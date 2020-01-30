The Most Beautiful Restaurants in San Antonio 

Whether you're all about aesthetic or simply looking for a sure spot to dine, you'll be in awe at any of these gorgeous eateries. Here's a look at some of the most beautiful places to eat in the Alamo City.
Ocho
1015 Navarro St, (210) 222-2008, havanasanantonio.com
While Hotel Havana’s downstairs bar makes for an intimate drinking experience, the bright colors and large windows at Ocho make for an extremely picturesque spot to dine. Open nearly all day, Ocho is a dependable option for brunch, as well as for a romantic dinner. Seriously, this downtown restaurant is so gorgeous you may be a bit distracted from your meal. Just take a sip of your mojito to keep your focus.
Photo via Instagram / nayegarzam
Cured
306 Pearl Pkwy #101, (210) 314-3929, curedatpearl.com
Charcuterie boards are incredibly flavorful, but they’re just part of Cured’s appeal. Just as enticing is the rustic-chic vibes of the space, which pairs nicely with the New American fare and craft cocktails on deck here. Seriously, you’ll want to thank Chef Steve McHugh personallly for this dining experience.
Photo via Instagram / sniperv
Rebelle
300 E Travis St, (210) 352-3171, rebellesa.com
If you’re into swanky dining, Rebelle should definitely be on your short list. This dazzling restaurant offers seafood dishes that will hit the spot, inventive cocktails served from a backlit bar as well as a stylish space that’ll make for a great background to some pics for Instagram.
Photo via Instagram / txtroublemaker
Signature
16401 La Cantera Pkwy, (210) 247-0176, signaturerestaurant.com
With views of the beautiful resort grounds, this La Cantera restaurant is all about giving you a memorable dining experience. As if the scenery isn’t impressive enough, the menu — from the mind of the esteemed Chef Andrew Weissman — will make your meal all the more memorable. Go for the classic New York strip, or opt for something more inventive like duck magret.
Photo via Instagram / silhouettess
Liberty Bar
1111 S Alamo St, (210) 227-1187, liberty-bar.com
Found inside a restored convent, Liberty Bar is full of windows, offering a bright space to enjoy brunch, lunch, dinner or a late-night drink. No matter what meal you decide to stop by for, you’ll enjoy the food and views. Just be sure to order one of the famed Bloody Marys and take a few photos in front of the bright pink exterior.
Photo via Instagram / shelbysorrel
Clementine
2195 NW Military Hwy, (210) 503-5121, clementine-sa.com
Over in Castle Hills, you’ll find this strip-mall, but incredibly charming restaurant, a concept from husband-and-wife team John and Elise Russ. The globally-inspired menu is changed up seasonally, meaning you can get completely different, but always delicious fare each time you visit. Don’t worry, the stylish interior is constant too.
Photo via Instagram / melgeee
Paramour
102 9th St #400, (210) 340-9880, paramourbar.com
Okay, so Paramour is totally a bar, first and foremost, but the bright colors of the space make it impossible to leave it off this list. Plush couches, fun wallpaper and the fact that it is a rooftop bar with views to boot — you’d be silly not to come here for the gorgeous vibes. Oh, and you can order pretty much any drink under the sun, considering how massive the drink menu is here. If you get hungry, there’s also small bites like tikka masala meatballs and lobster rolls.
Photo via Instagram / paramourbar
Supper
136 E Grayson St, (210) 448-8351, thehotelemma.com
Open for all three meals of the day, this Pearl eatery is an obvious choice whenever you’re wanting beautiful vibes with a delicious meal. Serving farm-to-table American plates, Hotel Emma’s Supper will leave your appetite satisfied — especially if you visit during breakfast or brunch.
Photo via Instagram / supperatemma
Battalion
604 S Alamo St, (210) 816-0088, battalionsa.com
A restored fire station may not sound super beautiful, but Battalion definitely pulls off that feat. The downtown eatery not only offers an eclectic dining space, but also delicious Italian fare and cocktails that go down just right. Make sure to snap a selfie in front of the oversized lollipop for the full effect.
Photo via Instagram / battalionsa
Whiskey Cake Kitchen and Bar
15900 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 21200, (210) 236-8095, whiskeycake.com
This chic space is all sorts of trendy — just take a look inside and you’ll see what we mean. In addition to the woodsy aesthetic, Whiskey Cake serves up locally-sourced farm-to-kitchen dishes from its seasonal menu. You know, so you can feel good about what you’re eating.
Photo via Instagram / evansdanielj
Skip ad in
Hot Joy
1014 S Alamo St, (210) 368-9324, hotjoysa.com
Nestled in the stylish Southtown neighborhood, Hot Joy’s colorful, Asian-inspired decor makes for a trendy choice for dinner. With a creative menu that includes options like migas fried rice and tiki cocktails, a date night or GNO here will make for a fun time.
Photo via Instagram / trphouston
Range
125 E Houston St, (210) 227-4455, rangesa.com
Chef Jason Dady has tackled plenty of food genres over the years, and his take on steaks surely doesn’t disappoint. The vibrant space is all about the classics, with a variety of cuts of meat as well as cocktails to complete your meal at this elegant restaurant.
