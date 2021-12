This Christmas, be like Alice Cooper 

Brooke Elizabeth Art / Soniclivemedia

Alice Cooper performing at DTE Energy Music Theatre, 2019.

You don't need to look like a "good" person to be a Mr. Nice Guy.A viral photo being shared on social media Monday shows the "Godfather of Shock Rock," Alice Cooper, humbly serving food to the needy.It appears to be an old photo; it also went viral around this time last year , and given the lack of masks, we're guessing it's from before the pandemic. A 2013 post on alicecooper.com notes that Cooper has thrown an annual Christmas party for underprivileged children in Phoenix for many years.But that's not how social media works. Many people had things to say about the hard rock entertainer β€” and how his community spirit stacks up against some other folks, including Texas' two Republican senators and the Lone Star State's own resident '70s rock relic, Ted Nugent.Earlier this year, Cooper released his 28th studio album,, inspired by his time performing in the Motor City in the late '60s and '70s, which he has called "the home of hard rock."But despite his demonic onstage antics, Cooper says he is a devout Christian.He previously told former Metro Times music editor Jerilyn Jordan that he attends church every Sunday, Bible study every Wednesday, and prays every single day."My relationship with Christ is probably more important than anything," he said.Cooper has a 2022 tour scheduled, but it includes no Texas dates.In the meantime, enjoy Cooper's cover of Detroit indie rock band Outrageous Cherry's twee "Our Love Will Change the World" from