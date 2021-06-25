The most anticipated new restaurants coming to San Antonio

Summer is here, San Antonio, and that means local foodies are about to have a slew of new spots at which to fill their gullets with everything from handmade pasta to craft beer to fresh sushi delivered by a conveyor belt.



Some are brand spanking new spots from local restauranteurs, while others are larger chains looking to dip their toe into the Alamo City market. Take a look and see how many of these hotly anticipated new eateries — and drinkeries — you want to add to your must-visit list.