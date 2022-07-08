TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

July 08, 2022

The 25 most popular San Antonio restaurants right now, according to Yelp

By San Antonio Current Staff

When it comes to discovering new dining spots, Yelp can be a handy place to see which are building a buzz.

While users of the review site get a bad rap for leaving feedback about silly things restaurants can't control — the weather and guests at other tables, for instance — many leave digital love for places that win them over with food, ambiance or service.

To see who's getting the most online accolades these days, we pulled together the 25 highest-rated restaurants in San Antonio, according to Yelp users.
1. Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy 13210 Huebner Road, (210) 764-0602, myginosdeli.com "This place is a hidden treasure!! The service was awesome and food was freaking great! So happy I found this place." – Lauren K. Photo via Instagram / ginosdeli
1. Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy
13210 Huebner Road, (210) 764-0602, myginosdeli.com
"This place is a hidden treasure!! The service was awesome and food was freaking great! So happy I found this place." – Lauren K.
Photo via Instagram / ginosdeli
25. Sabores Cali Baja Mexican Grill 2414 Babcock Rd #100, (210) 255-1832, saborescalibaja.com “Everything you would want from a good Mexican place. I personally prefer Tex-Mex to Cal-Mex, but DAMN does this place deliver. I would HIGHLY recommend you try it. Sabores stands as stiff competition in the local Mexican cuisine game.” – James P. Photo via Instagram / saborescalibaja
25. Sabores Cali Baja Mexican Grill
2414 Babcock Rd #100, (210) 255-1832, saborescalibaja.com
“Everything you would want from a good Mexican place. I personally prefer Tex-Mex to Cal-Mex, but DAMN does this place deliver. I would HIGHLY recommend you try it. Sabores stands as stiff competition in the local Mexican cuisine game.” – James P.
Photo via Instagram / saborescalibaja
24. The Shack 7431 Northwest Loop 410 #115, (210) 375-4097, theshacksatx.com "So far I have tried their hot dog, grilled cheese, grilled cheese with ham, I had a sample of my son's burger, Philly cheese steak and their fries. They were all tasty. You definitely wouldn't be disappointed at all. Their shaved ice is just as good too. The prices are very reasonable. I would highly recommend" – Mary Ann C. Photo via Instagram / theshacksatx
24. The Shack
7431 Northwest Loop 410 #115, (210) 375-4097, theshacksatx.com
"So far I have tried their hot dog, grilled cheese, grilled cheese with ham, I had a sample of my son's burger, Philly cheese steak and their fries. They were all tasty. You definitely wouldn't be disappointed at all. Their shaved ice is just as good too. The prices are very reasonable. I would highly recommend" – Mary Ann C.
Photo via Instagram / theshacksatx
23. Loncheria el Popo 6557 San Pedro Ave, (210) 320-1800, facebook.com/Loncheria-El-Popo-1410380459216922 “A definite must go to place! This place is a hidden gem. I love getting the ternera sandwich sub mustard for mayo and add avocado! Delish!! Especially w chips and Serrano peppers on the side. Lemonade is great too!” – Yasmine C. Photo via Instagram / loncheria_el_popo
23. Loncheria el Popo
6557 San Pedro Ave, (210) 320-1800, facebook.com/Loncheria-El-Popo-1410380459216922
“A definite must go to place! This place is a hidden gem. I love getting the ternera sandwich sub mustard for mayo and add avocado! Delish!! Especially w chips and Serrano peppers on the side. Lemonade is great too!” – Yasmine C.
Photo via Instagram / loncheria_el_popo
22. Danny Boy's Hamburgers (Temporarily Closed) 1537 W. Summit Ave., (210) 736-1665, facebook.com/Danny-Boys-Hamburgers-273701852680767 "Amazing burgers!!! Best in the world! After trying burgers in France, Australia, UK, NYC, San Fran, Kansas City, Austin, Houston and many other places. This is the BEST!!!" – Andy A. Photo via Instagram / dreynicole
22. Danny Boy's Hamburgers (Temporarily Closed)
1537 W. Summit Ave., (210) 736-1665, facebook.com/Danny-Boys-Hamburgers-273701852680767
"Amazing burgers!!! Best in the world! After trying burgers in France, Australia, UK, NYC, San Fran, Kansas City, Austin, Houston and many other places. This is the BEST!!!" – Andy A.
Photo via Instagram / dreynicole
