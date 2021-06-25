The most anticipated new restaurants coming to San Antonio 

Summer is here, San Antonio, and that means local foodies are about to have a slew of new spots at which to fill their gullets with everything from handmade pasta to craft beer to fresh sushi delivered by a conveyor belt.
Some are brand spanking new spots from local restauranteurs, while others are larger chains looking to dip their toe into the Alamo City market. Take a look and see how many of these hotly anticipated new eateries — and drinkeries — you want to add to your must-visit list.
Kura Sushi 255 E. Basse Road, #384, kurasushi.com
There’s no set opening date for Kura Sushi’s SA location, but we’re betting folks will be lined up to experience the Japan-based chain’s revolving sushi conveyor belt. Other locations in Texas boast huge menus, including nigiri, sushi rolls, hand rolls and ramen.
Photo via Instagram / kurasushi_usa
Jerk Shack – Hemisfair thejerkshacksatx.com
Caribbean-inspired restaurant the Jerk Shack will open its third brick-and-mortar location next summer in the redeveloped Hemisfair district, serving up popular items from the original menu, including Jamaican favorites braised oxtail and jerk chicken. New to the mix will be an array of elevated, steakhouse-style items.
Photo by jason_risner_photography via Instagram / thejerkshacksatx
Cheba Hut 11911 Alamo Ranch Parkway, (210) 437-4411, chebahut.com
This marijuana-themed sando shop will offer a variety of “toasted” subs as well as a munchies menu, replete with dazed-and-confused-worthy bites such as soft pretzel nuggets and sauced meatballs. It's slated to open June 28.
Photo via Instagram / chebahut_sanantonio
Bar Loretta 320 Beauregard St., (210) 757-3607, barloretta.com
SA foodies can expect “exceptional-yet-approachable” fare from this upcoming Southtown spot, slated to open by the end of June. The new eatery, housed in the space that was previously home to Madhatter’s Tea House and Cafe, will feature handmade and vintage details.
Photo by Richard Casteel of Dandelion Gatherings for Bar Loretta
Dashi Sichuan Kitchen & Bar 2895 Thousand Oaks Dr., sichuaneats.com
Kristina Zhao, owner of popular Chinese eatery Sichuan House, will expand her culinary footprint this summer with Dashi Sichuan Kitchen & Bar, in north central San Antonio this summer. While the food itself is something to anticipate, Dashi also will feature a full beer, wine, sake and cocktail program created by Benjamin Krick, owner of craft-cocktail havens Pastiche and Jet-Setter.
Photo via Instagram / sichuaneats
Bubby’s Jewish Soul Food 12730 NW Military Hwy., (210) 504-6040, bubbysjsf.com
California transplants Jason and Charlie Nuttall-Fiske aim to bring a taste of Jewish fare to the Alamo City this fall via recipes from their family archives. Folks can expect handcrafted bagels, bialys and babkas as well as a slew of sandwiches, soups and deli counter items, as well as soul food items curated from handwritten recipes passed down to the pair from relatives.
Photo via Instagram / bubbysjsf
The Dandy 100 N. Santa Rosa St., roseysfishandchips.com
This new England-inspired bar will serve up Londoner-approved fare at a new bar at the street level of a downtown building caddy corner from Milam Park. Aside from fish and chips, The Dandy's menu will include items such as an Indian curry and a vegan burger, plus live music.
Photo via Instagram /
eat_it_b
Tex's Hot Chicken instagram.com/texshotchicken
Local TV personality David Elder and area restaurateur Cary Hamer are partnering on a spicy chicken concept called Tex's Hot Chicken set to open later this year, serving up spicy fried chicken in an array of applications. The first brick-and-mortar location of Tex’s Hot Chicken should open in Cibolo in the fall.
