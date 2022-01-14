The 28 most anticipated new bars and restaurants coming to San Antonio 

Foodies can agree that the past two years have been full of curveballs in all arenas — thanks, COVID. However, 2022 is giving us a spoonful of hope since an exciting array of new San Antonio bars and restaurants are expected to throw their doors.
Over coming months, Alamo City epicures can expect to sample a wide variety of new dining and drinking spots, from new locations by existing chains eateries to unique homegrown concepts by SA chefs.
Vintage Wine Bar and Specialty Foods 555 W. Bitters Rd., Hill Country Village, TX, (210) 481-4212,
facebook.com/Vintage-Wine-Bar-Speciality-Foods-112259627892262
Fans of the hearty fare at Meadow Neighborhood Eatery will gain another concept from Chef PJ Edwards and his wife, Lindsey. The new wine-and-grocery concept will be located at The Alley on Bitters, which is also home to several other eateries, fashion boutiques, and art galleries. The official opening date, though, was not available at press time.
Photo courtesy of Vintage Wine Bar and Specialty Foods
The Lucky Duck 810 N. Alamo St., theluckyduckatx.com
The popular Austin bar will open its first location in the Alamo City close to other popular bars like the Roadmap Brewing, Bentley’s Beer Garden, La Roca and Tony’s Siesta — and is expected to open this spring.
Photo via Instagram / theluckyduckatx
Conversa Elevated 20327 W. Interstate 10, conversaelevated.com
The dual-level bar will adhere to two dress codes: “smart casual” on the first level and cocktail attire on the second level. The two-story bar is expected to open near San Antonio’s exclusive Dominion neighborhood in March.
Photo via Instagram / conversaelevated
Speakeasy at the Aiden Hotel 1103 E. Commerce St.,aiden.bestwestern.com
The swanky and fun Aiden Hotel will replace the aging Best Western in St. Paul Square and will have a 20's era speakeasy — a fitting venue for the new bar, considering the building dates back to the early 1900s. The new hotel and bar are expected to open this spring.
Photo via Google Maps
Free Roam Brewing Company 325 S. Main St., Boerne, freeroambrewing.com
Former San Francisco Giants pitcher Jeremy Affeldt will open the new craft brewery in the old Boerne Liberty Stable in the small town's bustling center.
Photo via Instagram / freeroambrewingcompany
Reese Bros. BBQ 906 Hoefgen Ave., ctxmarket.com
After years of serving up barbecue in West Texas, San Antonio natives Nick and Elliot Reese decided that they were ready to open a brick and mortar location of Reese Bros. Barbecue in the Alamo City. The new spot will serve their famous sausage, turkey, ribs and 14-hour smoked brisket when it opens this spring.
Photo via Instagram / reesebrosbbq
Shin-Dig 2250 Bulverde Rd.
The new concept from the owners of the Angry Elephant will feature an inviting, upscale feel with booths for private parties and a bar with granite countertops.
Photo via Instagram / theshindigsa
Ro-Ho Pork and Bread 618 Fair Ave., ro-hoporkandbread.com
The nationally acclaimed Mexican-style sandwich spot will expand its local footprint by adding another location southeast of downtown this summer.
Photo via Instagram / rohoporkandbread
Ladino 200 E. Grayson St. #100
This new Mediterranean restaurant at The Pearl will be helmed by Executive Chef Berty Richter, and the cuisine will pay homage to his Sephardic roots. The new restaurant is slated to open this summer.
Photo courtesy of Ladino
Via 313 8435 Wurzbach Rd., via313.com
Austin-based Via 313 will bring its Motor City-inspired, square-shaped deep dish pizza to San Antonio, with plans of opening a location near the Medical Center in late March.
Photo via Instagram / Via313
Potchernick’s Cervecería 211 N. St. Mary’s St., claytonkorte.com
Potchernick’s Cervecería — led by architecture firm Clayton Korte — will fill a long-vacant downtown building with beer, tacos and an urban path that will lead pedestrians straight from the Historic River Walk up to the downtown streetscape.
Photo courtesy of Clayton Korte
Stetson Dance Hall 11881 Bandera Rd., facebook.com/stetsondancehall
Come February, San Antonio’s boot-scootin’ population will have another spot to try out. That's when Stetson Dance Hall plans to open inside the space that recently housed C&W venue Cooter Browns. The new club will feature multiple bars, a dance floor and patio.
Photo via Instagram / stetsondancehall
Attaboy 111 Kings Court
Chris Cullum — the chef behind St. Mary's Strip pop-up favorite the Attaboy bacon cheeseburger — will open a brick and mortar space next door his Cullum's Attagirl restaurant that will specialize in the stacked sandos. An opening date hasn’t been announced.
Photo via Instagram / cullumsattaboy
Kerbey Lane Cafe 5515 N. Loop 1604 W., kerbeylanecafe.com
Longtime Austin staple Kerbey Lane Cafe has set its sights on the Alamo City for a future expansion. Menu items will include diner favorites including waffles, breakfast platters and home-style entrees, with an expected completion date in March 0f 2022.
