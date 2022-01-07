The 25 most popular restaurants in San Antonio right now, according to Yelp 

Last year, Travel and Leisure readers named San Antonio one of the top destinations in the country, and it’s easy to see why: landmarks, history and — our favorite — food.
Given the myriad choices of restaurants doing it up right in the Alamo City, sometimes it's hard to decide exactly where to eat. Luckily, Yelpers have your back. These are the 25 most popular dining establishments in the 210 right now, according to Yelp's rankings.
25. Danny Boy's Hamburgers
1537 W. Summit Ave., (210) 736-1665, facebook.com/Danny-Boys-Hamburgers-273701852680767
"Amazing burgers!!! Best in the world! After trying burgers in France, Australia, UK, NYC, San Fran, Kansas City, Austin, Houston and many other places. This is the BEST!!!" – Andy A.
Photo via Instagram / dreynicole
24. Barrio Barista
3735 Culebra Road, (210) 519-5403, barriobarista.coffee
"Never been to a place that felt so cozy. Definitely a place where you can grab a coffee and a quick meal and just relax and read a book. The brisket grilled cheese was sooo yummy and the coffee was so delicious! I enjoyed a nice breakfast date with my mother as sister who both enjoyed this place so much! I will definitely be back and can't wait to try everything this place has to offer." – Jessica A.
Photo via Instagram / barriobarista
23. Tacos El Takin 13135 El Sendero St., (210) 815-6910, facebook.com/ELTAKINATAKEARSEADICHO
"This place is awesome. The owners recently opened a store front in our neighborhood and this has quickly become our favorite place to frequent." — Lauren H.
Photo via Instagram / alamo_bites
22. Paciugo Gelato Caffè
999 E Basse Road #197, (210) 832-8820, paciugo.com
"Paciugo is my all time favorite spot for ice cream/ gelato in San Antonio. There are so many flavors to choose from, and you are allowed to sample flavors too! The portion sizes are huge, and the staff is quite friendly. They even have some unique items on the menu such as spaghetti gelato, donut stuffed with gelato, and a gelato macaron sandwich. 5/5 would definitely recommend with all my heart." – Maham Z.
Photo via Instagram / itsmeanabanana12
21. El Chivito Tortas Ahogadas
204 Crossroads Blvd., (210) 369-9638, ahogadaselchivito.com
"The food here was SO GOOD. Everything I wanted and more. The staff are friendly as well- definitely look forward to coming back soon! Really happy that there was a drive-thru with prompt and friendly service. Highly recommend!!" – Sonal P.
Photo via Instagram / ilovemangojuice
20. Naco Mexican Eatery 2347 Nacogdoches Rd., (210) 996-1033, nacomexican.com
"An absolute gem of a restaurant! A definite must try." — Ernie M.
Photo Courtesy of Naco Mexican Eatery
19. Sweet Yams
218 N Cherry St, (210) 229-9267, facebook.com/SweetYamsOrganic
"Simple food, made with love, good sized portions and feels like you're dining at a good friends backyard bbq." – Todd C.
Photo via Instagram / kodykvictor
18. Slider Provider
Around San Antonio, (936) 718-3315, sliderprovider.com
"The reviews on here are accurate - this place is legit. Every one of these burgers are amazingly tasty - tough to pick a favorite. I have to say, I was a bit skeptical about pb&j on a burger, but it's the one I keep going back to. Do yourself a favor and check these guys out." – Geoffrey D.
Photo via Instagram / sliderprovider
17. Thai Buri Restaurant 1160 N Loop 1604 W Ste 110, (210) 476-5072, thaiburisa.com
"I have ate at 7 or so sushi restaurants so far here in San Antonio and this one is by far THE BEST. The service was amazing, everyone was soooo nice and attentive. — Ceria W.
Photo via Instagram / thaiburisa
16. The Shack 7431 Northwest Loop 410 #115, (210) 375-4097, theshacksatx.com
"So far I have tried their hot dog, grilled cheese, grilled cheese with ham, I had a sample of my son's burger, Philly cheese steak and their fries. They were all tasty. You definitely wouldn't be disappointed at all. Their shaved ice is just as good too. The prices are very reasonable. I would highly recommend" – Mary Ann C.
Photo via Instagram / nochunksplease
Skip ad in
15. South Alamode Panini & Gelato Company
1420 South Alamo St, (210) 788-8000, southalamode.com
"The owners and staff here are so friendly (and generous with their gelato serving sizes), and their gelato comes in original flavors and is absolutely delicious- I haven't had a flavor I haven't loved." – Amanda S.
Photo via Instagram / evedaanjur
14. Bilia Eatery & Coffee
2211 NW Military Hwy. Ste. 131B, (210) 530-1333, facebook.com/eatbilia
"You will regret not eating here. In addition to their delicious sandwiches, they also make a bomb spicy sauce that is out of this world! Service was great and the restaurant seems to be well kept." – Michael C.
