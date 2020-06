These Photos Show San Antonio's Long and Powerful History of Street Protests 

San Antonians have shown their dedication to racial justice by taking to the streets in recent weeks and raising their voices against police brutality.It's part of a long history of protest in the city that also includes workers' rights struggles, pushes for racial integration and fights to win respect for marginalized communities. These actions moved our city forward by holding officials and businesses accountable — but there's clearly much work still to be done.Take a look at San Antonio's radical history in these photos from UTSA's Digital Collections