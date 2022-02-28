These San Antonio bars and restaurants will celebrate Fat Tuesday on March 1 

click image Instagram / picks_barsa

Picks Bar's Mardi Gras celebration will host local band E7.

click image Instagram / patobrienssa

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy The Rustic

Frozen Hurricane and Swamp Thing from The Rustic.

It’s been a couple of years since San Antonians were able to throw full-scale Mardi Gras bashes. So, expect this Fat Tuesday, which falls on March 1, to be full of king cake, seafood boils and boozy cocktails.Here's a quick rundown of local drinking and dining spots willing to help revelers get their party going on Tuesday.— This Pearl-area spot will sling classic New Orleans cocktails such as Hurricanes and Sazeracs as well as Cajun and Creole specialities including red beans and rice, chargrilled oysters, muffuletta sandwiches and beignets. Mardi Gras Festivities will run from 7 p.m. to midnight.— Both SA locations of this seafood chain will hold a Mardi Gras celebration with live music, an outdoor crawfish boil and food and drink specials. The Northwoods location will host musican Josh Kindla from noon to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. as well as a balloon artist and face paining. The Culebra spot will host live entertainment from South Keys from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Both will hand out tons of Mardi Gras beads.— The far North music venue will host live entertainment by the E7 Band as well as drink specials in a colorful, Insta-worthy setting. Specials will run from 4 p.m. to midnight. Netflixsinging competition star Ceci Zavala will take the stage at 7 p.m.— This slice of New Orleans will host its Mardi Gras party in the heart of downtown, replete with a courtyard performance from Shirley Johnson and The Oompahs from 3 p.m to 8 p.m. and The Empire from 8 p.m. to midnight. There's a $5 cover charge and pricier VIP tickets. The $75 VIP ticket gives revelers access to a premium open bar and a New Orleans-style buffet with jambalaya, crawfish étoufée, red beans and rice and muffuletta sandwiches.— The airport-area hookah joint will host local local DJ Blessed1 on the beats and MR BR Crawfish on the eats for its Mardi Gras celebration. Cover at the BYOB affair runs $10, and doors open at 7 p.m.— Expect a hefty offering of drink specials from this downtown staple, including select beer and margaritas for $1 dollar from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and $6 Hurricanes all night. Guests can nosh on Texas barbecue while grooving to the sounds of local DJs on the patio.— This spot will bring Mardi Gras to Texas for its annual Fat Tuesday celebration, featuring a crawfish boil, fried crawfish tails, sausage and chicken jambalaya and étouffée. Guests can wash it all down with cocktails including the Frozen Hurricane and Swamp Thing, while enjoying tunes from a DJ and live music on the outdoor stage.