vintage clothing, decor, furniture, music gear from multiple vendors and, of course, records. Photo via Instagram / la_segunda_bartiqueandgallery
Del Bravo Record Shop 554 Enrique M. Barrera Parkway, (210) 432-8351, delbravorecordshop.com Over in SA’s West Side, you’ll discover this longtime record shop, a mom-and-pop operation since 1966. If you’re already in the secret, then you’ll know that Del Bravo keeps it real with lots of vinyl selections across English and Spanish music genres. Photo via Instagram / delbravorecordshop
Flagship Records 6336 Montgomery Drive, facebook.com/flagshiprecords Flagship Records is housed in The Corn Pound, an arts facility and retail space operated by cowpunk musician and Saustex Records honcho Jeff Smith. The shop is focused on '70s, '80s and '90s punk and underground vinyl and merchandise. Photo via Instagram / flagship_records
Robot Monster Guitars 517 E. Woodlawn Ave., (210) 320-1710, robotmonster.squarespace.com Just off of the St. Mary’s Strip you’ll discover this brightly-painted home that is all about guitars. Don’t worry though, because non-talented folk (sorry!) can score some vinyl here too. With the buy/sell/trade business model, you can practice your negotiating skills to enjoy some solid deals. Photo via Google Maps
Crazy Rhythms Records 3617 Broadway St., Ste. 402, (210) 998-2700, facebook.com/crazyrhythmsrecords Crazy Rhythms is the product of brothers Zeke and Zach Baker. The store is stocked with classic albums any appreciator of music would want in their collection. Rather than dumping bad country and mediocre gospel music into its racks — the stuff you sift through at vintage shops — the brothers are actively curating their collection. Photo via Instagram / crazyrhythmsrecords
Half Price Books Multiple locations, hpb.com With stores all across the Alamo City, this Texas-based chain makes it easy to find vinyls. HPB lets you score newer selections unwanted by previous owners, as well as special, older finds that you should consider yourself lucky to get your hands on. And with so many genres up for grabs here, we have no doubt that you’ll become a regular shopper here in no time. Photo via Instagram / cowgirlbarbie_
