The 25 weirdest attractions in San Antonio that are worth visiting 

San Antonio has plenty of sights to see, from historic landmarks to museums to tourist traps — and then there's a bunch of stuff that's downright weird. For those times when you want to check out something outside the norm, we rounded up the strangest attractions in San Antonio, including sites of urban legends, animal graves and pieces of the city's hidden history. All should prove plenty odd whether you're a local or just visiting.
Nessie Tom Slick Park, 7400 TX-151
You don't have to go all the way to Scotland to glimpse the Loch Ness Monster, because Nessie is also in residence at Tom Slick Park. Artist Elizabeth Carrington took inspiration from the park's namesake for the sculpture — Tom Slick was known for his passion for cryptozoology.
Instagram / schraderfotowerks
World’s Largest Cowboy Boots
North Star Mall, 7400 San Pedro Ave
Native San Antonians might not pay any attention to the giant cowboy boots in front of North Star Mall, but there's more to them than you'd think. Made by the larger-than-life artist Bob "Daddy-O" Wade, these boots were installed at North Star in 1979 and officially made it into the Guinness Book of World Records as the World's Largest Cowboy Boots four decades later.
Photo via Instagram / mrandmrsmanzi
Grave of Pat the Horse Cunningham Gate of Ft. Sam Houston, Corner of Cunningham Ave. and N. Pine St., history.army.mil/museums/fieldMuseums/FSHMuseum/index.html
Located on the northwest side of Ft. Sam Houston near the Westfort neighborhood is a single, large grave, where the beloved Pat the Horse is buried. Pat was a cavalry horse in the U.S. Army in the early 1900's. When the army decommissioned its cavalry, Pat was in his 20s and was set to be euthanized, but the soldiers at Ft. Sam Houston lobbied Washington for him to be spared. The request was approved and Pat spent his retirement at the fort. When Pat died at the ripe old age of 45 he was honored with a grave with his portrait on the headstone.
Photo by Sanford Nowlin
Frank's Hog Stand 801 S. Presa
A remnant of the classic 1920s chain of drive-in Pig Stand restaurants, Frank’s Hog Stand reopened in 2010 and served all-American eats. The restaurant has since closed, but the building remains the last pig standing — even when man has left.
Photo via Instagram / jlg_atx
The Alamo cat graves
300 Alamo Plaza, thealamo.org
The Alamo may get its own share of visitors every year, but cat lovers should make it a task to sneak a peek of the graves of the cats that called the Alamo home. No, they weren’t alongside the “heroic” Texans at battle in 1836. Ruby was the Alamo Cat in the ‘80s while C.C was more recent. Don’t forget to pay your respects.
Photo via Instagram / j.p.fix
World's Largest Virgin Mary Mosaic 1315 Guadalupe St.
Jesse Trevino's spectacular mural La Veladora of Our Lady of Guadalupe features a 3D votive candle (veladora) with an eternal flame facing Guadalupe Street. Intended to serve as a beacon for the neighborhood, this mixed media mural is truly magnificent, and is even said to be the world's largest Virgin Mary mosaic.
Photo via Instagram / _michaelsaiz
Bracken Cave
26101 FM 3009, tpwd.texas.gov
Bracken Cave is special because of its residents — in the summer, it's home to the largest colony of bats in the world. About 20 million Mexican free-tailed bats live at Bracken Cave from March to October, because the cave is a maternity site for the species, so females gather here to give birth and rear their young.
Photo via Instagram / gregory_works
The Ghost Tracks 2902 Shane Rd.
