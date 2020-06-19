These Photos Show San Antonio's Long and Powerful History of Street Protests 

Integration of Woolworth lunch counter, 1960

An image significant for the lack of protest, San Antonio’s Woolworth’s desegregated peacefully without incident following the lunch counter sit-ins in Greensboro, North Carolina and elsewhere. The integration happened thanks to interracial cooperation between church leaders, store managers and members of the NAACP. The uncertain future of the historic Woolworth building in the Alamo Plaza master plan has prompted conservation efforts by local activists and the World Monuments Fund.

