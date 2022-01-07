The 25 most popular restaurants in San Antonio right now, according to Yelp

Last year, Travel and Leisure readers named San Antonio one of the top destinations in the country, and it’s easy to see why: landmarks, history and — our favorite — food.



Given the myriad choices of restaurants doing it up right in the Alamo City, sometimes it's hard to decide exactly where to eat. Luckily, Yelpers have your back. These are the 25 most popular dining establishments in the 210 right now, according to Yelp's rankings.