Photo via Instagram / texshotchicken
Lucy Cooper’s Texas Ice House – New Braunfels 180 Golf Course Rd., lucycoopers.com
San Antonio-area Naughty Bingo enthusiasts will soon be able to partake at a new Lucy Cooper’s location in New Braunfels. The eatery, famous for down-home bites such as clothesline bacon and tin can nachos could open as early as next month.
Photo via Instagram / lucycoopersicehouse
BB's Tex-Orleans 5423 W. Loop 1604 North, bbstexorleans.com
This Houston-based Cajun eatery will open its first San Antonio location this summer, serving up crawfish boils, po'boys and other Louisiana fare — sometimes delivered with a Tex-Mex twist.
Photo via Instagram / bbstexorleans
Rocky’s Patio Bar 511 Villita St., (210) 598-0100, rockyssa.com
The owner of Sam's Burger Joint and the Aztec Theatre have plans to turn La Villita’s historic Dashiell House into Rocky’s Patio Bar, a new drinkery with a sprawling patio.
Photo via Facebook / Dashiell House
Hola! 328 Martinez St.
Chef-owner Rene Fernandez, who helms Southtown’s Azuca Nuevo Latino, will expand his restaurant empire via Hola!, a new contemporary tapas and wine bar. The chef is in the early planning stages for a low-key space that he hopes to open later this year.
Photo via Instagram / mucksetfils
Rusty Taco 17026 Bulverde Rd., rustytaco.com
This street-style taco concept will also offer a full bar serving margaritas and craft cocktails. Expected to open at Bulverde Road and Loop 1604 this summer, the taco joint will also offer a huge 900-square-foot outdoor patio.
Photo via Instagram / rustytacograms
Up Scale 1024 S. Alamo St., upscalesouthtown.com
Husband-and-wife duo Houston and Emily Carpenter — the minds behind Southtown Instagram sensation Little Em’s Oyster Bar — will open a "sexy" new eatery called Up Scale in the building that once housed brunch and dinner hotspot Feast in Southtown. The new concept, which will serve seafood, steak and sushi, is slated to open this fall.
Photo via Instagram / upscalesouthtown
I Heart Mac and Cheese iheartmacandcheese.com
The name says it all. The Mac and Cheese-centric chain is coming to San Antonio’s North West area later this year, serving up build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls and customizable grilled cheese sandwiches.
Photo via Instagram / iheartmacandcheese
Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site
Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller is currently helming construction on a defunct bar, da Bunker, which will be home to his beer-focused project, Gather Brewing Company. The space, which backs up to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, should be finished this summer. In the meantime, folks can follow the brewery on social media to be in the know about weekend pop-ups.
Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany
Allora and Arrosta 403 Pearl Parkway and 1803 Broadway St.
A duo of Italian eateries will open this year via Allora and Arrosta. Allora will be housed in the new Credit Human tower, serving up Italian fare in an elevated, full service atmosphere, while Arrosta will focus on fast-casual dining and takeout meals in the neighboring Oxbow building. Expected to open this October.
Photo via Instagram / chef_driven
Three Star Bar 521 E. Grayson St.
This new Government Hill-area restaurant and bar will focus on deli-style fare and high-quality whiskeys when it opens this summer. Helmed by local chef Josh Calderon and cocktail gurus Jeret Peña and Rob Gourlay, the 7,000-square-foot eatery will seat 140 people in the space formerly occupied by Grayze.
Photo via Google Maps
Burger Boy – South and Live Oak burgerboysa.com
This spot, known for old-fashioned burgers and thick shakes, has plans for two more locations, including one on South New Braunfels and one near Live Oak.
Photo via Instagram / burgerboysa
Brenner's Steakhouse 215 Losoya St., brennerssteakhouse.com
This Houston-based steakhouse chain plans to bring its upscale ambiance to the San Antonio River Walk, serving up steaks ranging from prime rib and on-the-bone cuts to specialty items such as Texas Akaushi wagyu ribeye. Folks can expect to adhere to an upscale dress code when the new spot opens.
Photo via Instagram / brennerssteakhouse
