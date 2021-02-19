The head of University Hospital's ER is selling this beautiful Spanish-style Alamo Heights hacienda 

February 19, 2021
By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio's got no shortage of historic houses built in a Spanish Revival style, but this Alamo Heights property now on the market for $1.5 million is a head-turner on par with the best of them.
Part of the appeal comes down to a spate of 2017 renovations done by the couple selling the home — a doctor who heads University Hospital's emergency room and his wife, who works for a local child advocacy group. Tapping the expertise of the doctor's architect father, they oversaw upgrades that doubled the home's size to 4,100 square feet while keeping true to its original 1930 style.
In addition to its tile roof, exquisite swimming pool and master bedroom with windows overlooking all four sides of the home, the property features many one-of-a-kind touches. Among those: hand-painted Mexican tiles that decorate a stylish reading nook and an adobe fireplace in the family room painted with original work from Pflugerville-based artist Jessica Sobhani.
The sellers even set up an Instagram page
documenting the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath hacienda's extensive renovation.
This home is listed by Pam and Bill DeFrees
with eXp Realty, LLC.
All photos and listing info via Realtor.com