This long-dispelled myth is still a local favorite, and was voted Best Urban Legend in the Current’s Best of San Antonio poll for the past three years running. As the story goes, you can park your car at this spot on the train tracks and get “pushed” forward by some spectral helpers. As a bonus, if you put flour on the back of your trunk, you might even see their little handprints. The push purportedly comes from wee ghosts of children who met an untimely end in the early 1900s when a train rammed into a bus at the location. However, in 2003, archivist Matt De Waelsche traced the story's origin to a 1938 bus accident in Salt Lake City, Utah. Even worse, the tracks were "exorcised," if you will, by a construction project. When Union Pacific added a second track to the intersection, they levelled out the elevation, removing the downward slant that vehicles would gently roll down when they were supposedly being "pushed" by the ghosts. Turns out it was just a trick of physics the whole time.
Photo via Google Maps
’Johnny Loves Vivian’ bench
B. Naylor Morton Research and Collections Center, Witte Museum, 3737 Broadway St, (210) 357-1900, wittemuseum.org
Legend has it, American music legend Johnny Cash carved "Johnny Loves Vivian" into the wood of this bench along the River Walk when he was waiting to ship out for basic training in 1951. The message, of course, was in honor of his first wife, Vivian Liberto. It currently resides at the Witte Museum's B. Naylor Morton Research and Collections Center.
Photo via Atlas Obscura
Grotto 1277 Camden St.
Located at a bend in the San Antonio River between the Camden and Newell Street Bridges, this three-story sculpture made by Carlos Cortés is one of the most popular public art projects on the River Walk's Museum Reach.
Instagram / match_mlone
Giant Stag Made of Junk, Converse, TX 4203 Loring Park, Converse
Built from various rusted metal parts — fenders and typewriters included — this Florentino Narcis creation stands 40 feet tall in the midst of a neighborhood in Converse.
Photo via Instagram / pauseforadventure
Miraflores Sculpture Garden
1234-1366 E. Hildebrand Ave.
This decaying wonder near Brackenridge Park is hidden behind a chain link fence but still visible. Created by a local physician and art collector, the green space is full of sculpture, tiled benches and fountains, all falling into graceful disrepair.
Photo via Google Maps
Robber Baron Cave 115 Camellia Way, tcmacaves.org/preserves/robberbaron
Tucked inside Alamo Heights is a hidden piece of San Antonio history: the Robber Baron Cave. A trendy tourist attraction in the 1920s, the cave became subject to vandalization and other damage as its popularity — and the city's population — grew. Acquired by the Texas Cave Management Association in 1995, Robber Baron Cave was turned into a preserve to protect its unique geology and ecology, and the cave was closed to regular visitation. Every once in a while TCMA offers a guided tour, but there hasn't been one since 2019. However, you can visit the sinkhole where the cave is located and see the entrance.
Photo via Instagram / iammagda1
Junk Yard Dog 1201 Somerset Road
This canny canine is made by the same artist as the giant cowboy boots which sit outside of North Star Mall. Bob "Daddy-O" Wade, who passed away in late 2019, built the pup out of cars in his junk yard: a 1966 Plymouth Fury, a Volkswagen Beetle and the hood of a Cadillac.
Photo via Instagram / richardjgarciacpa
Donkey Lady Bridge Applewhite Road over the Medina River
You can’t live in San Antonio long without hearing a version of the city’s favorite creepy legend: the story of the Donkey Lady. The story goes something like this: In the 1950s, a young woman attempted to save her children from a house fire (that some say was lit by her husband) — but failed. The event left her horribly disfigured, with her fingers and toes melted together to create hoof-like nubs and her head warped into an elongated, donkey-like shape. Afterward, she was banished to live in the woods. Ever since, the Donkey Lady has roamed the woods of Bexar County, crying out for her children and generally pissed off. Want to meet her? It’s said if you stand on a stone bridge in the Medina River Greenway and call her name three times, she’ll appear.
Photo by Justin Moore
Mansplaining Statue University of the Incarnate Word, 4301 Broadway
Though unintended by the artist, the statue Classmates on UIW’s campus struck a chord, as it accidentally immortalizes the unique frustration of being mansplained to. The statue can be found near the college’s music building.
