“Savor Cocinabar is an AMAZING restaurant, one of my favorites in the whole city. Every time somebody asks me to recommend them a new spot, this one is always mentioned. Their food is AUTHENTIC and to die for! Everything I have tasted is so good. The coffee, breakfast plates, enchiladas, seafood plates.... EVERYTHING. The customer service has always made me feel as if I've been coming here for the past 20 years. I'm so proud of how far they have come as a family owned restaurant and will continue inviting people to join his deliciousness!” – Melanie M.Photo via Instagram / jesselizarraras