21. Noodle Tree 7114 UTSA Boulevard, Suite 101, (210) 233-6371, noodletreetx.com "I think this might be the best ramen we have tried in Texas so far.. I know, a big statement to make. It is an unassuming little spot in the corner of a residential building complex but the food quality and flavor is amazing." – Jessica C. Photo via Instagram / matt__klein
21. Noodle Tree
7114 UTSA Boulevard, Suite 101, (210) 233-6371, noodletreetx.com
"I think this might be the best ramen we have tried in Texas so far.. I know, a big statement to make. It is an unassuming little spot in the corner of a residential building complex but the food quality and flavor is amazing." – Jessica C.
Photo via Instagram / matt__klein
20. Curry Boys BBQ 2334 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 320-0555, curryboysbbq.com “This place is so yummy! Rice is perfectly cooked and the brisket is seasoned well. The curry itself was deliciously flavored. I added the extra hot spice and it was worth it. “ – Anita Y. Photo via Instagram / curryboysbbq
20. Curry Boys BBQ
2334 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 320-0555, curryboysbbq.com
“This place is so yummy! Rice is perfectly cooked and the brisket is seasoned well. The curry itself was deliciously flavored. I added the extra hot spice and it was worth it. “ – Anita Y.
Photo via Instagram / curryboysbbq
19. Binge Kitchen 449 McCarty Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216, (210) 442-8126, eatbingekitchen.com “This place is amazing! I've been a vegetarian for over a decade, so I know the struggle it is to find great vegetarian food BUT this place exceeded all of my expectations. If you're looking for an appetizer, get the cauliflower wings—they are perfectly crispy and saucey. I cannot recommend it enough—my new favorite spot! My omnivore-girlfriend loved it too!” – Cyrilla-Lyn T. Photo via Instagram / theycallmebeard2
19. Binge Kitchen
449 McCarty Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216, (210) 442-8126, eatbingekitchen.com
“This place is amazing! I've been a vegetarian for over a decade, so I know the struggle it is to find great vegetarian food BUT this place exceeded all of my expectations. If you're looking for an appetizer, get the cauliflower wings—they are perfectly crispy and saucey. I cannot recommend it enough—my new favorite spot! My omnivore-girlfriend loved it too!” – Cyrilla-Lyn T.
Photo via Instagram / theycallmebeard2
18. Paciugo Gelato Caffè 999 E Basse Road #197, (210) 832-8820, paciugo.com "Paciugo is my all time favorite spot for ice cream/ gelato in San Antonio. There are so many flavors to choose from, and you are allowed to sample flavors too! The portion sizes are huge, and the staff is quite friendly. They even have some unique items on the menu such as spaghetti gelato, donut stuffed with gelato, and a gelato macaron sandwich. 5/5 would definitely recommend with all my heart." – Maham Z. Photo via Instagram / paciugo_san_antonio
18. Paciugo Gelato Caffè
999 E Basse Road #197, (210) 832-8820, paciugo.com
"Paciugo is my all time favorite spot for ice cream/ gelato in San Antonio. There are so many flavors to choose from, and you are allowed to sample flavors too! The portion sizes are huge, and the staff is quite friendly. They even have some unique items on the menu such as spaghetti gelato, donut stuffed with gelato, and a gelato macaron sandwich. 5/5 would definitely recommend with all my heart." – Maham Z.
Photo via Instagram / paciugo_san_antonio
17. Slider Provider Around San Antonio, (936) 718-3315, sliderprovider.com "The reviews on here are accurate - this place is legit. Every one of these burgers are amazingly tasty - tough to pick a favorite. I have to say, I was a bit skeptical about pb&j on a burger, but it's the one I keep going back to. Do yourself a favor and check these guys out." – Geoffrey D. Photo via Instagram / sliderprovider
17. Slider Provider
Around San Antonio, (936) 718-3315, sliderprovider.com
"The reviews on here are accurate - this place is legit. Every one of these burgers are amazingly tasty - tough to pick a favorite. I have to say, I was a bit skeptical about pb&j on a burger, but it's the one I keep going back to. Do yourself a favor and check these guys out." – Geoffrey D.
Photo via Instagram / sliderprovider
16. Naco Mexican Eatery 2347 Nacogdoches Rd., (210) 996-1033, nacomexican.com "An absolute gem of a restaurant! A definite must try." — Ernie M. Photo via Instagram / chefmeg_cerealkiller
16. Naco Mexican Eatery
2347 Nacogdoches Rd., (210) 996-1033, nacomexican.com
"An absolute gem of a restaurant! A definite must try." — Ernie M.
Photo via Instagram / chefmeg_cerealkiller

