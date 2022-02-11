The 24 most romantic restaurants in San Antonio 

There's no shortage of restaurants serving date night-worthy food in SA, but sometimes you're also looking for scenery and ambiance that really dial in a romantic mood. No worries there, the Alamo City has plenty of dining spots that get those elements right while offering delicious fare.
These 24 restaurants make perfect locations to wine and dine your significant other. Or to treat yourself, assuming you're looking for some self-care.
Maverick Texas Brasserie 710 S St. Mary’s St, (210) 973-6050, mavericktexas.com
Over in Southtown, you’ll discover this handsome brick-clad building, which offers selections from an eclectic French-inspired menu. The luxe details — deep turquoise velvet, rich leather and dark-stained wood — create the sexy atmosphere.
Photo via Instagram / maverick.sanantonio
Best Quality Daughter 602 Avenue A, (210) 819-4236, bestqualitydaughter.com
When it comes to this Asian-American eatery, it’s all in the details. Send your boo to the loo to check out the selfie-inducing art on the mirrors. Or if your S.O. is into graphic design, peep the custom wallpaper in the bar.
Photo courtesy of Best Quality Daughter
Brasserie Mon Chou Chou 312 Pearl Pkwy Building 2, (210) 469-3743, brasseriemonchouchou.com
This new-ish French comfort food spot offers a casual atmosphere with stunning accents, including marble-topped tables and impressive chandeliers. Not only is the ambiance desirable, the food’s delicious, too.
Photo via Instagram / brasseriemonchouchou
Supper
136 E Grayson St, (210) 448-8351, thehotelemma.com
Nestled just inside acclaimed Hotel Emma, this Pearl eatery is an obvious choice whenever you’re wanting beautiful vibes to accompany your meal. Serving farm-to-table American plates, Supper will leave your appetite satisfied.
Photo via Instagram / supperatemma
Cured
306 Pearl Pkwy #101, (210) 314-3929, curedatpearl.com
Charcuterie boards are incredibly flavorful, but they’re just part of Cured’s appeal. Just as enticing is the rustic-chic vibes of the space, which pairs nicely with the New American fare and craft cocktails on deck here. Seriously, your date will be so impressed, you’ll want to thank Chef Steve McHugh personally for this dining experience.
Photo via Instagram / sniperv
The Good Kind 1127 S St Mary’s St, (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com
This garden eatery offers several areas in which to lounge in the lush flora that covers the property. Our favorite spot is nestled between mature palm trees and Bougainvillea, set away from the crowd.
Photo via Instagram / goodkindsouthtown
Little Em’s Oyster Bar 1001 S Alamo St, (210) 257-0100, littleemsoysterbar.com
This bright and airy Southtown joint offers more than seafood, boasting crisp white walls and floors with pops of light pink and periwinkle blue that are just damn Instagram-worthy. If a date wasn’t enough reason to dress up, do do for a selfie, because you’ll want to share your picturesque experience.
Photo via Instagram / littleemsoysterbar
Battalion
604 S Alamo St, (210) 816-0088, battalionsa.com
A restored fire station may not sound super beautiful, but Battalion definitely pulls it off. The downtown eatery not only offers an eclectic dining space, but also delicious Italian fare and cocktails that go down just right. A must if your better half is a seafood lover.
Photo via Instagram / battalionsa
Bar Loretta 320 Beauregard St, (210) 757-3607, barloretta.com
This Southtown space makes use of two 100-year-old structures joined by a walkway, then lit by wall sconces, sexy votive candles, behind-booth lighting and overhead fixtures. Get cozy on one of the jade green banquettes.
Photo by Richard Casteel for Dandelion Gatherings
Dashi Sichuan Kitchen & Bar 2895 Thousand Oaks Dr, (210) 562-3343, sichuandashi.com
At once trendy and steeped in tradition, Dashi pays homage to its Sichuan Chinese roots — with a little flair. Get a cozy corner table for a meal that’s tucked away from the noise.
Photo via Instagram / sichuandashi
Ocho
1015 Navarro St, (210) 222-2008, havanasanantonio.com
With its bright colors and large windows, dining at Hotel Havana's Ocho is an all-around picturesque spot to dine. The airy spot is a dependable option for brunch, as well as for a romantic dinner, but diner beware: this downtown restaurant is so gorgeous you may be a bit distracted from your meal. Just take a sip of your mojito to keep your focus.
