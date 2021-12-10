The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill to open first San Antonio location in Alamo Ranch 

click image Instagram / greatgreekgrill

Colorado-based chain the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill will soon open its first SA location.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

Satheesh Mammen stands in front of the site of the newest Texas location of the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill.

Consider it a big, fat Greek "coming soon."Rapidly expanding Colorado-based chain the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill will open its first San Antonio location next spring, doling out gyros, lamb, steak and chicken souvlaki platters along with baklava ice cream.The fast-casual concept's forthcoming Alamo Ranch location, 11647 Culebra Road, will be helmed by Satheesh Mammen and his wife Sosamma, Indian immigrants who have called the U.S. home since 1980, according to the company.“We are very excited and look forward to our new adventure with the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, especially since it is a part of the Alamo Ranch Community that we have grown to love," Satheesh Mammen said in a release.The Great Greek currently operates over 170 U.S. locations, including two in north Texas.