Photo via Instagram / mkomar09
Buckhorn Saloon and Museum 318 E. Houston St., (210) 247-4000, buckhornmuseum.com
It's 100% tourist attraction, but what a strange one it is. Started in the 1880s and moved from from the Lone Star Brewery to its current downtown location, it's chock full of weirdness including an alleged "Feejee mermaid," a model of Bonnie and Clyde's bullet-ridden car and more creepy taxidermy than you'll ever see in one place.
Photo via Instagram / the44roadphotography
Castroville’s Horse-Drawn Hearse Institute of Texan Cultures, 801 E. César E. Chávez Blvd., (210) 458-2300, texancultures.utsa.edu
One object in the Institute of Texan Cultures’ collection is rumored to be very haunted: Castroville’s Horse-Drawn Hearse. James Benavides, the institute’s senior communications specialist, shared a spooky story about the hearse with the Current in 2020: “So, one night, a guard was on duty, making his regular rounds. When he gets to the exhibit floor, he finds the hearse doors open,” Benavides said. “He thought some of the senior officers were playing a joke on him, so he closes the doors and goes about his business. Coming up on the end of his night shift, he’s making his last sweep of the exhibit floor and he finds the hearse doors open again. He laughs to himself, then realizes, he was the only person in the building. ... The doors don’t open easily; they take two hands to work a latch and pull open. But stories persist, that from time to time, the guards will find the hearse doors open.”
Photo courtesy of Institute of Texan Cultures
Golden Age Phil Hardberger Park, 8400 NW Military Hwy.
Anne Wallace's Golden Age springs out of the ground at Phil Hardberger Park. The piece is made up of six wheels made from parts of side roll irrigators, which are used to manage and restore grasslands, with sparkling gold sequins that are meant to evoke the look of a prairie wildfire.
Photo via Instagram / patrick_e
The Picasso Benches
Blue Star Arts Complex, 1414 S. Alamo St.
Blue Star has plenty to offer – from art galleries and boutiques to bars and coffee shops. Oh, and some subtle badass Picasso benches. Right near the entrance to the Blue Star Arts Complex, you’ll find beautiful detailed bus station benches that pay tribute to the famed cubist artist.
Photo via Instagram / suzannacabanna
Cool Crest Miniature Golf 1402 Fredericksburg Rd., (210) 732-0222, coolcrestgolf.com
Considered by some to be the oldest still-operating miniature golf course in the U.S., this amazing piece of Art Deco-style Americana recently got a new lease on life thanks to the current owners' opening of the Metzger Biergarten, a bar and gathering place on the spot of the former home of Cool Crest's founders.
Photo via Instagram / coolcrestgolf
Soccer Ball Pearsall Park, 4700 Old Pearsall Rd., and Culebra Park, 10919 Westwood Loop
San Antonio artist Riley Robinson created this half-dome shaped steel soccer ball, which looks as if the rest of the ball was spiked deep into the ground. There's two of them in town — one at Pearsall Park and the other at Culebra Park.
Photo via Instagram / getcreativesa
McNutt Sculpture Garden
Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St., (210) 299-4499, briscoemuseum.org
You might have seen and missed it, but this garden is definitely worth keeping an eye out for. Not too far from the River Walk, the hidden garden is actually part of the Briscoe Western Art Museum. Whether you choose to walk around or sit on one of the benches, you’ll be able to experience bronze western-themed sculptures from Native Americans to wildlife.
Photo via Instagram / resendez96
The Ashes of the Alamo Defenders
San Fernando Cathedral, 115 Main Plaza, sfcathedral.org
Let’s be real – Texans are irrationally passionate about the “heroes” of the Alamo. (We all have our own opinion.) And because Texans dare not disrespect the spirit of the Alamo and its defenders in any way – we still have their supposed ashes today. Santa Ana and his army may have defeated the Texans and burned their corpses, but Juan Seguin supposedly took the ashes and put them in a tomb. The tomb was lost for decades, but can now be found at San Fernando Cathedral.
Photo via Instagram / rose.baxter
Instagram / schraderfotowerks