Photo via Instagram / nayegarzam
Rebelle
300 E Travis St, (210) 352-3171, rebellesa.com
If you’re into swanky dining, Rebelle should definitely be on your short list. This dazzling restaurant offers seafood dishes that will hit the spot, inventive cocktails served from a backlit bar as well as a stylish space that’ll make for a great background to some pics with your date.
Photo via Instagram / txtroublemaker
Liberty Bar
1111 S Alamo St, (210) 227-1187, liberty-bar.com
Found inside a restored convent, Liberty Bar is full of windows, offering a bright space to enjoy brunch or lunch with your significant other. Come sundown, the cozy dual-level eatery offers warmly-lit ambiance and boozy tipples for canoodling-fuel later on.
Photo via Instagram / shelbysorrel
Clementine
2195 NW Military Hwy, (210) 503-5121, clementine-sa.com
The globally-inspired menu at CLementine changes seasonally, meaning you can get completely different, but always delicious fare each time you visit. Don’t worry, though — the stylish interior is constant, too, making it a no-brainer for your date night short list.
Photo via Instagram / melgeee
Range
125 E Houston St, (210) 227-4455, rangesa.com
Chef Jason Dady has tackled plenty of food genres over the years, and his take on steaks surely doesn’t disappoint. You’ll find something to satisfy even the pickiest eater, as well as an ambiance that can’t be beat — a perfect spot for a first date.
Photo via Instagram / rangesanantonio
Hanzo
7701 Broadway St, (210) 826-1488, hanzobar.com
This Broadway hangout may be more on the laidback side of the scene, but it’s also super trendy. Hanzo keeps folks coming back with its creative cocktails, Japanese beer and small plates, but that’s only part of the appeal. The Japanese-inspired aesthetic offers something unique — which could be something a date will appreciate.
Photo via Instagram / hanzobarsa
Bliss
926 S Presa St, (210) 225-2547, foodisbliss.com
Headed by the respected Chef Mark Bliss, this Southtown restaurant is all about New American fare presented and plated beautifully. Of course, the food tastes just as good as it looks. With a gorgeous space, this is a dining experience that will definitely leave you — and your date — in your happy place.
Photo via Instagram / bliss_texas
Biga on the Banks
203 S St Mary's St, (210) 225-0722, biga.com
Biga is known for its take on New American fare, showcased via inventive dishes, worldly wines and — of course — the River Walk views. Chef Bruce Auden truly outdoes himself in the culinary arena, so just be sure you’re a respectable dining companion and date night will be a success.
Photo via Instagram / theartbyjo
Up Scale 1024 S. Alamo St., upscalesouthtown.com
Baby-pink banquette seats and a chandelier made of wine glasses? Sign us up! Even the neon blue sign out front offers a certain je ne sais quoi that’s ideal for impressing a new beau.
Photo via Instagram / upscalesouthtown
Mixtli
812 S Alamo St, (210) 338-0746, restaurantmixtli.com
Who says minimalism can’t be sexy? This Southtown joint is airy, spacious and strategically, gorgeously sparse — and that’s a good thing. Cozy up to the just-as-beautiful bar, set away from the dining room for a different, personalized experience.
Photo via Instagram / mixtlicloud
Stout's Signature at the Tobin 227 4th St., Suites 101-103, (210) 740-0406, stoutssignature.com
Enjoy earthy tones and moody lighting at this downtown-area eatery, where the wine and ambiance is plentiful. Step out into the breezeway for a cocktail behind meticulously-designed metal partitions away rom the crowd.
Photo via Instagram / stoutssignature
Domingo Restaurant 123 N. St. Mary’s St, (210) 404-7516, domingorestaurant.com
Whether posted up on the river-level patio or in the warmly decorated dining room, a meal at Domingo is always enjoyable. The designer digs expand to the upper level bar, Otro, if you’re looking for somewhere to knock back a cocktail.
Photo via Instagram / domingosatx
The Moon’s Daughters at Thompson San Antonio 115 Lexington Ave, (210) 942-6032, themoonsdaughters.com
This enchanting indoor-outdoor rooftop restaurant and bar dazzles from its 20th-story perch over the city, where sipping on some champagne amongst the stars is not an uncommon occurrence.
Photo via Instagram / themoonsdaughters
Fairmont Rooftop Oyster Bar 401 S Alamo St, (210) 224-8800, fairmountsa.com
City skyline views and oysters for date night? We’re listening. The Fairmount Hotel’s swanky COVID-era terrace bar occupies the rooftop space on the south half of the hotel, which first opened in 1906.
Photo via Instagram / fairmount_rooftop_oysterbar
