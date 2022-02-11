The wife of Luby's cafeterias' late founder is selling this elegant San Antonio home 

February 11, 2022
By San Antonio Current Staff
An Alamo Heights house owned by Kathleen Lane Luby, the wife of iconic cafeteria chain Luby's late founder, has hit the market for $2.5 million, according to online sales listings and Bexar County property records.
The three-bedroom, five-bath garden home spans nearly 5,900 square feet, and an online listing boasts that its elegantly appointed living and dining rooms are "perfect for entertaining." In addition, the property includes a kitchen with high-end appliances, a butler's pantry and a walled backyard patio with multiple seating areas.
Luby is the widow of Robert Luby, who founded the San Antonio-born cafeteria chain that bore his name in 1947. By the time of his 1998 death, the beloved comfort-food staple had opened more than 230 stores in 11 states.
Houston restauranteurs Chris and Harris Pappas bought Luby's in 2001 after it suffered a series business setbacks. Last year, the greatly downsized business announced it was liquidating all assets and sold the Luby's brand and 35 restaurants to Chicago caterer Calvin Gin.
