These San Antonio restaurants are offering something special for you and your boo on Valentine’s Day 

Hotel Havana's patio overlooks the San Antonio River.

SoundCream Airstream returns to Pearl for a special Feb. 13 Galentine’s Day edition.

La Panadería is offering several Valentine’s Day treats, including their signature strawberry mousse hearts.

Whether you’re happily committed, contentedly single or somewhere in the middle, Valentine’s Day is one of those “holidays” for which some folks expect to be wined and dined. If your other half is one of those, we gathered a collection of 12 local eateries that are keeping the love alive via special V Day menus fit to woo your boo.// Celebrate your Valentine all weekend long with a special four-course prix fixe menu at Hotel Havana’s Ocho, featuring succulent dishes such as baked herb goat cheese with fresh fig mustard, caramelized onions, and a balsamic reduction, mussels with roasted fennel, and braised short rib. For dessert, couples can share a Miguelitos, a Spanish puff pastry with chocolate ganache and strawberry compote. Offered Friday, Feb. 10 through Monday, Feb. 14, the special dinner is $130 for two.// From Feb. 10-15, guests of this far north SA eatery can enjoy a special entree of wood-grilled ribeye steak, garlic Gulf shrimp, sautéed spinach and garlic-lemon cream for $48. If your dining companion is an avid crustacean connoisseur, you can add five more shrimp for an additional $10. Whiskey Cake’s V Day offer is available for dine-in only.// This downtown hotel’s onsite eatery is offering a limited time “Hill Country Italian” menu from Feb. 12 through Valentine’s Day, Monday, Feb. 14. Choose from Italian dishes such as Gulf snapper crudo, Wagyu meatballs and lobster and Gulf shrimp ravioli.// This Austin-based taco spot wants to help San Antonians get a “Lil’ Nookie” this Valentine’s Day — even if it’s only in food form. On Monday, Feb. 14 from 2-5 p.m., Torchy’s guests will receive a free order of Lil’ Nookies with any purchase made in-store, whether for dine-in or to-go orders. Lil’ Nookies are nuggets of fried chocolate chip cookie dough that have been dusted with powdered sugar and topped with maraschino cherries.// Gigi's Cupcakes has released Valentine's Day-themed cupcakes, and a special Sweetheart Box that will include four of their best-selling sweets. The Valentine's Day menu includes 14 themed cupcakes featuring flavors such as wedding cake, lemon champagne, Scarlett's red velvet, chocolate salted caramel and strawberry shortcake. Cupcakes cost about $4 each.// Dance the night away with loved ones as SoundCream Airstream returns to Pearl for a special Feb. 13 Galentine’s Day edition. Dedicate a tune for a free and family-friendly activity, or take a photo in front of Pearl’s Amor photo wall. Tunes will run from 4-7:30 p.m.// At their new Los Patios location, Naco 210 will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with a full weekend of brunch items, including strawberry and chamoy Mexican shaved ice, fresas con crema and Mexican vanilla cake, pink shrimp chilaquiles and strawberry fields salad. The Galentine’s Day-worthy eats will be available Feb. 11-13.// Whether celebrating with a significant other, Galentine pals or treating yourself to a self-care day, La Panadería is offering several Valentine’s Day treats, including their signature strawberry mousse hearts — a rich vanilla mousse with strawberry cremeux, coated with a festive red chocolate mirror glaze. Guests can also indulge in the red velvet cruffin (a hybrid pastry that marries croissant and muffin textures) and a five-pack of gooey s’mores cookies. V Day treats are available now through Feb. 15.// Lovers who would prefer to wine and dine each other in the comfort of their homes can do so with Central Market’s chef-prepared dinners for two. Options include a beef tenderloin, lobster or vegetarian lasagna dinner, and each package features an entree, side items and sweet treat for dessert. Dinners range from $50-$200. Orders may be placed online or by calling the store for pickup Feb. 12-14. Last day to place orders is Friday, Feb. 11.// This river walk eatery is offering its regular menu on the big day, as well as a special Valentine's Day menu for the evening. On V Day, guests can choose a three course meal featuring a strawberry and arugula salad, coffee- and cocoa-rubbed beef tenderloin, butter-poached blue crab and raspberry chèvre cheesecake. The V Day menu is available on Feb. 14 from 3-10 p.m. for $55 per person.// Kolache Factory is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a buy one, get one free offer, good on even the west side bakery’s February kolaches of the month: Strawberry or Cherry Hazelnut Cream drizzled with Nutella. To take advantage of the deal, find the coupon on any of the Kolache Factory’s social media pages and show it to the cashier on your phone at time of purchase. Deal good only for Feb. 14.// So swanky and romantic, Supper practically screams, “special date night,” and it’s offering an exclusive Valentine’s Day prix-fixe menu for the big day. Choose from menu items such as coconut and butternut squash soup, seared scallops and almond chocolate cake, as well as classic cocktails and wine.