Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

April 08, 2022

These 28 celebrities went to high school in San Antonio

By San Antonio Current Staff

Ever wonder whether you share an alma mater with any famous people? Believe it or not, a bunch of celebs spent their high school years in San Antonio.

Whether you're looking to shore up bragging rights or are just curious to see what stars are repping the 2-1-0, we've got you covered. From actors to sports hall of famers, these 28 notable grads all did their schooling in the Alamo City.
Scroll down to view images

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month

Ada Vox, South San Antonio High School Drag queen Ada Vox made a splash on American Idol in 2018, reaching the top 10 in that year's competition. Vox was born Adam Sanders in San Antonio in 1993, and went to South San Antonio High School. In December 2021, she joined 14 fellow drag queens on the new Paramount+ series Queen of the Universe, singing live to compete for a $250,000 prize, and placed second. Photo courtesy of Paramount+ / Queen of the Universe

Ada Vox, South San Antonio High School
Drag queen Ada Vox made a splash on American Idol in 2018, reaching the top 10 in that year's competition. Vox was born Adam Sanders in San Antonio in 1993, and went to South San Antonio High School. In December 2021, she joined 14 fellow drag queens on the new Paramount+ series Queen of the Universe, singing live to compete for a $250,000 prize, and placed second.
Photo courtesy of Paramount+ / Queen of the Universe

Nicholas Gonzalez, Central Catholic High School Nicholas Gonzalez didn't originally plan to be an actor, but we're glad he became one. He was born in San Antonio in 1976 and went to Central Catholic HS before going to Stanford to study English. While he was there, a professor who saw him in a one-man theater performance convinced him to pursue acting, and the rest is history. In addition to appearances on Pretty Little Liars, How To Get Away With Murder and Being Mary Jane, the TV star played Dr. Neil Melendez on ABC's The Good Doctor. Now, you can see him on NBC's La Brea as U.S. Air Force Pilot Capt. Levi Delgado. Photo via NBC / La Brea

Nicholas Gonzalez, Central Catholic High School
Nicholas Gonzalez didn't originally plan to be an actor, but we're glad he became one. He was born in San Antonio in 1976 and went to Central Catholic HS before going to Stanford to study English. While he was there, a professor who saw him in a one-man theater performance convinced him to pursue acting, and the rest is history. In addition to appearances on Pretty Little Liars, How To Get Away With Murder and Being Mary Jane, the TV star played Dr. Neil Melendez on ABC's The Good Doctor. Now, you can see him on NBC's La Brea as U.S. Air Force Pilot Capt. Levi Delgado.
Photo via NBC / La Brea

James Roday Rodriguez, Taft High School Psych star James Roday Rodriguez recently re-embraced his Latino heritage by retaking his surrname after performing for years under the name James Roday. The San Antonio native was born here in 1976 and went to Taft HS before making his name playing a fake psychic detective on the long-running USA comedy series for eight seasons and three movies. Recently, he also played Gary Mendez on ABC's A Million Little Things. Photo via Peacock / Psych 3: This Is Gus

James Roday Rodriguez, Taft High School
Psych star James Roday Rodriguez recently re-embraced his Latino heritage by retaking his surrname after performing for years under the name James Roday. The San Antonio native was born here in 1976 and went to Taft HS before making his name playing a fake psychic detective on the long-running USA comedy series for eight seasons and three movies. Recently, he also played Gary Mendez on ABC's A Million Little Things.
Photo via Peacock / Psych 3: This Is Gus

Austin Mahone, Jefferson High School Austin Mahone may have only gone to Jefferson High School for one year, but we think that's enough to claim him. The pop star got his start covering songs on YouTube, and now has a slew of releases under his belt. He was born in SA in 1996 and after his one year stint at Jefferson he finished high school in homeschool. He signed with Elektra Records in 2019 to produce the follow-up to his 2017 album Dirty Work. Photo via Shutterstock

Austin Mahone, Jefferson High School
Austin Mahone may have only gone to Jefferson High School for one year, but we think that's enough to claim him. The pop star got his start covering songs on YouTube, and now has a slew of releases under his belt. He was born in SA in 1996 and after his one year stint at Jefferson he finished high school in homeschool. He signed with Elektra Records in 2019 to produce the follow-up to his 2017 album Dirty Work.
Photo via Shutterstock

Jared Padalecki, Madison High School Jared Padalecki's breakout role may have been playing Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls, but he'll likely always be remembered for his 15-season run as Sam Winchester on Supernatural. Now, Padalecki stars as the famed Texas Ranger formerly played by Chuck Norris in the TV series reboot Walker. The actor was born in the Alamo City in 1982 and graduated from Madison HS and now calls Austin home. Photo via The CW / Walker

Jared Padalecki, Madison High School
Jared Padalecki's breakout role may have been playing Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls, but he'll likely always be remembered for his 15-season run as Sam Winchester on Supernatural. Now, Padalecki stars as the famed Texas Ranger formerly played by Chuck Norris in the TV series reboot Walker. The actor was born in the Alamo City in 1982 and graduated from Madison HS and now calls Austin home.
Photo via The CW / Walker

Robert Rodriguez Robert Rodriguez has been repping SA since being born here in 1968. The director, who went to St. Anthony High School, is known for everything from Machete to Spy Kids, and recently directed episodes of the hit Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Photo via Shuutterstock

Robert Rodriguez
Robert Rodriguez has been repping SA since being born here in 1968. The director, who went to St. Anthony High School, is known for everything from Machete to Spy Kids, and recently directed episodes of the hit Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.
Photo via Shuutterstock

Shaquille O'Neal, Robert G. Cole High SchoolBelieve it or not, famed basketball player Shaquille O'Neal went to high school right here in the Alamo City. After starting high school in Germany due to his stepfather's military career, his family moved to San Antonio, where he lead the team at Robert G. Cole High School to a 68-1 record over two years, as well as a state championship win. In 2022, O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant chain announced it would open 50 locations in Texas, including one in SA. Photo via Shutterstock

Shaquille O'Neal, Robert G. Cole High School
Believe it or not, famed basketball player Shaquille O'Neal went to high school right here in the Alamo City. After starting high school in Germany due to his stepfather's military career, his family moved to San Antonio, where he lead the team at Robert G. Cole High School to a 68-1 record over two years, as well as a state championship win. In 2022, O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant chain announced it would open 50 locations in Texas, including one in SA.
Photo via Shutterstock

Sendhil Ramamurthy, Keystone School Before he made a splash in shows like Covert Affairs and Heroes, Sendhil Ramamurthy gew up in the 2-1-0 and graduated from Keystone School. In addition to recent roles on TV series The Flash and New Amsterdam, Ramamurthy now plays "hot dad" Mohan Vishwakumar on Mindy Kaling's Netflix series Never Have I Ever. Photo via Netflix / Lara Solanki

Sendhil Ramamurthy, Keystone School
Before he made a splash in shows like Covert Affairs and Heroes, Sendhil Ramamurthy gew up in the 2-1-0 and graduated from Keystone School. In addition to recent roles on TV series The Flash and New Amsterdam, Ramamurthy now plays "hot dad" Mohan Vishwakumar on Mindy Kaling's Netflix series Never Have I Ever.
Photo via Netflix / Lara Solanki

Chrystabell, Alamo Heights High School Songstress and longtime David Lynch collaborator Chrystabell has roots right here in the Alamo CIty — she was born in San Antonio and went to Alamo Heights High School. Though her work with the enigmatic filmmaker originally began in the music sphere, she made her screen debut as FBI Agent Tammy Preston in the hotly anticipated 2017 return of Lynch's iconic TV series Twin Peaks. In early 2022, she released her latest album, Midnight Star, on Love Conquered Records. Photo by Mathieu Bitton

Chrystabell, Alamo Heights High School
Songstress and longtime David Lynch collaborator Chrystabell has roots right here in the Alamo CIty — she was born in San Antonio and went to Alamo Heights High School. Though her work with the enigmatic filmmaker originally began in the music sphere, she made her screen debut as FBI Agent Tammy Preston in the hotly anticipated 2017 return of Lynch's iconic TV series Twin Peaks. In early 2022, she released her latest album, Midnight Star, on Love Conquered Records.
Photo by Mathieu Bitton

Anthony Alabi, Antonian College Preparatory High School Born in San Antonio in 1981, Anthony Alabi went on to attend Antonian College Preparatory High School before moving on to play college football at Texas Christian University. First snagged by the Miami Dolphins in the 2005 NFL draft, Alabi played professional football untill 2009, when he retired to pursue acting. Most recently, Alabi has been featured on Disney's Raven's Home as Coach Spitz and starred opposite Tia Mowry-Hardict in Netflix's Family Reunion. Photo via Netflix / Family Reunion

Anthony Alabi, Antonian College Preparatory High School
Born in San Antonio in 1981, Anthony Alabi went on to attend Antonian College Preparatory High School before moving on to play college football at Texas Christian University. First snagged by the Miami Dolphins in the 2005 NFL draft, Alabi played professional football untill 2009, when he retired to pursue acting. Most recently, Alabi has been featured on Disney's Raven's Home as Coach Spitz and starred opposite Tia Mowry-Hardict in Netflix's Family Reunion.
Photo via Netflix / Family Reunion

Tags

Related Slideshows

Arts

Wild and crazy scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022

The first night of Cornyation 2022 lived up to its promise — and then some — of adult-oriented satire delivered with snappy…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Sparkling scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022
119 slides
Arts

All the fun-loving San Antonio folks we saw at the opening night of NIOSA 2022

A Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA) is one of Fiesta's defining events, packing thousands of revelers into La Villita to celebrate…

By San Antonio Current Staff

All the fun-loving San Antonio folks we saw at the opening night of NIOSA 2022
152 slides
Arts

Fun moments from Fiesta San Antonio's 2022 Oyster Bake

The annual Oyster Bake, a Fiesta favorite, drew thousands to St. Mary's University for a mix of oysters, cold beer, music and…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Fun moments from Fiesta San Antonio's 2022 Oyster Bake
118 slides
Arts

Wild moments from the 2022 WEBB Party at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

WEBB Party returned to San Antonio on Friday with wild live performances and entertainment that raises money for the San Antonio AIDS…

By Sanford Nowlin, San Antonio Current Staff

Wild moments from the 2022 WEBB Party at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre
108 slides
Arts

All the festive folks we saw at Fiesta San Antonio's official opening party

Hemisfair filled up with revelers Thursday for Fiesta Fiesta, the official kickoff for San Antonio's annual citywide party. We're not sure whether…

By San Antonio Current Staff

All the festive folks we saw at Fiesta San Antonio's official opening party
166 slides
Arts

The oldest things in San Antonio

San Antonio was established in 1718, and 13 years later, it became the first chartered civil settlement in present-day Texas. A lot…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Oldest Downtown Tourist Attraction: The Alamo 300 Alamo Plaza San Antonio has no shortage of downtown attractions that lure tourists, but the Alamo’s 1718 vintage makes it the oldest. A small band of Texian soldiers held out in the mission before they were wiped out by the Mexican army in one of the defining fights in Texas’ struggle for independence. Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections
20 slides
More »

Best of San Antonio

Best of San Antonio

San Antonio Guides

City Guide
City Guide
College Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Flavor
Holiday Guide
Holiday Guide
View More Guides

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us