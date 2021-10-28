These 5 San Antonio bars will be overrun with booze — and boos — Halloween weekend 

click image Instagram / bonhamexchange

Those looking for a costumed night on the town have no shortage of Halloween parties to choose from this year.Dozens — hell, maybe even hundreds — of San Antonio drinkeries have spooky soirees scheduled for the weekend. Just in case you haven't made plans yet, we rounded up five that offer anything from costume contests to live music to uniquely scary libations.will hold its second Halloween costume party Saturday, offering a hefty $2,000 cash prize for the winning costume. Doors open at 8 p.m. and entry is free until 10 p.m. A cover charge of $10 will apply from 10 p.m.-2 a.m.will hold itsor Night of the Green Fairy — Saturday, offering a swanky absinthe cocktail menu, psychedelic beats by DJ TodoChido and a tarot card reader. The event, which will boast a “dark forest theme,” will take place from 6 p.m.-1 a.m.will host the Dirty River Jazz Bandfor Hallow-Swing, a scary swing dance party Saturday, featuring a costume contest with prizes. Tickets to Hallow-Swing are $20 in advance and $30 at the door. Festivities will run 8-11:30 p.m.will host its second annual BooBash Halloween Party Saturday with drink specials, tunes by local DJs and costume contests. The party will run from 8 p.m.-1 a.m., and the Northwest San Antonio venue will charge a $10 cover.will hold a massive three-night collection of Halloween parties featuring costume contests with $1,000 in cash prizes, drink specials and dancing. The fun begin Friday and culminates in the club’s annual drag-focused SWITCH night Sunday.