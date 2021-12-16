These San Antonio restaurants are offering Christmas dinners for dine-in and to-go 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Pedrotti’s Ranch

Pedrotti’s Ranch is offering brisket and turkey breast for Christmas dinner.

click image Facebook / Sangria on the Burg - Restaurant • Bar • Catering

Chef Ceasar Zepeda of Sangria on the Burg offers tamales in a gift pack.

As another stressful year comes to a close, no one's going to judge you for not wanting to prepare a feast for your fam on Christmas Day. It’s been a hell of a stretch, and there’s something to be said for leaving holiday food prep to the pros.That’s where these five San Antonio eateries come in. Their chefs are among the local culinary experts rolling up their sleeves to prepare multi-dish meals for pick-up or dine-in. That way, so you can treat your family to a celebratory feast without the fuss of cooking it yourself — or having to clean up afterward.// Helotes eatery Pedrotti’s is offering a family pack with a smoked turkey breast, brisket and all the fixins for $129 — or you can choose to snag a la carte eats from their extensive menu. Order online and pick up between Dec. 22-24, then heat and eat on the big day.// If you really want to treat your folks to something fancy AF, try chef Lucy’s Prime Rib dinner, with green bean almondine and garlic mashed potatoes. The $325 price tag may give you a bit of sticker shock but the meal deal serves up to 10 people, so you could split it with your siblings to give mom a break. Orders taken until Tuesday, Dec. 21.// This stylish Alamo Heights-area eatery is offering a three-course prix fixe menu for Christmas Eve featuring lobster bisque, duck a l’orange and traditional bouche de noel. Make reservations to nosh on the special holiday eats at the restaurant, or pick it all up to savor at home.// Chef Ceasar Zepeda is firing up his tamale-making skills to dish out chicken verde and brisket tamales by the dozen this holiday season. Family-style sides and sweets such as an Irish Car Bomb Pie — it's is exactly what it sounds like — are also available for pickup. Act fast for tamale orders, the window closes Sunday, Dec. 19.// For Christmas Dinner en français, Frederick’s Bistro is serving up French classics such as escargot bourguignon, walnut roquefort salad and shrimp with garlic butter sauce. Round out the meal with a tangy mango créme brûlée for a post-dinner belly of Santa proportions. Available for dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.