The absolute 20 best happy hours in San Antonio right now
By San Antonio Current Staff
It’s safe to say everyone appreciates happy hour. What’s not to love about boozy drinks and savory snacks at a discount? And — given the current state of, well, everything — the need for an alcoholic beverage to relax before heading home has never been more relatable.
We gathered up 20 local spots that know how to take the edge off by serving up economically priced food and booze that will help you unwind on a budget.
The Amp Room
2407 N. St. Mary's, (210) 320-2122 theamproom.com
Mosey down to the St Mary’s Strip for an extensive HH from iconic venue The Amp Room. Throw back $1 wells, $3 tall boys, $5 fireball buckets — and more — from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. nightly.
Photo via Instagram / theamproom
Barbaro
2720 McCullough Ave, (210) 320-2777 barbarosanantonio.com
Enjoy Barbaro’s self proclaimed ‘best damn happy hour in town’ from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day, featuring $5 classic and house cocktails, plus discounts on select beer and wine. Stop in on Tuesday for HH pricing all day — just make sure you get one of their delectable pizzas to soak up all that booze.
Photo via Instagram / sabarbaro
\
Bistr09
6106 Broadway, (210) 245-8156, bistr09.com
If you’re back at the office these days, stop by this quaint Alamo Heights bistro on your way home to enjoy an entire menu of $5 cocktails and appetizers, offered Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Photo via Instagram / bistr09
The Cherrity Bar
302 Montana St., (210) 598-0496, cherritybar.com
Downtown’s most charitable boozery offers half price appetizers from onsite ramen shop Kuriya and rotating drink specials Tuesday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. If weekday HH isn’t your speed, try the new Day Drinkers’ HH on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., where you can score half price apps from Kuriya and $6 palomas, margaritas, scorpions and pain killers.
Photo via Instagram / cherritybar
Copa Wine Bar
19141 Stone Oak Pky, (210) 495-2672, thecopawinebar.com
Copa’s impressive wine list isn’t the only draw to this Stone Oak-area spot — their happy hour is extensive, too. Swing by for a buy one, get one half off deal on select food items and 25% off bottles of wine and sangria carafes.
Photo via Instagram / copawinebar
Cured at Pearl
306 Pearl Pkwy Ste 101, (210) 314-3929 curedatpearl.com
This award-winning eatery offers half off of their house cocktails — and most beers— from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. And don’t sleep on the .50 HH fried quail legs — they may be small, but they pack a flavorful punch.
Photo via Instagram / curedatpearl
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
11255 Huebner Rd #212 @ I-10, (210) 696-5080 beerknurd.com
This Northwest SA beer haven offers happy hour every weekday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., featuring $1 off any of the pub’s 200+ global draft brews. For optimum savings, stop by on Wednesday, when all draft pours are just $4.
Photo via Instagram / flyingsaucersa
Happy Monk
1010 N Loop 1604 E, (210) 545-3330 thehoppymonk.com
Boasting a recently-reopened dining room and huge patio, Hoppy Monk is one of SA’s premiere beer-drinking spots, and their happy hour is nothing to shake a stick at. Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. — and all day Wednesday — the Monk offers an extensive list of beers for $4, select $5 cocktails and the quintessential beer-and-shot combo for $5.
Photo via Instagram / thehoppymonk_sa
Hops & Hounds
13838 Jones Maltsberger Rd, (210) 592-9400 hopsandhoundsllc.com
This huge indoor/outdoor venue keeps HH interesting 7 days a week with $5 mezcal old fashioned and ranch water cocktails, as well as $3 Dos Equis and Bud Lights. Snag a $3 order of chips and homemade queso for a salty snack while you toss back those tipples.
Photo via Instagram / hopshoundssa
Picks Bar SA
4553 North Loop 1604 W #1101, (210) 253-9220 picksbar.com
This live music venue kicks their HH up a notch with $2 wells drinks and $3 frose, house margs and house shots. Happy Hour specials run Wednesday through Sunday evenings from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Night owls can get their fix at Picks’ Reverse Happy Hour, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Photo via Instagram / picks_barsa
Slackers Sports Bar
126 W Rector St Ste 136, (210) 530-4168 facebook.com/slackers.b.sa/
Each Slackers’ location offers unique rotating specials on weekdays from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., so you’ll have to call your neighborhood location to get details. Take note: game play on the bars’ many arcade games is prohibited due to COVID-19 limitations.
