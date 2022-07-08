The 25 most popular San Antonio restaurants right now, according to Yelp

When it comes to discovering new dining spots, Yelp can be a handy place to see which are building a buzz.



While users of the review site get a bad rap for leaving feedback about silly things restaurants can't control — the weather and guests at other tables, for instance — many leave digital love for places that win them over with food, ambiance or service.



To see who's getting the most online accolades these days, we pulled together the 25 highest-rated restaurants in San Antonio, according to Yelp users.