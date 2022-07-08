The 25 most popular San Antonio restaurants right now, according to Yelp

18. Paciugo Gelato Caffè
999 E Basse Road #197, (210) 832-8820, paciugo.com
"Paciugo is my all time favorite spot for ice cream/ gelato in San Antonio. There are so many flavors to choose from, and you are allowed to sample flavors too! The portion sizes are huge, and the staff is quite friendly. They even have some unique items on the menu such as spaghetti gelato, donut stuffed with gelato, and a gelato macaron sandwich. 5/5 would definitely recommend with all my heart." – Maham Z.
Photo via Instagram / paciugo_san_antonio