Photo via Instagram / biliaeatery
13. Ro-Ho Pork and Bread
623 Urban Loop, (210) 800-3487, o-hoporkandbread.com
"The most authentic Torta Ahogada in Texas, delicious sourdough style bread, well cooked pork meat and a unique tomatoes sauce, make it unique." – Rafael S.
Photo via Instagram / jesselizarraras
12. Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse 19210 W. I-10, (210) 233-6868, brasaousa.com
"Hands down one of the best Brazilian Steakhouses we have attended. What really stands out here is the service. Bar none you will not find hardly any establishment that will give you the attention you deserve and you get here at Brasao." – Kevin T.
Photo via Instagram / brasaosanantonio
11. Fat Tummy Empanadas 2922 W Commerce St, (210) 396-7288, facebook.com/Fattummyempanadas
"Absolutely delicious!!! The service was fast and the food was hot. We ordered the spicy chicken, spicy beef and a beef and cheese. All had great flavor! I can't wait to come back." – Laurie C.
Photo via Instagram / fattummyempanadas
10. Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse
18318 Sonterra Pl, (210) 564-9400, chamagaucha.com
“The food was terrific! From the salad bar, to the meats, to the sides, to the cheese breads, everything tasted freshly made and perfectly seasoned.” - Jen H.
Photo via Instagram / chamagaucha
9. Outlaw Kitchens 2919 N Flores St, (210) 300-4728, outlawkitchens.com
"I highly recommend this place. The food is delicious it really tastes like a nice home made meal. The staff is also very nice and did a great job explaining the menu to us and everything. Please check it out!!" – Austin G.
Photo via Instagram / eat_it_b
8. Taquitos México 7491 Grissom Rd., (210) 548-4626, facebook.com/taquitosmexic
"My favorite place for taquitos! I've been going there for years. I like their current location due to the convenience of their aguas frescas, corn in the cup, and other goodies!" – Le P.
Photo via Instagram / jesus.peralta22
7. The Good News Burgers 6900 San Pedro Ave., Ste. 101, (210) 781-9171, papasburgerssatx.com
"These burgers are next level! Very possible that you've never had burgers this good. It you like a little spice, try the #6. The flavors and textures are right on the mark. Very friendly staff. Incredibly welcoming." – Leah J.
Photo via Instagram / sanantoniostephanie
6. Thyme For Lunch
19141 Stone Oak Pkwy #509, (210) 438-4963, thymeforlunchsa.com
"BEST sandwiches, BEST ingredients, BEST location for a meal that will be one to remember! Owners are very nice and friendly. They happily explain the menu each time you go in and offer their suggestions on what is particularly delicious that day." – Jane L.
Photo via Instagram / theactiveeater
Skip ad in
5. Pollos Asados Los Norteños
4642 Rigsby Avenue, (210) 648-3303
"God created the world so that this place could exist. Absolutely delicious!!!!!!! The fajitas plate was so incredible, their green salsa was so incredible, their guacamole was so incredible!!!!!" – Daniel S.
Photo via Instagram / eat_it_b
4. The Magpie
1602 East Houston St. Suite 106, (210) 389-1584, magpie.us
"Um... hello! This place is incredible. The atmosphere is amazing. Husband and wife team killing it. Food is On point! Wine is on point! We've got a new regular spot for sure." – Rachel W..
Photo via Instagram / magpiesanantonio
3. Nelson’s BBQ
7327 N Loop 1604 E, (210) 473-4988, facebook.com/NathanielNelsonsbbq
"Some of the best, if not THE best, barbecue in San Antonio. The Nasty Nate is a sandwich you must try and the barbecue sauce compliments the fatty deliciousness perfectly. Try the sausage, try the brisket, heck try everything." – Mario D.
Photo via Instagram / nelsonsbbq
2. Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy
13210 Huebner Road, (210) 764-0602, myginosdeli.com
"This place is a hidden treasure!! The service was awesome and food was freaking great! So happy I found this place." – Lauren K.
Photo via Instagram / ginosdeli
1. Comfort Café 5616 Bandera Rd, (512) 575-0348, facebook.com/5616BanderaRd
"Great meals. Staff is friendly. Some of us had breakfast items, and others had lunch. Each plate had a good amount and enough to take home leftovers. It was well worth the wait." – Lamar G.
Photo via Instagram / comfortcafesatx
25. Danny Boy's Hamburgers
1537 W. Summit Ave., (210) 736-1665, facebook.com/Danny-Boys-Hamburgers-273701852680767
"Amazing burgers!!! Best in the world! After trying burgers in France, Australia, UK, NYC, San Fran, Kansas City, Austin, Houston and many other places. This is the BEST!!!" – Andy A.
Photo via Instagram / dreynicole