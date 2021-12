These San Antonio eateries are ringing in 2022 with special New Year's Eve dinners 

click image Instagram / backyardonbroadwaysa

Backyard on Broadway is one San Antonio spot offering New Year's Eve festivities.

There may be no more satisfying way to ring in the new year than letting someone else worry about serving up the food and drinks.Thankfully, a bevy of San Antonio restaurants are offering special New Year's Eve menus to help ring in the year. From indulgent gourmet specialties to cozy pajama parties, these spots are pulling out all the stops — and serving up the expected bubbly toasts, of course.will offer a menu of European specialties such as charcuterie, Bulgarian kebapche and tiramisu. A champagne toast will take place at midnight and pianist Fernando Davil will provide the evening's entertainment.will offer a three-course prix fixe menu is featuring options such as gulf shrimp hush puppies, cornmeal-crusted and fried ham chop and a Dean & Peeler short rib — to name a few. Each dinner will cost $65, and reservations are recommended.will celebrate with a wine special on Dec. 31 from 3-11 p.m. Guests can enjoy select wines for $20.22 as well as a discount of 22% on anything from Copa’s cellar. Chef Jeff Bridges will also offer a one-night-only dino ribs special for $22.is hosting a New Year’s Eve Pajama Party that kicks off at 9:30 p.m. with DJ Lexx Author providing tunes until 12:30 a.m. Guests are encouraged to wear their coziest pajamas to ring in the new year with a champagne toast special. A midnight brunch will feature mini-pancakes and chicken and waffles. Tickets are $20.22 and are required to attend.is inviting guests to enjoy a special three course dinner from 4-10 p.m. Guests can dine on a selection of French favorites such as truffle gnocchi with foie gras and Buche Noel chocolat for $65 per person. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling the restaurant.