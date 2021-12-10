Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 10, 2021

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill to open first San Antonio location in Alamo Ranch 

By
click image Colorado-based chain the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill will soon open its first SA location. - INSTAGRAM / GREATGREEKGRILL
  • Instagram / greatgreekgrill
  • Colorado-based chain the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill will soon open its first SA location.
Consider it a big, fat Greek "coming soon."

Rapidly expanding Colorado-based chain the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill will open its first San Antonio location next spring, doling out gyros, lamb, steak and chicken souvlaki platters along with baklava ice cream.



The fast-casual concept's forthcoming Alamo Ranch location, 11647 Culebra Road, will be helmed by Satheesh Mammen and his wife Sosamma, Indian immigrants who have called the U.S. home since 1980, according to the company.

click to enlarge Satheesh Mammen stands in front of the site of the newest Texas location of the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. - PHOTO COURTESY THE GREAT GREEK MEDITERRANEAN GRILL
  • Photo Courtesy The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
  • Satheesh Mammen stands in front of the site of the newest Texas location of the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill.
“We are very excited and look forward to our new adventure with the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, especially since it is a part of the Alamo Ranch Community that we have grown to love," Satheesh Mammen said in a release.

The Great Greek currently operates over 170 U.S. locations, including two in north Texas.

