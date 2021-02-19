No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 19, 2021 Slideshows » News

The head of University Hospital's ER is selling this beautiful Spanish-style Alamo Heights hacienda 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
San Antonio's got no shortage of historic houses built in a Spanish Revival style, but this Alamo Heights property now on the market for $1.5 million is a head-turner on par with the best of them.

Part of the appeal comes down to a spate of 2017 renovations done by the couple selling the home — a doctor who heads University Hospital's emergency room and his wife, who works for a local child advocacy group. Tapping the expertise of the doctor's architect father, they oversaw upgrades that doubled the home's size to 4,100 square feet while keeping true to its original 1930 style.

In addition to its tile roof, exquisite swimming pool and master bedroom with windows overlooking all four sides of the home, the property features many one-of-a-kind touches. Among those: hand-painted Mexican tiles that decorate a stylish reading nook and an adobe fireplace in the family room painted with original work from Pflugerville-based artist Jessica Sobhani.

The sellers even set up an Instagram page documenting the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath hacienda's extensive renovation.

This home is listed by Pam and Bill DeFrees with eXp Realty, LLC.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
OF 36
PREV NEXT
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
More slideshows
21 magical pictures of the snow day San Antonio got from its winter storm
San Antonio Current Staff21 images
This two-story property for sale north of downtown may be the most stylish duplex in San Antonio
San Antonio Current Staff28 images
The seller of this San Antonio home spent $200,000 to renovate it into a stylish '70s palace
San Antonio Current Staff31 images
Twitter reacts to Ted Cruz getting caught fleeing Texas for Cancun during winter storm crisis
San Antonio Current Staff64 images
1/36
Play Slideshow

Tags: San Antonio homes for sale, houses for sale in San Antonio, dream home, million dollar home, San Antonio architecture, Texas architecture, Alamo Heights homes for sale, homes in 78209, Spanish style homes, historic homes, 100 year old homes, two story homes, homes with swimming pools

Additional News Slideshows

Support Local Journalism

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. If you're able to, please support the San Antonio Current today.

San Antonio actor Jesse Borrego talks about how the pandemic is changing Hollywood
San Antonio musician John Coker charts a genre-defying path on his new album STOIC
Assclown Alert: Texas rep who tried to reverse Biden's fair win picked to chair elections committee
Texas artists and modern masters share the walls in fauna-filled exhibition ‘El Rancho McNay’
Newly certified petition changes the dynamic of contract talks with San Antonio’s police union
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. In tweet defending Cruz, Donald Trump Jr. blasts incompetence of Texas' 'Democrat Governor' Read More

  2. SAWS will update billing so San Antonio customers aren't slapped with high charges after winter storm Read More

  3. Texas was 'seconds and minutes' away from catastrophic monthslong blackouts, officials say Read More

  4. Video of Houston man skiing on icy highway goes viral Read More

  5. Ted Cruz, facing outage over Cancun trip, once blasted Austin's mayor for traveling to Mexico Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation