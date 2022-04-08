These 28 celebrities went to high school in San Antonio
By San Antonio Current Staff
Ever wonder whether you share an alma mater with any famous people? Believe it or not, a bunch of celebs spent their high school years in San Antonio.
Whether you're looking to shore up bragging rights or are just curious to see what stars are repping the 2-1-0, we've got you covered. From actors to sports hall of famers, these 28 notable grads all did their schooling in the Alamo City.
Ada Vox, South San Antonio High School
Drag queen Ada Vox made a splash on American Idol in 2018, reaching the top 10 in that year's competition. Vox was born Adam Sanders in San Antonio in 1993, and went to South San Antonio High School. In December 2021, she joined 14 fellow drag queens on the new Paramount+ series Queen of the Universe, singing live to compete for a $250,000 prize, and placed second.
Photo courtesy of Paramount+ / Queen of the Universe
Nicholas Gonzalez, Central Catholic High School
Nicholas Gonzalez didn't originally plan to be an actor, but we're glad he became one. He was born in San Antonio in 1976 and went to Central Catholic HS before going to Stanford to study English. While he was there, a professor who saw him in a one-man theater performance convinced him to pursue acting, and the rest is history. In addition to appearances on Pretty Little Liars, How To Get Away With Murder and Being Mary Jane, the TV star played Dr. Neil Melendez on ABC's The Good Doctor. Now, you can see him on NBC's La Brea as U.S. Air Force Pilot Capt. Levi Delgado.
Photo via NBC / La Brea
James Roday Rodriguez, Taft High School Psych star James Roday Rodriguez recently re-embraced his Latino heritage by retaking his surrname after performing for years under the name James Roday. The San Antonio native was born here in 1976 and went to Taft HS before making his name playing a fake psychic detective on the long-running USA comedy series for eight seasons and three movies. Recently, he also played Gary Mendez on ABC's A Million Little Things.
Photo via Peacock / Psych 3: This Is Gus
Austin Mahone, Jefferson High School
Austin Mahone may have only gone to Jefferson High School for one year, but we think that's enough to claim him. The pop star got his start covering songs on YouTube, and now has a slew of releases under his belt. He was born in SA in 1996 and after his one year stint at Jefferson he finished high school in homeschool. He signed with Elektra Records in 2019 to produce the follow-up to his 2017 album Dirty Work.
Photo via Shutterstock
Jared Padalecki, Madison High School
Jared Padalecki's breakout role may have been playing Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls, but he'll likely always be remembered for his 15-season run as Sam Winchester on Supernatural. Now, Padalecki stars as the famed Texas Ranger formerly played by Chuck Norris in the TV series reboot Walker. The actor was born in the Alamo City in 1982 and graduated from Madison HS and now calls Austin home.
Photo via The CW / Walker
Robert Rodriguez
Robert Rodriguez has been repping SA since being born here in 1968. The director, who went to St. Anthony High School, is known for everything from Machete to Spy Kids, and recently directed episodes of the hit Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.
Photo via Shuutterstock
Shaquille O'Neal, Robert G. Cole High School Believe it or not, famed basketball player Shaquille O'Neal went to high school right here in the Alamo City. After starting high school in Germany due to his stepfather's military career, his family moved to San Antonio, where he lead the team at Robert G. Cole High School to a 68-1 record over two years, as well as a state championship win. In 2022, O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant chain announced it would open 50 locations in Texas, including one in SA.
Photo via Shutterstock
Sendhil Ramamurthy, Keystone School
Before he made a splash in shows like Covert Affairs and Heroes, Sendhil Ramamurthy gew up in the 2-1-0 and graduated from Keystone School. In addition to recent roles on TV series The Flash and New Amsterdam, Ramamurthy now plays "hot dad" Mohan Vishwakumar on Mindy Kaling's Netflix series Never Have I Ever.
Photo via Netflix / Lara Solanki
Chrystabell, Alamo Heights High School
Songstress and longtime David Lynch collaborator Chrystabell has roots right here in the Alamo CIty — she was born in San Antonio and went to Alamo Heights High School. Though her work with the enigmatic filmmaker originally began in the music sphere, she made her screen debut as FBI Agent Tammy Preston in the hotly anticipated 2017 return of Lynch's iconic TV series Twin Peaks. In early 2022, she released her latest album, Midnight Star, on Love Conquered Records.
Photo by Mathieu Bitton
Anthony Alabi, Antonian College Preparatory High School
Born in San Antonio in 1981, Anthony Alabi went on to attend Antonian College Preparatory High School before moving on to play college football at Texas Christian University. First snagged by the Miami Dolphins in the 2005 NFL draft, Alabi played professional football untill 2009, when he retired to pursue acting. Most recently, Alabi has been featured on Disney's Raven's Home as Coach Spitz and starred opposite Tia Mowry-Hardict in Netflix's Family Reunion.
Photo via Netflix / Family Reunion