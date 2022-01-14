The 28 most anticipated new bars and restaurants coming to San Antonio 

Be Kind & Rewind

115 Alamo Plaza

Fans of the pop-culture iconography of the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s will love this new hangout spot at Alamo Plaza. According to Founder Alex Amaro, the new concept will focus on old arcade cabinets such as Pac-Man and pinball machines and is expected to open sometime this spring. Opening in the old Fuddruckers building in across from the Alamo this spring.

Photo via Google Maps