Photo via Instagram / rangesanantonio
Hanzo
7701 Broadway St, (210) 826-1488, hanzobar.com
This Broadway hangout may seem more on the laidback type of scene, and it totally is, but it’s also super trendy. Hanzo keeps folks coming back with its creative cocktails, Japanese beer and small plates, but that’s only part of the appeal. The Japanese-inspired aesthetic can be considered the final piece of the puzzle to this gem of a gastropub.
Photo via Instagram / hanzobarsa
Fig Tree Restaurant
515 Villita St, (210) 224-1976, figtreerestaurant.com
Upscale dining has never been so historic. Well, maybe, but it’s both historic and absolutely stunning at this restaurant. Found in La Villita, Fig Tree serves up high-end dishes like beef Wellington and pairs each dish with a fine wine of your choice and view of the River Walk. You’ll be completely enamored here as you take in the surroundings.
Photo via Instagram / sanantonios_places
Maverick Texas Brasserie
710 S St Mary's St, (210) 973-6050, mavericktexas.com
Over in Southtown, you’ll discover this handsome brasserie if you haven’t already. Venture inside this brick-clad building and enjoy selections from the French-inspired menu, or stay outside and partake in your meal from the breezy patio. No matter which space you post up, you’ll feel super trendy while dining here.
Photo via Instagram / sandersarchitecture
Restaurant Gwendolyn
152 E Pecan St #100, (210) 222-1849, restaurantgwendolyn.com
Having your entire meal prepared without motorized machines and only using ingredients within a 150-mile radius will already have you in awe when you dine at Restaurant Gwendolyn. Just take the soft decor and laidback setting for fine dining as an added bonus to the wow factor put on display here by Chef Michael Sohocki and company.
Photo via Instagram / kodymelton
High Street Wine Co.
302 Pearl Pkwy #104, (210) 908-9144, highstreetwine.com/
Located in the bustling Historic Pearl, this modern wine bar makes for a sexy spot to grab a glass of the good stuff. Consider this a no-brainer for date night, given that there’s by-the-glass options and small bites you can share with your boo. The twinkling lights on the patio are definitely the cherry on top to this beautiful spot.
Photo via Instagram / highstreetwine
Tre Trattoria
200 W Jones Ave #501, (210) 805-0333, tretrattoria.com
As part of the gorgeous San Antonio Museum of Art, Tre Trattoria is stunning based on its location alone. With views of the river from the patio and themed decor inside, your table will offer serene scenery either way. Just think of the Italian menu, as designed by Chef Jason Dady, as an added bonus to dining here.
Photo via Instagram / tre_trattoria
18 Oaks
23808 Resort Pkwy, (210) 491-5825, marriott.com
Part of the scene JW Marriott away from the heart of the city, 18 Oaks is definitely a destination restaurant. Whether you’re enjoying a staycation or not, dining at this upscale eatery means you can eat a steak cooked the way you like it, or maybe some seafood. The swanky vibes here will make your experience all the more special.
Photo via Instagram / tpcsanantonio
SAVOR
200 E Grayson St #117, (210) 554-6484, savorcia.com
Led by students from the Culinary Institute of America’s San Antonio campus, this innovative restaurant highlights the talents of the campus and leaves you feeling satisfied as you explore flavors and cooking techniques from around the world. The open kitchen concept makes for a fun dining experience that will keep you entertained from beginning to end.
Photo via Instagram / ciasavor
Skip ad in
Bliss
926 S Presa St, (210) 225-2547, foodisbliss.com
Headed by the respected Chef Mark Bliss, this Southtown restaurant is all about New American fare presented and plated beautifully. Of course, the food tastes just as good as it looks. With a gorgeous space, this is a dining experience that will definitely leave you in your happy place.
Photo via Instagram / bliss_texas
Little Rhein Steakhouse
31 S Alamo St, (210) 225-2111, littlerheinsteakhouse.com
Venture out to this River Walk restaurant and you’ll be able to take in the charming beauty of Little Rhein. The romantic dining option serves up steaks, seafood and fine wines like nobody’s business, and keeps diners in awe with the patio dining that gives a view of the river. Aww!
Photo via Instagram / omargarciao
Biga on the Banks
203 S St Mary's St, (210) 225-0722, biga.com
In the busy streets of downtown you’ll find this scrumptious eatery, known for its take on New American fare. Though the menu is constantly changing, you can depend on the inventive dishes, worldly wines and of course the River Walk views and chic dining space here. Chef Bruce Auden truly outdoes himself.
Photo via Instagram / theartbyjo
Bella on Houston
204 E Houston St, (210) 404-2355, bellaonhouston.com
Modern Mediterranean dishes await you at Bella on Houston, where you’ll definitely want to dine for a special occasion. This intimate restaurant will take your breath away with the cozy vibes, but also with the steaks and wines that you can indulge in. Go on, treat yourself.
Photo via Instagram / ruuqian
Ocho
1015 Navarro St, (210) 222-2008, havanasanantonio.com
While Hotel Havana’s downstairs bar makes for an intimate drinking experience, the bright colors and large windows at Ocho make for an extremely picturesque spot to dine. Open nearly all day, Ocho is a dependable option for brunch, as well as for a romantic dinner. Seriously, this downtown restaurant is so gorgeous you may be a bit distracted from your meal. Just take a sip of your mojito to keep your focus.
Photo via Instagram / nayegarzam