Photo via Instagram / kerbeylanecafe
Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse 5311 N. Loop W. Suite 114, parryspizza.com
Colorado-based Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse will bring New York-style pizza and wings to The Rim. The chain offers build-your-own pizza options and traditional standbys as well as signature creations such as its Five Boroughs pie, topped with pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms and green peppers. Parry's is expected to open at The Rim in March.
Photo via Instagram / parryspizza
Be Kind & Rewind 115 Alamo Plaza
Fans of the pop-culture iconography of the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s will love this new hangout spot at Alamo Plaza. According to Founder Alex Amaro, the new concept will focus on old arcade cabinets such as Pac-Man and pinball machines and is expected to open sometime this spring. Opening in the old Fuddruckers building in across from the Alamo this spring.
Photo via Google Maps
Dash 1017 N. Flores St., gwendolyngroup.com
Celebrated San Antonio chef Michael Sohocki's first foray into the lounge scene will take shape in Dash, a new concept in the loft space at the 5 Points Local building.
Photo via Google Maps
PlayCave 400 E. Houston St., playlandsa.com
Local chef Stefan Bowers — the culinary mind behind downtown San Antonio pizza joint Playland — is opening a basement-level club that will serve breakfast and brunch items similar to popular late-night spot Waffle House. The big difference? Playcave will serve boozy nightcaps alongside the breakfast offerings.
Photo via Instagram / playlandpizza
Roll On In Loop 1604 & Redland Rd.facebook.com/rolloninsanantoniotx
Roll On In’s rice-based bowls, salads and sushi burritos can be made with seaweed or soy wraps. Possible toppings include raw ingredients — think salmon and tuna — as well as cooked accoutrements including salmon, shrimp, chicken, steak, crab and tofu.
Photo via Instagram / roll_on_in
Buzzed Bull Creamery Loop 1604 & Redland Rd., buzzedbullcreamery.com
Buzzed Bull Creamery’s boozy, liquid nitrogen-frozen treats can be customized with toppings and mix-ins such as candies, brownie bites and nuts. The creamery’s handcrafted, alcohol-infused ice cream and milkshakes start at 5% ABV, and for the indecisive — or just the adventurous, however you identify — the shop offers tasting flights of rotating monthly flavors.
Photo via Facebook / Buzzed Bull Creamery
Hola! 328 Martinez St.
Chef-owner Rene Fernandez, who helms Southtown’s Azuca Nuevo Latino, will expand his restaurant empire via Hola!, a new contemporary tapas and wine bar. The chef is in the early planning stages for a low-key space that he hopes to open later this year.
Photo via Instagram / mucksetfils
Jerk Shack – Hemisfair thejerkshacksatx.com
Caribbean-inspired restaurant the Jerk Shack will open its second brick-and-mortar location next summer in the redeveloped Hemisfair district, serving up popular items from the original menu including Jamaican favorites braised oxtail and jerk chicken. New to the mix will be an array of elevated, steakhouse-style items and a full bar.
Photo by jason_risner_photography via Instagram / thejerkshacksatx
Kura Sushi 255 E. Basse Road, #384, kurasushi.com
There’s no set opening date for Kura Sushi’s SA location, but we’re betting folks will be lined up to experience the Japan-based chain’s revolving sushi conveyor belt. Other locations in Texas boast huge menus, including nigiri, sushi rolls, hand rolls and ramen.
Photo via Instagram / kurasushi_usa
Allora and Arrosta 403 Pearl Parkway and 1803 Broadway St.
This year, a duo of Italian eateries, Allora and Arrosta, will open this year near the Pearl, serving up Italian fare in two separate atmospheres: Allora in an elevated, full service atmosphere and Arrosta will focus on fast-casual dining and takeout meals in the neighboring Oxbow building. Both are expected to be open by the spring.
Photo via Instagram / chef_driven
Brenner's Steakhouse 215 Losoya St., brennerssteakhouse.com
This Houston-based steakhouse chain plans to bring its upscale ambiance to the San Antonio River Walk, serving up steaks ranging from prime rib and on-the-bone cuts to specialty items such as Texas Akaushi wagyu ribeye. Folks can expect to adhere to an upscale dress code when the new spot opens.
Photo via Instagram / brennerssteakhouse
Rocky’s Patio Bar 511 Villita St., (210) 598-0100, rockyssa.com
The owner of Sam's Burger Joint and the Aztec Theatre has plans to turn La Villita’s historic Dashiell House into Rocky’s Patio Bar, a new drinkery with a sprawling patio.
Photo via Facebook / Dashiell House
Pluckers — Northstar
92 NE Loop 410, pluckers.com
Texas-based wing chain Pluckers will open its third Alamo City location early next year, gaining a foothold in the North Star Mall area. The new store will open in late January at 92 NE Loop 410, in a former Logan's Roadhouse space, according to company officials.
Photo via Instagram / keto.eats.satx
Künstler Brewing — Hemisfair kuenstlerbrewing.com
Southtown San Antonio's Künstler Brewing will expand its footprint this summer, opening a location at the fast-evolving Hemisfair complex downtown.The new drinking and dining spot — the second for owners Vera and Brent Deckard — will be called Künstler Tap and Brat-Haus and serve up Künstler’s award-winning beers along with bratwurst and other German favorites.
Photo via Instagram / alsa1229