Photo via Instagram / messyejessye
Stout House Stone Oak
18730 Stone Oak Parkway Ste #108, (210) 239-5799 stouthousesa.com
Stout House locations in and around SA offer happy hour daily from 2 p.m to 8 p.m., featuring $2.50 domestic draft beers, $3 wells and $3 Fireball. The Stone Oak location is spacious, with ample outdoor seating and tons of TVs for sports fans.
Photo via Instagram / stouthouse.stoneoak
Study Space
7280 UTSA Blvd Suite 101, (210) 437-3206 bombaybicycleclubsa.com
Perfectly situated near UTSA on SA’s northwest side, Study Space offers food, booze and free wifi. Do we really need more than that? In terms of happy hour, expect half-price appetizers and daily rotating drink specials every weekday from noon to 5 p.m.
Photo via Instagram / studyspacesa
The Good Kind
Ivy Hall, 1127 S St Mary’s St, (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com
This Southtown oasis offers HH on weekdays from xx to xx. Snag half-price appetizers, $3 Wells and $8 Southclaw cocktails while lounging in the garden near one of the eatery’s many outdoor heaters.
Photo via Instagram / s.a.foodie
Tucker’s
1338 E Houston St, (726) 999-3764 facebook.com/tuckersbarsa
Grab a seat on Tucker’s patio with a discounted craft or imported draft beer — they knock a dollar off during happy hour — or a glass of $5 wine. Happy hour is offered Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. as well as all day on Sunday and Monday.
Photo via Instagram / tuckersbarsa
The Winchester
5148 Broadway St, (210) 721-7762 facebook.com/thewinchester78209/
This Alamo Heights gastropub offers an impressive menu of HH specials every day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., as well as a different set of specials for every night of the week. $3 pours of Alamo vodka on Tuesdays, $3 Fireball on Thursdays — you get the idea. Daily specials run from 8 p.m. to close.
Photo via Instagram / drunktones
Little Woodrow’s
Multiple Locations, littlewoodrows.com
This 21-and-up joint offers happy hour specials every weekday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, featuring $3 house wine and domestic draft beers, as well as $3 wells. With ample outdoor space — and pup-friendly rules — this is a sweet spot for relaxing after work.
Photo via Instagram / littlewoodrowsstoneoak
Lucy Cooper’s Texas Ice House
16080 San Pedro Ave., (210) 462-1894, lucycoopers.com
This 21-and-up joint offers happy hour daily from open to 7 p.m. Enjoy 50 cents off all liquor, $3 well drinks and draft domestic pints and half-price wine, as well as daily happy hour food items. On Fridays, HH is extended to 9 p.m.
Photo via Instagram / lucycoopersicehouse
Hot Joy
1014 S. Alamo St., (210) 368-9324, hotjoysa.com
Cozy up with a bowl of noods, nationally-lauded crab fat caramel wings and some sweet deals at Hot Joy, where they find HH so nice, they do it twice. Snag select $5 cocktails from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. AND 10 p.m. to midnight, seven days a week.
Photo via Instagram / hotjoysa
Francis Bogside
803 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 369-9192, francisbogside.com
This Southtown Irish pub slings discounted eats and drinks from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and all day Sunday and Monday. Enjoy select $6 cocktails, $5 well drinks, $1 off draft beers and a handful of food items ranging in price from $3 to $10.
Photo via Instagram / francisbogside
San Antonio Current Staff25 images
San Antonio Current Staff20 images
San Antonio Current Staff25 images
1/20
The Amp Room
2407 N. St. Mary's, (210) 320-2122 theamproom.com
Mosey down to the St Mary’s Strip for an extensive HH from iconic venue The Amp Room. Throw back $1 wells, $3 tall boys, $5 fireball buckets — and more — from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. nightly.
Photo via Instagram / theamproom
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, happy hour, Amp Room, Barbaro, Bistr09, Cherrity Bar, Copa Wine Bar, Cured, Cured at Pearl, Flying Saucer, Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, Hoppy Monk, Hops & Hounds, Picks Bar SA, Slackers Sports Bar, Stout House, Stout House Stone Oak, Study Space, The Good Kind, Tucker's, Winchester, Little Woodrow's