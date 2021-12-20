Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 20, 2021 Music » Music Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share

This Christmas, be like Alice Cooper 

By
Alice Cooper performing at DTE Energy Music Theatre, 2019. - BROOKE ELIZABETH ART / SONICLIVEMEDIA
  • Brooke Elizabeth Art / Soniclivemedia
  • Alice Cooper performing at DTE Energy Music Theatre, 2019.
You don't need to look like a "good" person to be a Mr. Nice Guy.

A viral photo being shared on social media Monday shows the "Godfather of Shock Rock," Alice Cooper, humbly serving food to the needy.
It appears to be an old photo; it also went viral around this time last year, and given the lack of masks, we're guessing it's from before the pandemic. A 2013 post on alicecooper.com notes that Cooper has thrown an annual Christmas party for underprivileged children in Phoenix for many years.



But that's not how social media works. Many people had things to say about the hard rock entertainer — and how his community spirit stacks up against some other folks, including Texas' two Republican senators and the Lone Star State's own resident '70s rock relic, Ted Nugent.  Earlier this year, Cooper released his 28th studio album, Detroit Stories, inspired by his time performing in the Motor City in the late '60s and '70s, which he has called "the home of hard rock."

But despite his demonic onstage antics, Cooper says he is a devout Christian.

He previously told former Metro Times music editor Jerilyn Jordan that he attends church every Sunday, Bible study every Wednesday, and prays every single day. 

"My relationship with Christ is probably more important than anything," he said.

Cooper has a 2022 tour scheduled, but it includes no Texas dates.

In the meantime, enjoy Cooper's cover of Detroit indie rock band Outrageous Cherry's twee "Our Love Will Change the World" from Detroit Stories.

This story first appeared in the Detroit Metro Times, an affiliated publication.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Music Stories & Interviews »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Music Stories & Interviews

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Khruangbin's Saturday show at San Antonio's Tobin Center unlocked a spiritual journey Read More

  2. Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Nina Diaz, Toadies and more Read More

  3. Idol Breaker: Singing San Antonio drag performer Ada Vox makes the jump to new reality series Read More

  4. Feature-length documentary on San Antonio's infamous Butthole Surfers surpasses its fundraising goal Read More

  5. Trans-Siberian Orchestra delivered holiday spectacle, shredding at Friday's San Antonio concert Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation